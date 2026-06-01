Panos Kesisis

Panos Kesisis is the driving force behind global operations at hosting.com, where he leads a fast-growing, multicultural support team spanning the globe. With over 15 years’ experience in hosting and WordPress infrastructure, Panos isn’t just known for his technical chops—he’s famous for building support teams that actually care.

From hand-coding his first gaming websites in the early 2000s, to shaping support operations across Bulgaria, Indonesia, Philippines and the UK, Panos has always been happiest at the intersection of people, tech, and high standards. Before joining hosting.com, he made his mark in leadership roles at GoDaddy, TSO Host, and as co-founder of Fixed.net.

Panos is a hands-on leader, obsessed with operational detail, but even more so with ownership—empowering his teams to take responsibility for every customer’s experience, from first hello to final resolution. For Panos, trust isn’t just a brand word—it’s a daily practice of transparency, technical skill, and straight-up honest communication.

Fun fact: When the headphones go on, expect the office soundtrack to take a nostalgic turn. If you listen closely, you might just catch old school trance compilations like “A State of Trance 2005” or “In Search of Sunrise”.