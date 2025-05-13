Over the past week, many of you have reached out — with questions, feedback, and hopes for what hosting.com can become.

We want you to know: we hear you and we’re listening.

This post is part of our ongoing effort to communicate openly and honestly about what we’re doing, where things didn’t go as planned, and how we’re investing to serve you better, because we know trust is earned and not assumed.

A few of you have asked: “What’s really changing with hosting.com?”

Simply put, we’re building on the 24-year legacy of A2 Hosting with renewed energy and focus and have big plans for you.

The heart of what we’ve always done, reliable hosting, fast performance, real support, isn’t changing.

We’re now building on it.

What we’re building and bolstering is how we show up for you, particularly open and honest updates about what we’re doing, why and how we’re being better for you.

And we’re doing it all in service of a simple goal: helping you succeed online.

So with that, here are some updates based on what we’ve heard from you, and what we’re doing about it.

Our new status page We're actively updating our new Status page with real-time information on our platform in between posts like this and other customer communications for you.

https://status.hosting.com We're actively updating our new Status page with real-time information on our platform in between posts like this and other customer communications for you.

Launch recap

Your hosting.com team continues to monitor, respond to, and actively fix issues as they arise, which is our top priority.

Here are updates from our leadership team on the launch:

“It’s been just over a week since we launched hosting.com, and we’re excited to share that hundreds of websites are now live on our next-generation NVMe hosting platform. The new infrastructure is now up and running in 8 cities worldwide, from Dallas to Sydney.

To clarify: there have been no changes to existing servers. We've heard from a few customers concerned that the launch of our new website may have caused downtime or changes to their existing accounts. Rest assured, that’s not the case.

Our sysadmin teams have been working closely with customers and our dev team to resolve migration bugs and address initial setup delays. Over the past week, I’ve handled hundreds of queries with our teams, making sure our website and FAQs reflect the most accurate, up-to-date technical info about both new and existing products.

The migration led to a short-term spike in support tickets. But we also hit an unexpected bump: on Tuesday morning, a number of our cPanel servers experienced issues with outbound email, caused by a conflict with one of our spam filtering partners. We fixed this by 7am EDT and have since worked directly with their leadership team to make sure it doesn’t happen again. As a result of this work we have also reduced the number of false-positive IP blocks across the A2 platform.

If you've had to log in to unblock your IP before, that should no longer be necessary.

We’re committed to delivering the fastest, most reliable hosting we can. Your feedback plays a big role in that, so please keep it coming.”

You can see other issues we encountered on our Status page.

“I’m super excited to finally be able to share publicly that we’ve launched hosting.com and rebranded A2 Hosting as part of this exciting transformation! This project has been months in the making and represents the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of teams across the globe.

Rebranding a company with such a rich history was no small task. Naturally, with any major transition, there were challenges, but each one has been a valuable learning experience that’s helping us build an even stronger foundation for the future. Our goal remains clear: to become the most reliable and trusted web hosting company in the world.

With A2 Hosting now part of World Host Group and rebranded as hosting.com, we are combining global talent, shared values, and operational excellence to elevate our customer care. We’re currently bringing our international teams into a unified structure, designed to deliver world-class service with near-instant response times, no matter where you are in the world.

This is just the beginning. As we move forward, hosting.com will continue to grow, innovate, and welcome new brands under its umbrella, all while staying laser-focused on delivering performance, reliability, and unparalleled support.

Thank you for being part of this journey. The future is bright for hosting.com and World Host Group.”

“We are excited about the launch of hosting.com, bringing you an improved user interface in our Hosting Panel and better performing products on our global infrastructure. Hosting.com is a modern brand that reflects our commitment to innovation while maintaining the great value for money you have come to expect from A2.

One thing I’m extremely excited about is our roadmap for our Hosting Panel, which we’ll be sharing more of soon.

