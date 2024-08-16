Best Place Where To Buy Domain Names

Along with finding the right web host, buying a domain name can be more complicated than it might seem on the surface. There are hundreds of such services available online, and technically they each fulfill the same function. However, that doesn’t mean they’re all equal.

Just as with web hosts, not all domain registrars are the same. Choosing the right one can save you money in the long term and can make your life easier. But with the hundreds of potential registrars all advertising the same thing, how can the average layperson know which is the right one for them?

Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of eight popular registrars on the market, with a few tips to help you choose the right one.

What Is a Domain Registrar?

While web hosting is the service that will give your website a home, your visitors will have no way to access your blog, eCommerce or business site, etc. without a URL to plug into the address bar.

Registrars are services dedicated to helping you choose and purchase domains for your website. They enable you to register as many domains as you want, and either assign them to a site or just save them for later. Either way, you’ll need to pay a yearly fee to maintain ownership after initially buying domain names.

How Do Check if a Domain Name is Available?

In general, domain registrars enable you to check the availability of a domain name, often offering multiple Top-Level Domain (TLD) options. If they have a domain you want, you can register it by filling out a few forms and paying a fee, which varies depending on the domain and TLD you choose. Once you complete your domain purchase, you’re free to do as you please with your domain.

However, if you need a little more information about a pre-registered domain, you can check ICANN. They are a nonprofit organization that helps “ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet.” ICANN’s service is convenient because it can show more information about a domain, such as the registrar it’s managed by.

Does it Matter Where You Buy Your Domain Name?

Once you register a domain, it’s yours – it doesn’t matter which service you purchased it from. If a domain is available, you can usually buy it anywhere you’d like. It’s important to know that after your initial purchase, you’ll need to renew your registration each year, or you may lose the domain name forever.

However, some domain registrars offer services or advantages that others don’t. For some people, the best way to buy a website domain is through a company that offers domain registration services in addition to web hosting so you can check both tasks off your list at once.

Let’s talk about a few key areas in which registrars tend to differ:

Additional hosting services. As we mentioned, some platforms tackle both domain registration and hosting, while others only offer one service.

Different prices for the same domains. Two domain registrars may charge you different prices for the same domain, for any number of reasons. That means it’s in your best interest to shop around if you want to save money.

Support for different sets of TLDs. Some registrars only deal with popular TLDs, such as .com and .net, whereas others may include more niche options. A few examples of those include .wiki and .blog.

Better domain management features. Ideally, you want to use a registrar that offers an intuitive user panel to help you manage your domains. At some point, you may need to transfer some domains over, or maybe modify their CNAME records. A convoluted control panel can complicate those tasks.

In summary, it’s smart to be picky about which domain registrar you use. You may want to choose one that offers premium top-level domains. At the very least, you want to use a service that’s not going to make your life more complicated, which brings us to our next point.

What Should You Look for In Registrar When Buying Domain Names?

Even if you only have plans to register a single domain for the time being, choosing a quality registrar can still pay off. After all, you will have to renew that domain at some point, and you may wish to register others down the line. Plus, transferring a domain from one registrar to another can be a pain, so you’ll want to avoid going down that road if possible.

With that in mind, here’s what you should be on the lookout for when choosing where to register your domain:

An easy-to-use interface. This is vital for any online service you’re going to use regularly.

Low prices for domain registrations and renewals. Shop around before you settle on a registrar, and see how much it costs to get the same domain from multiple places. Chances are the difference won’t be that much, but saving a few dollars never hurt anyone.

Advanced domain management features. At the very least, any registrar you choose should provide you with the option to hide your information from people who want to peek at your domain’s records.

Web hosting plans. This one isn’t a deal breaker, since a lot of people prefer to keep their hosting and domains separate. However, if you’d rather have everything under one roof, you should opt for a provider that offers both services.

In general terms, you’ll want to go with a provider that offers excellent performance, has great reviews, and provides plenty of plans to pick from.

Now that you know the basics of what to look for in a domain registrar, here’s a list of 6 popular options to get you started:

Six Best Domain Registrars

1. Hosting.com

If you’re set on using the same platform for your domain and web hosting needs, Hosting.com is a great option. Conveniently, you’ll be able to manage your domains through a personalized cPanel. As the most popular type of web control panel around, many website owners are already familiar with it, which can help make management more straightforward. Hosting.com also offers country-specific TLDs in addition to the other standard TLD options.

Pricing

A typical, newly registered .com domain will run about $12 on average.

2. Namecheap

By its nam, you can probably guess that Namecheap has built on a brand on affordable domain names. The company offers a user-friendly platform that lets you search URLs with ease. Additionally, Namecheap offers web hosting and SSL certificates.

Pricing

Some .com URLs start as low as $6 for the first year, though they do tend to increase up to $13 or more for each year’s renewal thereafter.

3. Porkbun

As a newer name in the registrar business, Porkbun has become popular for its cheap registration prices. The site conveniently lists all its extensions on its main domain page. The service also offers free SSL certificates. However, its web hosting prices are not as competitive as other options.

Pricing

The first year for a .com is on average about $7. However, prices increase up to $13 or $14 for subsequent years.

4. Dream Host

For absolute beginners, a good option might be Dream Host. While it’s one of the pricier options on the list, the customer support and simple interface make using this service to register domain names quite straightforward. Additionally, some discounts may be available for those who use their hosting services as well.

Pricing

The first year for a .com will be about $9, and go up to $20 or so the next year.

5. Cloudflare

A popular option for hosting and domain registration is Cloudflare. With their relatively cheap pricing and hosting services, they’re a good option for more technical users. However, users must make use of their nameservers, and their services can be difficult to navigate for beginners.

Pricing

New .com registrations can start as low as $10, but Cloudflare currently sells and renews domains at cost.

6. Hover

In addition to domain registration, Hover also offers email services. Though their prices are on the higher side, for individuals who need to purchase many domains, their bulk discounts may be a boon. Hover also allows customers to register their domain for up to 10 years in advance. Their clean, user-friendly website may make it appealing to beginners, though they don’t offer web hosting.

Pricing

$17-18 is the price for a new .com registration, and the price increases the following year. However, the site frequently puts certain extensions on sale.

Once you’ve decided which is the best domain registrar for your needs, all that’s left is to pick the perfect name and make a purchase. Depending on the service you use, it shouldn’t take more than half an hour to get everything set up, which includes filling out forms and paying for your domain’s registration.

Your domain name is how your visitors will find and reference your site, so be sure to put your website’s name in good hands!

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