eCommerce hosting is the foundation that keeps your online store up and running. Whether you are a brick-and-mortar store looking to make extra sales online or a small business plan to sell exclusively through your web store, It's important to choose a reliable host with fast servers and security features to protect you and your customers.

However, there are a maze of options. Finding the best hosting for your eCommerce needs can be tricky. We'll outline what types of hosting will suit your business, highlight important features of an effective hosting provider, and introduce you to the leading eCommerce hosting services.

Plus, we'll share insights on why certain providers might be the perfect match for your operation. Our goal is to equip you with knowledge, not just options, so you can make an informed decision that fuels your business’s growth and satisfies your customers.

Best Types of eCommerce Web Hosting

While you can get started on any hosting plan, the most suitable type of hosting for your business will depend on the specific resources and features you need, as well as your budget. Let’s take a look at the options available:

Shared Web Hosting

Shared hosting is like renting a workspace in an office building. It’s an entry-level, cost-effective option where you share resources, like storage, processor power, and memory, with other websites on the same physical server. It is an ideal choice for small or newly launched eCommerce sites.

While shared hosting is wallet-friendly and simple to set up, most hosting providers don’t have the power to handle sudden surges in web traffic, which could slow down your site temporarily.

Our Shared Web Hosting plans shine here, offering free SSL certificates for secure transactions and SSD storage for faster access to your site.

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

As your business grows, you might need more resources and features, similar to moving from a shared workspace into your own office suite. That’s where VPS hosting comes in.

It provides dedicated resources on a server shared with fewer users, enhancing your site’s performance and security. It’s a fantastic middle ground for medium-sized businesses or those experiencing growth.

You gain more control over your hosting environment, which means you can tailor it to fit your needs while still being conscious of your budget.

A2 Hosting's Managed Linux VPS Hosting is designed for speed and scalability, ensuring your e-commerce store can expand without a hitch.

Dedicated Hosting

If you need maximum resources for your eCommerce store, dedicated server hosting is like owning the entire office building.

Your website is hosted on its own server, giving you the best performance, top-notch security, and complete control over your resources. It’s best suited for large eCommerce platforms with high traffic volumes.

Our Dedicated Hosting plans offer the most resources and full root access for the best performance and customization.

Your eCommerce store can handle even the heaviest traffic spikes while still delivering a smooth shopping experience for your customers.

eCommerce Hosting

While the hosting types above support eCommerce, there’s also specialized eCommerce hosting tailored fro accepting online payments. It aligns perfectly with various eCommerce platforms, such as WooCommerce, Magento Open Source, Drupal, and others, offering quick and easy setups.

With Hosting.com, you can get a specialized WooCommerce Hosting plan within our Managed WordPress Hosting services. This plan comes with many useful add-ons and features, such as:

WooCommerce pre-installed.

Premium RapidSSL certificate.

Daily automatic backups.

Performance Plus Traffic Surge Protection.

Unmetered bandwidth.

And more eCommerce features!

“For those just starting, our WooCommerce Hosting offers a great balance of simplicity, features, and scalability. It’s an excellent choice for small to medium-sized businesses focusing on performance, growth, and customer satisfaction.” – Aaron Campbell, Director of Product at Hosting.com

We also support virtually all eCommerce storefront software. Select the hosting plan that fits your needs and install whichever platform you choose.

What To Look For In A Web Host That Supports Business Success

Choosing a web hosting provider can be hard, especially if you’re just starting your online business and you’re not familiar with hosting requirements – but don’t worry!

We’ve gathered the most important features you should consider for eCommerce hosting. Let’s begin!

Self-Hosted vs Hosting eCommerce Solutions

First, it's important to note the difference between self-hosted and hosted eCommerce platforms.

Hosted platforms like Wix and Squarespace allow you to create stores, but they offer very rigid site templates. While you can add certain sections or content features, there is only so much you can do to customize your site.

