COVID-19: Hosting.com Hosting’s Commitment to Service & Our Customers

As you are already well aware, the COVID-19 virus has created a number of unique challenges for businesses across the globe. Rest assured that your website, business and web hosting are in excellent hands with Hosting.com. We are as committed as ever to meet your needs with our high-speed, ultra-reliable web hosting solutions.

We’ve Been Fully Remote For Years

Many businesses are temporarily transitioning to home offices as they curb the spread of COVID-19 among their workforce. Some of those businesses are facing a steep learning curve about the best way to function remotely. Hosting.com, on the other hand, has functioned full-time as a remote team for almost two decades.

We are also well equipped to handle hardware and network updates within our global data centers and network infrastructure whenever necessary.

While there may be uncertain events unfolding worldwide, the bottom line is that Hosting.com has the knowledge and experience required to operate within remote locations. This is why you shouldn’t expect to experience any disruptions in your Hosting.com service or support.

Hosting.com Is Here For You

We understand the many daily challenges facing the businesses we help support. As always, the Hosting.com team is here for you 24/7/365 if you have any questions or concerns.

We wish you and your loved ones nothing but safety and excellent health in the days ahead. Hosting.com thanks you for your continued support, and we look forward to working with you both today and well into the future.