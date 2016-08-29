Why You Should Care About Fast Hosting?

At Hosting.com, we care about making sure our customers get the fastest page load speeds possible. You may have heard about our blazing fast Turbo Hosting solutions. Our customers who are already hosted on our Turbo Servers rave about them. We welcome you to Google reviews about our Turbo Servers. You will undoubtedly be impressed by what you read.

There are many features included with our Turbo Servers that make them perform so well including caching technology, enhanced performance compared to Apache, and their ability to handle connections faster and more efficiently than traditional hosting. Instead of focusing on these features though, let's focus on the benefits of our Turbo Servers instead.

Below are some key statistics from a page speed infographic published by marketing experts WebpageFX. They explain the importance of fast page load speeds, which is exactly what you'll get on our Turbo Servers. After all, sites hosted on them load pages up to 20X faster compared to competing solutions. The most telling statistic from the infographic is in regards to how a fast site impacts your conversion rate:

A 1-second page load improvement leads to 7% increases in conversions.

Switch To Turbo!

A 1-second improvement in page load speed can lead to $70 more revenue per day (or over $2000 more monthly) for a site earning $1000 daily. That's just from making your site faster!

It's obvious that your page load speed impacts your bottom line. It also impacts your reputation. Your visitors expect your site to load in 3-seconds or less. Otherwise your visitors will walk away dissatisfied. Some may argue that ruining your reputation may be more damaging than a low conversion rate because unhappy shoppers are:

**79% less** likely to purchase from you again.

**46% more** likely to tell their peer group about their poor shopping experience with you.

Don't have an eCommerce site or even a site that generates any sort of revenue? You're not exempt from being concerned about how fast your site loads. Here are some important stats to keep in mind:

**Page Views** – You will receive 11% fewer page views for each additional second of page load delay.

**Bounce Rate** – 40% of your visitors will leave your site if it takes longer than 3-seconds to load.

**SEO** – This is old news, but don't forget that Google factors your [page speed](https://webmasters.googleblog.com/2010/04/using-site-speed-in-web-search-ranking.html) into your SEO rankings.

Our Turbo solutions are available on our Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Managed Linux VPS and Dedicated Server Hosting solutions. You may already be a happy, non-Turbo Hosting.com customer. It's time to give your site that extra boost to take advantage of all of these benefits. Our friendly and knowledgeable team is standing by to help you make the switch to Turbo now.