Our Hosting Panel is the foundation of how we support our customers in doing what matters most to them - like accessing cPanel - which our customers know and love. Whether they’re building sites for clients or running their own businesses, our goal is simple: to deeply understand what they’re trying to achieve, what tools they rely on, and what success looks like for them. And we do this by talking and listening to our customers continually. Our product roadmap is shaped from this principle.

We’re committed to building real solutions and experiences that feel intuitive, powerful, and aligned with how our customers actually work. As their needs evolve, so will the Hosting Panel. And we’re excited to continue delivering updates that help them do their work faster, easier, and with more confidence.

Transparency, honesty, and openness to our customers will be at the heart of what we do. Watch this space for exciting updates of our platform that are in preparation to launch throughout the year.”

Your feedback in action: what’s improved so far:

Launched status.hosting.com to give you real-time visibility into system updates and actively updating it

Our core networks are upgraded from 10Gbit to 50Gbit

Hundreds of sites live on our next-gen NVMe platform, now deployed in 8 global cities from Dallas to Sydney.

In response to the heavier Support demand, we quickly adjusted our Care operations, streamlining internal processes to improve speed, clarity, and response times in real-time.

Updates to the Hosting Panel design interface to make login and key resources easier to find and use

Product and Pricing actions in response to customer feedback are listed below.

As always, we’re using this launch as an opportunity to review every part of the experience, to learn, adjust, and make it better for you in the future.

We’ve heard these two questions the most — here’s what to know

Additionally, here are some questions and concerns we’ve seen and received and want to address directly to you.

cPanel is still here — and our new hosting panel is expanding fast

We’ve seen some concern that cPanel might be going away.

Let us be clear: We are not removing cPanel.

We know many of you rely on it, especially our agency partners and power users, and we’ll continue to support it fully. You can find instructions on how to access cPanel in our Knowledge Base.

At the same time, we’re actively building our new Hosting Panel to give you a cleaner, more intuitive experience with all the key features you need and rely on.

This is about giving you more choice, not forcing change.

The new Hosting Panel is a big, core and ongoing investment centered on you and what you’re trying to do online. New features and enhancements are coming over the next six months and beyond. And we’ll be sharing more of our roadmap in the coming weeks as well as asking for your input and feedback.

What about pricing?

Our commitment is to keep our plans competitive and full of value. That means we’re continually focusing on offering affordable pricing, with modern technology, alongside a rich set of features.

If price increases are necessary, for example due to increasing supplier costs, we will carefully assess the level of price increases to keep our plans and prices competitive. And you’ll be the first to know in advance.

Here are some of the highlights that came with our launch:

No prices were increased at launch. 5.13.25 Update: See below section for an update on this.

Simplified our hosting plans to make things clearer

Added powerful features for everyone: Specifically, Turbo is the new standard with our plans, which includes LiteSpeed (caching for faster site loads), NVMe (faster storage speeds), and higher resource limits included

Responded to your feedback, i.e. increased mail space and mail accounts, adding technology information to products and adapting limits and functionalities to better reflect the usage patterns that customers shared with us

We said “no price increases at launch” - and that was true but we want to further clarify that with openness here.

In September 2024, prior to our hosting.com launch, we made a price adjustment, something A2 Hosting has historically done each year to account for inflation and rising vendor costs. Previously, customers were typically only notified at the time of their renewal.

This only takes effect at your next renewal. Invoices are now issued 14 days prior (a feature we didn’t previously have), so some customers are just now seeing that increase for the first time depending on your renewal date.

We own that and apologize for it. We should have communicated this more clearly during the migration, and we’re working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

We’re still listening: tell us what you want and need

Transitions are rarely perfect but we believe they can be powerful.

We’re here. And we’re continuing to listen and want to hear from you.

Thank you for sticking with us through this one.

Thank you for holding us to a high standard.

And thank you for letting us keep earning your trust.

We’ll be back soon with more updates, sharing more of what we’re building, how we’re improving, and what’s coming next.

Until then, here’s to websites that power your growth, and a hosting partner who truly has your back.