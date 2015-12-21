2015 - Another Year Of Bringing You Fast Hosting

As we look forward to 2016, it has become a bit of a tradition here at Hosting.com to take a moment to look back on everything we've accomplished over the previous year. When looking back, it's particularly satisfying to see the majority of our major accomplishments aligned directly with our overall goal; making sure you get the fastest page load speeds possible.

Here is the list of Hosting.com's top 5 significant launches in 2015:

Turbo Reseller, VPS & Dedicated Servers

Our most exciting product launch in 2014 was the launch of our Turbo Web Hosting service, offering page loads up to 20X faster compared to our competitors. We expanded our Turbo product line to our Reseller, Managed Linux VPS and Dedicated services in 2015 allowing those users to experience the same speed benefits.

Hosting.com Optimizing More Software

Just as expanding our Turbo product line built on what we accomplished in 2014, we can say the same thing about Hosting.com Optimizing even more of the most popular software solutions. We previously only offered Hosting.com Optimized WordPress. In 2015 we expanded our Hosting.com Optimized software options to PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento, Drupal and Joomla. Now all of these solutions come pre-configured with the best performance and security settings when installed at Hosting.com.

Amsterdam & Singapore Data Centers

One of the easiest ways to get faster page load speeds for your site is to bring your content closer to your site visitors to reduce latency. We were able to help our customers with primarily European and Asian visitors to do just that with the launch of additional global data center options.

Patchman Launch

Speed is important at Hosting.com, but so is security. Patchman, launched on our Shared SSD Hosting accounts and on HDD servers numbered 81+, is an exciting security solution for a number of reasons. Patchman helps keep your sites secure by notifying you when you have out of date software installed, it quarantines infected files on your account and it also patches WordPress, Joomla and Drupal security issues.

Custom Dedicated Servers

Your sites come in all shapes and sizes. The same can now be said about our Dedicated Servers. You can now customize the amount of RAM, storage and drives included with your Dedicated Server.

There you go! Those were Hosting.com's most significant achievements in 2015. As we look through our project plans docket for 2016, you're definitely going to want to stay tuned. It's going to be one exciting year!