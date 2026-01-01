Whether you want to build on a recommendation or explore the best hosting path for your business, hosting.com gives you a clear way forward.
Take the next step following our livestream
- Revisit the key ideas from the session.
- Explore how recommendations drive growth.
- Learn more about Refer a Friend.
- Connect with Sales for tailored support.
Turn recommendations into action with Refer a Friend
When people already trust your recommendation, the next step should feel simple. Refer a Friend helps make that easier by giving customers a clear way to share hosting.com and benefit when those referrals convert.
- Unlock up to $200 only for a limited time
- Your friend will get rewarded too
- Turn your recommendation into an active advantage
Migrating to hosting.com means we'll handle everything for your friends. From the free website transfer, to setting it up, and ensuring it works on their new plan. We handle all the heavy lifting so they can focus on their site.
Everyone deserves hosting that can keep up with their ambitions. With fast load times, 99.9% uptime guarantee, and stable infrastructure, we promise your friends won't be texting you at midnight because their site is down.
Whether it's a late-night question or just a quick fix, our support team is here. Fast, always available and reliable, at hosting.com we have everyone's back, regardless how big or small their issue is.
Nobody likes hidden fees or complicated rules. That's why at hosting.com what you see is what you get. We are upfront about everything, so when your friends sign up they'll know exactly what they're getting.
Level up your rewards as your referrals level up their hosting. Bigger plans mean bigger payouts with no cap on your earnings. It’s our way of saying thanks for connecting people with the hosting that truly fits their needs.
Hosting.com has a product for every stage of the journey. Our global datacenters also ensure websites are where the audience is. Your friends can start small, grow big and never have to look elsewhere.
Find the right solution with our Sales team
Not every next step starts with a referral. Sometimes it starts with a conversation. If you are exploring hosting options for your business or your clients, our Sales team can help you find the right fit.
- Get guidance based on your business needs.
- Explore the right setup for your goals.
- Choose a solution with confidence.
What our customers have to say
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Great experience with this hostingGreat experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!
Sheikh Zayan
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Questions? We’re here to help.
At hosting.com, we’ve put together a team experts, ready to tackle any questions you or your friends have, no matter the time of day.
Frequently asked questions
Any customer can participate in the Referral Program by following these few simple steps:
- Sign in to your hosting.com account.
- In the top menu navigation bar, click on ‘My Account’.
- On the left sidebar, click on ‘Refer a friend’.
- Finally, generate a unique referral link by clicking on the ‘Create new link’ button.
Once you have generated your first link you can copy and share that with your network and audience. You can generate multiple links which can redirect to any page on our website. Only links generated through this process will be considered as qualifying links.
Joining our referral program is completely free. It doesn’t cost you money, it makes you money.
No. Referring yourself is not allowed and could result in your referral account being closed.
There’s no limit! With no restrictions on the number of referrals, the more you refer the more you earn.
All referral commissions are held in a pending state for 45 days at which point they are approved.
The minimum amount to be paid via PayPal is $100, and $200 for a bank transfer. If you wish to be paid by account credit, there are no minimum balance requirements.