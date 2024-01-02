When it comes to websites and web hosting, there are a lot of terms that sound very similar but mean different things. Two terms that are often used interchangably, but are different are web hosting & domain name. While both are important to creating a website, they are distinctly different.

Domain registration is a relatively common term that means paying to register and own a specific domain name, like WordPress.org or PHP.net. Where as website hosting is the storage of the files and code that runs your website.

Despite being so different, there is still a lot of confusion about them. Let's explore web hosting vs domain name, including the distince differences between them, how they are related, and other terms related to your domain name & web hosting​.

Comparing Web Hosting vs Domain Name

Although very similar, there are some distinct differences between web hosting & domain names. Hosting and domains are two separate yet interconnected services that are essential for launching a website.

The domain name is your website’s address, while web hosting is the space where your website’s files reside. Let's compare web hosting vs domain name.

What Is Web Hosting?

Web hosting is the service that provides the storage, infrastructure, and technology required to make your website accessible on the internet. It’s where all the files, images, and databases that make up your site are stored and managed, ensuring that visitors can access your website smoothly and reliably.

Key Points about Web Hosting:

Physical Servers: Hosting providers maintain powerful physical servers designed to store your website’s data securely and ensure consistent uptime.

Internet Accessibility: When someone enters your domain name into a browser, the hosting server retrieves and delivers your website’s content, making it viewable on their device.

Resource Allocation: Hosting services provide the bandwidth, storage, and computing resources needed to handle varying levels of traffic and complexity.

Web hosting services are offer by providers that are called hosting companies, hosting providers, or hosts.

Strictly speaking, you can sign up for web hosting without a domain name. However, you will not have an easy to remember or convenient name to find your website.

What Is a Domain Name?

A domain name is the address people type into their browser to access your website. It’s a human-readable identifier, replacing complex IP addresses (e.g., 192.0.2.1) with an easy-to-remember string like example.com . Think of a domain name as your website’s street address, guiding visitors to your online “home.”

Key Points about Domain Names:

Uniqueness: Every domain name is unique. Once registered, no one else can use the same name.

Structure: Domains typically consist of a name (e.g., “example”) and a top-level domain (TLD), such as .com , .org , or .net .

Registration: To acquire a domain name, you must register it through a domain registrar like Hosting.com, GoDaddy, or Namecheap.

You can register a domain from a domain name registrar. Many hosting providers, including Hosting.com, also allow you to register a domain name directly through their serivce.

When you register a domain name, you are leasing that domain address for a limited time. Terms usually start at one year and go up in one year increments.

You can register a domain name without web hosting. With hosting, one of two things will happen when you go try to visit that domain name.

In some cases, it will load some type of coming soon page. This page is hosted by your domain register to verify the domain is registered.

In other cases, your web browser will return an error. While the exact error depends on your web browser, internet provider, and domain registrar, it will safe the website is unavailable, does not exist, or is unsafe to visit.

Web Hosting vs Domain Name

While both web hosting & domain names are necessary to create a website, they perform distinct roles:

Feature

Domain Name

Web Hosting

Purpose

Provides the website’s address

Stores the website’s files and data

Dependency

Can exist independently

Requires a domain to direct traffic

Cost

Typically annual (e.g., $10–$50/year)

Monthly or annual fees (e.g., $5–$500/month)

Providers

Domain registrars

Hosting companies

While they are different, you need both web hosting and a domain name to get your website started.

If you imagine your website as a house, the domain name is the street address while the web hosting is the house, where all your furniture, appliances, and belongings (website files) are stored.

Other Related Concepts

There are several other related terms connected to the web hosting vs domain name conversation. The Domain Name System (DNS) and domain hosting further support the functioning and management of these components. A subdomain acts as an extension of the main domain, allowing you to organize and manage different sections or functions of a website under one domain name.

Domain Name System (DNS)

The Domain Name System (DNS) acts as the internet’s phonebook, translating domain names into IP addresses. When you enter a domain like example.com , the DNS resolves it to the corresponding IP address, directing your browser to the correct server.

Key Components of DNS:

Nameservers: These are servers that store DNS records. For example, if your domain is registered with Hosting.com, the nameservers might be ns1.a2hosting.com and ns2.a2hosting.com .

DNS Records: These include details like: A Record: Maps the domain to an IP address. CNAME Record: Redirects one domain to another (e.g., www.example.com to example.com ). MX Record: Directs email to the correct server.



Domain Hosting

Often confused with web hosting, domain hosting is a service that connects your domain name to the server where your website’s files are stored, making your site accessible on the internet.

However, domain hosting specifically refers to services related to managing domain names, such as DNS management and domain forwarding. It is also closely related to DNS.

Domain hosting doesn’t provide server space for website files; it’s solely focused on managing your domain name and its settings.

Subdomains

A subdomain is a prefix added to a domain name, creating a separate address under the same main domain. For example:

Main Domain: example.com

Subdomain: blog.example.com

Subdomains are often used to organize content, such as blogs, stores, or support portals.

Subdomains are created and managed through your DNS settings, usually within your hosting provider's control panel. Once set up, subdomains function as independent websites or areas of your main site, while still being associated with your primary domain.

While they are a part of your domain, you can operate separate sites or systems with a subdomain. For example, you can use a specialized customer suport and ticketing system through support.example.com .

Should You Use the Same Company for Your Web Hosting & Domain Name?

Another important consideration about web hosting vs domain name is whether you should use the same company for both. There are domain registrars, hosting providers, and companies that offer both services.

In most cases, it's best to use one company for both services because is simplifies the entire process.

It makes your job easier. If you use different platforms for these two tasks, you'll need to jump back and forth between them to make any changes. This is a small hassle, but one that cause frustration over time.

You can centralize your expenses. Both hosting a site and maintaining a domain registration costs money, and having the same platform makes it more convenient to manage both.

It's often simpler to link domains and websites on the same platform. Linking a domain to a site on a different platform can be a bit tricky the first time you do it. However, if you get both services from the same provider, the process tends to be much more straightforward.

The main potential downside of using the same platform to register your domain and host your website is that you're more vulnerable in the case of a security breech. However, the risk of security issues are relatively low. can be avoided by choosing a provider with a record for both quality and security, which can handle hosting and domain registration with ease.

Get Affordable Web Hosting & Domain Name Registration Today

A2 Hosting simplifies the conversation around web hosting vs domain name by offering both services.

You can register a domain name and bundle in with your web hosting in just a few minutes. Compare hosting plans and check out with a new domain or a domain name renewal quickly and easily.

Our hosting includes premium hardware for ultra-fast page load speeds, 99.9% uptime reliability, 24/7/365 in-house customer support to quickly result any issues, and our no-risk money-back guarantee.