Eliminating website downtime to protect SEO and business growth
- Website: www.Soxcessful.com
- Industry: Experiential marketing, branding and procurement.
- Headquarters: Boston, USA.
Eliminating website downtime to protect SEO and business growth
Soxcessful is a marketing and operations company that helps organisations execute complex campaigns, events, and brand activations.
The business centralizes multiple services, including procurement, branding, and event management, into a single operational model designed to simplify campaign execution for clients.
With large-scale campaigns and enterprise partners, the company’s website plays a critical role as the first point of contact for prospective customers, partners, and institutions.
Reliability and performance are therefore essential. A slow or unavailable website directly impacts credibility, visibility, and potential business opportunities.
Before migrating to hosting.com, Soxcessful hosted its infrastructure with Cloudways. Over time, reliability issues began to emerge.
The team experienced recurring site outages which caused serious operational problems. When the website went offline, even temporarily, it created technical and reputational consequences. Downtime created broken links and negatively impacted search engine indexing, reducing the company’s online visibility.
For a business whose website acts as the primary entry point for potential clients, this created risk.
Soxcessful migrated its platform to hosting.com using a Managed Linux VPS environment designed to support Magento workloads.
The solution provided:
An important operational improvement was the ability to assign individual system access to developers.
Previously, login authentication workflows required executive involvement for developer access. With role-based permissions in place, developers can now work independently without creating operational bottlenecks.
The benefits are tangible.
Since migrating to hosting.com, the Soxcessful team has not experienced the same reliability problems that previously disrupted their operations.
This stability protects both SEO performance and the company’s professional credibility when potential clients visit the site.
Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.“Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.”
Reliable, fast and professional“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
Online, fast and efficient“For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient.”