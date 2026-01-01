Any customer can participate in the Referral Program by following these few simple steps:

Sign in to your hosting.com account. In the top menu navigation bar, click on ‘My Account’. On the left sidebar, click on ‘Refer a friend’. Finally, generate a unique referral link by clicking on the ‘Create new link’ button.

Once you have generated your first link you can copy and share that with your network and audience. You can generate multiple links which can redirect to any page on our website. Only links generated through this process will be considered as qualifying links.