With self-hosting stores, you choose the hosting plan that best fits your needs and install the eCommerce software you are most comfortable with. While there are certain templates and potential limitations, this is a much more flexible opinion for building a web store for long-term growth.

While hosted platforms have their advantages, we are focusing solely on the best self-host plans for eCommerce sites.

High Storage For All Your Store Data

When you run an online shop, you'll gather tons of data – like product details, customer information, high-resolution images, and sales records. Having enough space to store all this is key, so look for a host that can handle this information and allow you to upgrade storage as needed.

For example, with Hosting.com Hosting’s entry-leve Shared Web Hosting plan, you get 10GB storage which is more than enough to keep your data safe and easy to reach. And if you go for our dedicated server plans, you get 2X1 TB SSD Storage.

In addition, our Turbo plans use next-generation NVMe instead of regular SSDs, which means your site will load much faster. Faster loading times for your pages and searches can make a big difference. If you don't have enough storage, your site might slow down as your business grows, which means you won’t be able to scale properly.

High Uptime To Keep Business Operations Going

It's important for your store to be available whenever customers want to shop. This availability is measured in uptime, which is vital not just for making sales but also for building trust with your customers and keeping your store's reputation strong.

To give you peace of mind, every Hosting.com plan comes with a 99.9% uptime guarantee. This commitment applies to any unscheduled downtime of your website for more than 0.1% of the total time per month. We will also provide a service credit in the amount of 5% of the paid fee for the month for every hour that your website is unreachable due to an internal network or equipment failure.

Guarantees Fast Page Load Speeds For An Optimal Customer Experience

Fast page loading keeps visitors happy, helps your site show up better in search results, and can significantly improve conversion rates.

At Hosting.com, we take speed very seriously, and you can witness that for yourself with our Turbo Plans. These plans use LiteSpeed Servers, which are way quicker than other options like Apache and Nginx.

Besides that, we offer the Hosting.com Optimized WooCommerce plugin, which sets up your site to load faster by handling things like compression and caching without you having to lift a finger.

You also get our exclusive TurboHub WordPress control panel. Improve your store performance in as little as one click. Plus, you can manage site security and maintenance from one easy-to-use dashboard.

All this means you can focus on your business, knowing your store is fast, friendly, and ready to impress your customers.

Supports Various eCommerce Platforms With One-Click Installs, Pre-Installed Software, and Control Panels

For your store to run smoothly, you need a hosting provider that supports a wide range of content management systems and eCommerce platforms. Flexibility is essential for small businesses online because you might start on one platform and then decide to move to another when your needs or budget changes.

Our WooCommerce Hosting comes with the plugin already set up for you. But that's just the start.

And if you don’t work with WordPress, you can easily add other major software like Drupal and Joomla with one-click installs via Softaculous.

Need something a bit different? Magento Open Source, PrestaShop, and OpenCart can be installed in just a few clicks.

Another piece of software that is crucial for online shops is control panels. Managing your online shop should be straightforward, not a headache, and control panels help with that. It’s like the dashboard of your car, putting all the important controls in one easy-to-access place. You can manage inventory, track orders, and customize your site without jumping through hoops.

Managed Hosting Options For Automated Backups And Other Technical Maintenance

Managed hosting is like having a tech-savvy friend take care of all the behind-the-scenes work for your online store. This service is fantastic because it handles all the technical stuff for you, such as keeping your site backed up and running smoothly.

With managed hosting, you won’t have to worry about losing your latest updates or customer data; everything is backed up automatically. It's perfect for eCommerce owners who prefer to focus on growing their business while the experts are keeping your site safe and sound.

SSLs, CDNs, And Other Essential Security Measures For Businesses

Strong security is a must for any online business, especially when it comes to protecting your customers' transactions. SSL certificates are your first line of defense, encrypting data to keep customer information safe. Hosting.com steps up by including a free SSL certificate with all our hosting plans, ensuring your site is secure from the get-go. For those on the WooCommerce Hosting plan, Hosting.com goes even further by offering a premium RapidSSL certificate with an even higher level of security for your online transactions.

