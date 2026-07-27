Building a foundation before adding automation

When most agencies think about AI consulting, they picture prompt engineering, custom agents, or complex workflows. Lawson has taken a different approach.

After more than a decade running a WordPress agency, she shifted her focus toward helping luxury design businesses modernize how they work. Along the way, she discovered that much of their business knowledge existed only in conversations, handwritten notes, and oversized project binders. Until that information could be captured, AI had very little to build on.

You're moving from pen and paper anyhow. Come on over to the AI bus.

Instead of asking clients to document every process before adopting AI, Lawson begins by helping them capture the conversations they have with their own clients.

That single change creates a reliable record of decisions and captures the business context AI needs to be useful.

The hidden value of meeting recordings

At first glance, recording client meetings sounds like a productivity improvement. AI can draft follow-up emails, update CRM records, and capture key decisions once the meeting ends.

For Lawson, the bigger benefit happens during the conversation itself.

If you've got your head buried in your notebook, you're not making those eye contact moments. You're not building that trust.

Without the pressure to capture every detail, her clients can stay focused on listening, solving problems, and building relationships. In an industry built on trust, that can be as valuable as the time saved afterward.

Clients are often surprised they no longer need to take notes or manually update customer records.

Their minds are blown because they just can't even see where things could be better.

Those efficiencies are only the beginning. Every recorded conversation becomes business knowledge that AI can reference later, creating the context needed for better decisions, stronger systems, and more effective automation.

Context comes before automation

One of the biggest themes throughout the conversation is that businesses often jump straight to automation before creating the information AI needs to succeed.

Lawson found that many of her clients had never documented their sales process, delegated responsibilities, or written operating procedures. Rather than asking them to create extensive documentation first, she uses meeting recordings as living documentation. Every client conversation captures pricing decisions, project requirements, customer concerns, and internal discussions that AI can reference later. That context becomes the foundation for improving sales workflows, implementing CRMs, introducing project management systems, and eventually building custom AI assistants.

The lesson extends well beyond luxury design firms. Whether you're building AI workflows for your own business or helping clients adopt automation, AI is only as effective as the information it can access. If your knowledge lives in scattered notes, inboxes, or individual team members' heads, automation will produce inconsistent results.

Before building your next automation, identify where your business already generates valuable context. Sales calls, discovery meetings, support conversations, and internal planning sessions all contain information that can be captured, organized, and reused. Creating that foundation first gives every automation that follows a better chance of producing useful, reliable results.

Agencies have an opportunity to lead the AI shift

In the process, Lawson discovered that the technology was only one part of the job. As the work evolved, she found herself doing far more than implementing software. Many clients needed help choosing tools, redesigning processes, and adopting entirely new ways of working.

They need more of a paint by numbers," she explained. "They need real hand-holding.

That meant coaching, implementation, accountability, and helping business owners overcome the analysis paralysis that often comes with adopting new technology.

For agencies, that's an opportunity. AI projects rarely begin with building automations. More often, they begin by helping clients understand their workflows, identify bottlenecks, and create systems that AI can support.

One of Lawson's favorite ways to explain that shift is with her "penthouse versus ground floor" analogy.

Get back to the penthouse. Stop working in the mailroom on the ground floor.

Instead of spending their time completing individual tasks, business owners should move "to the penthouse," where they use AI to build plans, challenge assumptions, and explore options before deciding what to do next.

That mindset shift often delivers more value than any single automation because it changes how people approach every part of their business. Agencies that can guide clients through that transition aren't simply implementing AI. They're helping businesses build better systems and make better decisions.

Building AI around human expertise

Lawson is already applying the same principles inside her own business.

She's developing AI agents that guide prospective clients through setup decisions, recommend the right tools based on their situation, and generate personalized implementation plans before a human ever joins the conversation.

Rather than replacing consulting, these agents remove early friction and make expert guidance available whenever someone needs it.

The same approach powers her own agency. Meeting recordings become the foundation for quarterly planning, AI surfaces recurring themes and forgotten action items, and small technical tasks can be delegated without interrupting deeper strategic work.

I can keep thinking strategically. I can work on the big brain problems.

That balance between automation and human expertise was one of the strongest themes throughout the conversation.

As AI becomes more capable, Lawson believes people become even more responsible for the decisions that matter most.

It will never be able to say no.

For that reason, she argues that businesses should spend as much time defining their values as they do adopting new AI tools. Those values become the guardrails that help AI agents operate consistently with the way a business wants to serve its customers.

The goal isn't to hand over decision making. It's to automate the repetitive work so people can spend more time solving problems, exercising judgment, and building relationships that AI can't replace.

Start with the information you already have

Many AI conversations begin with choosing tools. Lawson's experience suggests a different starting point.

Before introducing another platform or building another workflow, look at the conversations your business already has every day. Sales calls, client meetings, support interactions, and planning sessions already contain the knowledge your business depends on. Capture that information consistently, preserve the context, and then build systems that can put it to work.

Whether you're supporting luxury design firms, managing WordPress websites, or running any service business, the businesses seeing the greatest results start by building a foundation that allows AI to make better decisions, reduce manual work, and support the people behind the business. As Lawson would put it, the goal is to spend less time in the mailroom and more time in the penthouse, where people focus on strategy, judgment, and relationships while AI handles the repetitive work.