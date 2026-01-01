"If AI is lowering the barrier to building software, the industry must equally lower the barrier to building it safely." - Seb de Lemos, CEO, hosting.com

The conversation in this piece isn't abstract. It describes exactly the problem hosting.com was built to solve. When anyone can ship production software with AI, the governance, testing and review processes that used to be standard can't be assumed.

Security has to be engineered in from the start, not reviewed at the end, not bolted on after an incident. Every hosting.com plan is built on infrastructure that treats security as a foundation: WAF, malware protection, DDoS mitigation, and automated daily backups as standard.

As Seb puts it, meaningful safety infrastructure needs to span the full lifecycle, from development through to deployment and ongoing maintenance. That's not a philosophy statement. It's how we build.