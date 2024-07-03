Exciting Updates to Our Dedicated Hosting Service

We are thrilled to share some fantastic news! Hosting.com has just launched a major refresh of our dedicated hosting product lineup. Our new managed dedicated servers come packed with state-of-the-art hardware and cutting-edge features that put us ahead of the competition.

From improved server performance to advanced security protection, we have made significant updates to our dedicated hosting plans. Whether you’re a new customer who requires top-tier hosting or an existing client ready to upgrade, we have the latest and greatest in hosting technology for you.

What is Dedicated Hosting?

Dedicated hosting is a premium hosting solution where an entire server is allocated to a single client. It is ideal for businesses that need more horsepower, and require high levels of security, consistent uptime, and the ability to handle large volumes of traffic.

With dedicated hosting you get:

Complete Control Over Your Exclusive Server

High powered server

Highest Level of Security and Protection

Priority Support from our Guru Crew Support Team

Changes in our Dedicated Hosting Lineup

The hosting industry is always evolving, with new technological advancements constantly emerging. As a leader in the hosting space, Hosting.com is committed to providing our customers with the best possible service. All of our dedicated hosting plans now include the latest and most powerful hardware available on the market.

By updating our dedicated hosting plans and their servers, we ensure that your websites and applications run smoother and faster than ever before. These hardware upgrades are designed to support the most resource-intensive tasks, providing you with a significant performance boost and the ability to handle even the most demanding workloads.

Improved Performance

The new dedicated servers will use new and improved hardware, including the latest high-speed RAM, high-performance SSD storage, and faster processor speeds.

High-speed DDR5 RAM: Not all RAM is created equal. We have the latest and fastest in our servers.

High-performance NVMe storage: These drives offer the fastest access to your data.

More powerful CPUs: Our new CPUs have extremely high clock speed, which means every process runs faster - the MOST performant way to serve your website. Warp 1 and 2 plans utilize high-powered Ryzen 5 processors and Warp 3 uses the top-of-the-line EPYC processor.

Enhanced Security Features

Server security is critical. We are enhancing our built-in security features with more frequent checks and new outgoing email scans to keep our customers safer.

Daily Malware Scanning: Warp 2 and Warp 3 Plans will now include an upgraded feature for daily malware scanning instead of the weekly scanning originally included. Warp 1 will still include the weekly scanning option.

Outgoing Email Scanning: We have added outgoing email scanning to every dedicated plan. This will protect your server’s email sending reputation to ensure consistent and reliable delivery of emails.

TurboHub Availability

TurboHub, our new control panel for WordPress sites, is now offered on all new dedicated plans. TurboHub improves site performance and streamlines managing your WordPress sites.

TurboHub features include:

Site Performance Optimizations

Single-Click Multi-Site Management

Site Health Monitoring

Security Vulnerability Scanning

Phase out of Unmanaged Plans

At Hosting.com, our goal is always the best customer experience possible. However, many customers found our unmanaged hosting plans frustrating. As such, we are phasing out our unmanaged dedicated server plans.

By focusing on managed servers, we can offer a hassle-free hosting experience with top-notch support and expert management. Managed Hosting plans give customers a worry-free experience with unparalleled performance and reliability.

This change only applies to plans moving forward. It does not impact existing customers with unmanaged dedicated hosting plans. If you want to move to a managed dedicated plan, contact your sales representative to learn about our hosting options.

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Managed vs unmanaged servers explained

Turbo on All Plans

Previously only available on our highest-tier plans, all our Dedicated plans now include our high-speed Turbo Server technology!

Turbo plans are built for speed and feature a superior software stack, upgraded server hardware, advanced caching software, optimized configurations, and a variety of performance add-ons combined to give you one of the fastest web hosting experiences out there.

Get Started with A2’s All-New Dedicated Hosting Plans

Our dedicated hosting service at Hosting.com has undergone a significant transformation to provide you with the highest level of performance, security, and convenience. With upgraded hardware, enhanced security features, and the inclusion of TurboHub along with the added Turbo Server technology across all plans, we are committed to delivering a superior hosting experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers.

The new plans are now live on our website. New customers can purchase by contacting our sales team through email, chat, or ticket support. Current customers can reach out to sales to see how they can upgrade their plan to the new servers.

Get started with dedicated hosting today and experience the Hosting.com difference—faster, safer, and more reliable than ever before.