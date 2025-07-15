AI not giving you the answers you need? You’re not the only one.

If you’ve ever stared at a ChatGPT response and thought, “That’s... not quite it,” this livestream is for you.

Join us for a free session with Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator, as we explore the principles of prompt architecture—a clear and repeatable approach to guiding AI and getting results you can actually use.

Mastering Prompt Architecture: How to Get AI to Finally Give You What You Asked For Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator

You can watch the full replay on YouTube. Rather read a transcript? We've got the transcript for you too!

What you’ll learn:

A simple four-part formula for writing better prompts

How to cut down on editing time and back-and-forth frustration

Real-world examples for content creation, coding, and client work

How to get more usable results on the first try

This session is ideal for marketers, developers, and digital professionals who want to get more from AI tools. Whether you are just starting out or looking to improve your results, you’ll come away with practical strategies you can use immediately.

Watch now and discover how better prompts lead to better output.