Apart from security, you also need to ensure your data reaches visitors fast, and that's where Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) come in.

They make sure that your website’s content is available quickly, no matter where your customers are. All of our hosting plans are CDN-compatible, helping your site load faster for everyone, everywhere.

Scalable Plans For eCommerce Stores Facing Growth

As your web store grows, your hosting needs will change. It's important to have the flexibility to move from shared hosting to more powerful options like VPS or dedicated server hosting with as little hassle as possible. This kind of growth is a good thing; it means your business is thriving!

We get this! Hosting.com offers scalable plans that grow with you, ensuring you can upgrade your hosting environment without missing a beat. Plus, if you’re moving your site from another host to Hosting.com, we've got your back with a free migration service. This means you can switch to faster, more secure hosting without worrying about downtime affecting your sales or customer experience.

Reliable Support For Your Operations

Running a store comes with its own set of challenges, and having a support team ready to help 24/7 is crucial. There might be a software issue, or you might need to figure out a specific feature.

In these cases and more, it can be very useful to have a team of experts always on standby, ready to solve any technical issues you might face, day or night.

Our hosting.com support team is available 24/7/365 by phone, chat, and more to help you when you need it most.

Exploring the Best eCommerce Hosting Solutions

InMotion

InMotion Hosting has built a strong reputation for its reliable performance and exceptional customer service, making it a solid choice for eCommerce businesses looking to establish or grow their online presence.

Their offers include:

Free website migration service.

A wide range of hosting plans, including shared, VPS, and dedicated servers.

InMotion's Max Speed Zones, which optimize site performance based on the geographic location of the site’s visitors.

A variety of eCommerce tools and the ability to integrate with popular platforms, such as PrestaShop, OpenCart, Drupal, and custom-built stores.

This blend of reliability, service, and versatile hosting solutions makes InMotion an appealing option for eCommerce sites looking for growth and performance.

Hosting.com

Hosting.com provides ultra-reliable hosting with unlimited bandwidth and support for all eCommerce platforms. From shared hosting plans perfect for startups to dedicated servers designed for high-volume traffic stores, Hosting.com has something for everyone.

We support virtually all eCommerce software, including WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento Open Souce, OpenCart, AbanteCart, and many more.

Here is why we can be your perfect partner in eCommerce:

You can one-click install any eCommerce platform on any of our hosting plans. Our Sell plan, which is a tier on our Managed WordPress Hosting, is specifically for WooCommerce and comes with additional features such as Protection Plus Traffic Surge Protection.

Hosting.com offers up to 20X faster Turbo plans across all hosting types. These plans are built on LiteSpeed servers and come with other advanced features like limited occupancy, upgraded server hardware, advanced caching software, and optimized configurations. Faster loading times can greatly enhance the shopping experience, reduce bounce rates, and ultimately lead to better sales conversions.

We offer scalable plans that accommodate increasing traffic volumes with minimal fuss. Upgrading plans is a straightforward process , ensuring that your hosting evolves in step with your store.

Every plan comes with a 99.9% Uptime Commitment , so businesses can rely on their store being available around the clock, minimizing potential downtime and maximizing opportunity.

The Guru Crew is available 24/7/365 by phone, chat, ticketing system, or email to address any eCommerce hosting concerns. Plus, we have a rich knowledge base of topics to help you customize your store, install new features, and improve security or performance.

Every plan includes free SSL certificates for encrypted connections and secure data transfers. This protects your store and your customer's data. You can also offer several other types of SSL certificates for enhanced protection and more trust with your customers.

We also offer a comprehensive security suite with robust features to keep your store safe. Key features include malware scanning, DDoS and brute-force protections, and more.

If you’re using WooCommerce or building your small business website in WordPress, then you’ll have access to our exclusive TurboHub control panel. It offers an at-a-glance site health check and offers personalized recommendations to further optimize site performance.

Besides, we’re so confident in our quality that we offer a hassle-free, 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try any hosting plan with absolutely no risk! Get a full refund for 30 days and a pro-rated refund any time after that.

IONOS

IONOS offers a range of eCommerce services, including hosting, store builders, eCommerce store design, shop integrations, and social buy buttons. Their hosting plans are suitable for all major platforms, such as WooCommerce, Drupal, and Shopware.

Main features include:

Daily backups, DDoS protection, and data recovery options.

The ability to export product listings to major online marketplaces.

A set of pre-installed plugins for their WooCommerce hosting plans.

Unlimited product listings and categories.

Dedicated customer support via phone, email, or chat.

IONOS is a great option for businesses looking for an all-in-one solution, with their website builders and designer services.

Shopify

Shopify is a popular all-in-one platform that caters to eCommerce businesses by bundling hosting, shopping cart functionality, and customizable templates into one package.

Its user-friendly interface is a big draw for individuals or businesses with little to no technical background, making it easy to set up and manage a store without the need for coding knowledge. However, while Shopify simplifies many aspects of running an eCommerce site, certain integrations and the use of alternative payment gateways can incur additional fees, something that cost-conscious users might want to consider.

While Shopify’s hosting is seamlessly optimized for Shopify stores, offering reliability and speed, this tight integration might limit those who seek greater control over their hosting environment and deeper customization options.

Despite this, Shopify's expansive marketplace of third-party apps allows users to greatly extend their store's functionality, providing tools for marketing, SEO, and more, helping to round out its offering as a versatile platform for eCommerce entrepreneurs.

TMDHosting

TMDHosting is a fully managed hosting service, taking the technical load off your shoulders so you can focus more on your business and less on backend worries. This approach is especially appealing for eCommerce site owners who prioritize ease of use and reliable support.

Its main features include:

Daily backups and real-time monitoring.

Cloud and SSD technology to boost your website’s performance and speed.

Global data centers.

Support for WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento Open Source, and OpenCart.

Staging and cloning tools available.

Website tools like SpamExperts, CloudFlare integration, Memcache management, and backup restoration tools.

Get Started With Hosting.com Hosting’s eCommerce Hosting Plans

Choosing the right eCommerce hosting provider is a big decision for your business, so remember to consider all the features provided by the different options and think about what is best for you in the long term.

With Hosting.com, you can start small, even with a tight budget, and then expand as your business grows. Our hosting plans are tailored to fit any eCommerce need, from startups to large enterprises looking for high-performance and top-notch security.

Our eCommerce plans are built on powerful servers that allow for high-speed CPU loads and give your website the ability to handle significantly more traffic, which can happen at any time if you have a sudden traffic spike due to a successful marketing campaign or social media.

For those who prefer WooCommerce, our dedicated WooCommerce Hosting plan is unmatched. It's specifically optimized to get the most out of your WooCommerce site, combining speed, security, and ease of use into a single, powerful package.

Check out our eCommerce hosting plans today to explore what we offer and how we can elevate your store to reach its full potential!

Best eCommerce Hosting FAQs

What are the key factors I should consider when choosing eCommerce hosting?

Choosing the right eCommerce hosting involves several critical factors to ensure your store operates smoothly and efficiently.

Here is what you should be looking for:

Uptime Guarantee: Look for hosting with a strong uptime record. Your store should be accessible around the clock.

Speed: Fast loading times are essential for keeping customers engaged and reducing bounce rates.

Scalability: Your hosting should be able to grow with your business, offering easy upgrades to handle increased traffic.

Security: Robust security measures, including SSL certificates, protect your data and build customer trust.

Customer Support: Responsive, 24/7 support is crucial for resolving any issues quickly.

Compatibility: Ensure the hosting is compatible with your chosen eCommerce platform for a smooth operation.

Price: Consider the hosting cost relative to the features and support provided.

What is the best web hosting for eCommerce?

Identifying the best web hosting for your eCommerce store depends on your specific needs. Most of the time, new business owners will need high-quality and fast support for technical issues and queries, fast servers to make sure their websites are performing as they should, and the opportunity to scale up as their store and customers grow.

A2 Hosting, known for its speed and reliability, offers plans specifically for eCommerce sites that you can scale up with no issues. Shared hosting starts around $2.99/month, with specialized WooCommerce plans for more robust needs.

Can I host my own eCommerce website?

While it's technically possible to host your own eCommerce site, it demands a significant investment in infrastructure, security measures, and ongoing maintenance. If you want to focus on your business and product development, it’s recommended that you look for fully managed hosting solutions so that you don’t need to deal with the technical complications of running and maintaining a website.

If you’re an experienced developer and want to have control over technical aspects, then we recommend choosing an unmanaged hosting service such as the Unmanaged Linux VPS hosting. This will give you full control over the hosting environment, as well as command line and root access.

Can my eCommerce hosting scale with my business?

Scalability is the key to your eCommerce success. Most providers offer a range of hosting options, but not all make it easy to scale your plan or services as you grow.

Look for a hosting provider that allows you to easily scale to other plans or add resources when you need them. This flexibility is key for handling increased sales and traffic.

A2 Hosting makes growing your store easy. Our team can migrate you to faster Turbo Servers or move you to VPS or Dedicated servers for even more resources.

How much does it cost to host an online store?

The hosting cost for an online store varies widely based on the platform and the plan's features.

Basic shared hosting can start as low as $10 to $15 a month before special offers and incentives. However, you can usually get discounts as low as $1.95 per month.

VPS hosting, offering more resources and better performance, might range from $35 to $100 a month. For larger stores, dedicated hosting plans provide the utmost in performance and security, with prices starting around $100 per month and going up significantly from there.

How Does Hosting.com Support Small Businesses?

A2 Hosting takes pride in supporting small businesses. We are happy to support and celebrate Small Business Week and all of Small Business Month.

From Katie Davis, author, and entrepreneur, to the Pyrenees Cycling Company in France, to music producer Gemtracks.com, we celebrate the backbone of our company, the small businesses that make us who we are. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have small businesses supporting us along the way.

Our CEO, Seb De Lemos said, “Small Businesses are so important and we’re trying to do everything we can to give them the prices and plans they need to flourish, everything we do is with the intention to help our customers thrive online.” We love our small businesses here at Hosting.com and we’re committed to providing the speediest solution available for your business to thrive.

Speed might not seem like an obvious way to support small businesses, but website speed directly influences a business’s conversion rate and profitability. Also, speed isn’t a preference but an expectation. More than 45% of consumers expect pages to load in 2 seconds or less. After 2 seconds, many users leave to find another fast-loading page.

In fact, for every additional second of loading time after 2 seconds, conversions drop by 7% and continue to drop by intervals of 7% for every consecutive second.

Amazon performed site speed tests that concluded they would lose $1.6 billion every year if their site slowed down by one second. Now, Amazon isn’t a small business, but as a small business owner, you can’t afford to lose money. Sure, it’s not going to total a $1.6 billion loss, but any loss is a loss for your business.

For small businesses, a one-second improvement in page load speeds leads to $70 more revenue per day (over $2000/monthly) for sites earning $1000 a day.

As a small business, you won’t have the traffic of larger corporations like Amazon or Etsy. Your needs are smaller and it’s important to choose a plan that correctly matches your needs.

Get Premium eCommerce Hosting As Low As $1.95 Today

Start a fast, reliable eCommerce store with the best plans from Hosting.com for as low as $1.95. Whether you want WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, or another storefront, we offer premium hosting with the resources you need to be successful. Choose an affordable eCommerce Business Hosting plan today and get started in as little as five minutes.

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