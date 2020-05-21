Introducing New, Even FASTER Web Hosting Plans

When we first launched our Turbo Shared Hosting in 2014, our customers jumped on those servers so they could experience 20X FASTER page loads. We couldn’t have imagined back then how fast our latest generation of Shared plans would actually be, but we’ve continued to focus on breaking new speed barriers.

We’re excited to announce our brand new, Shared Hosting lineup that now includes two even FASTER Turbo Server options. Our new Turbo Servers are 2X FASTER to first byte and feature 40% FASTER CPU performance than our previous platform!

Why Turbo Is Faster Than Ever

Each Turbo Hosting account is now hosted on the latest generation of AMD’s EPYC hardware. EPYC servers provide enhanced processing power with unbelievable I/O capacity to help vastly reduce bottlenecks. Our EPYC hardware also uses non-volatile memory express (NVMe) storage. NVMe drives’ read/write speeds are 3X faster compared to standard SSDs, making read/write speeds blazing fast and removing bottlenecks that could slow down your website’s load time.

We have also increased CPU and RAM on our Turbo servers. Increased CPU means more instructions can be executed each second by your server. More instructions per second, means better performance. Additional RAM means more data and instructions can be accessed directly by the CPU.

Our Turbo Servers also feature:

LiteSpeed Web Server (drop-in, speed enhanced Apache alternative)

Fewer customers per server to provide even more resources to each customer.

Turbo Caching which speeds up page load times for pages that have already been visited

Ability to handle more traffic with enhanced stability

Why The Focus On Hosting Speed?

A2 Hosting’s focus on offering high-performance hosting is driven by the fact that website speed is directly correlated to website success. Your choice of web host is a large factor in page load speed. It has been proven time and again that faster websites have higher conversion rates, lower bounce rates, better visitor satisfaction rates, and improved organic search engine rankings. Below are some numbers to consider. A one-second delay in page load can result in a:

7% reduction in conversion rate

16% decrease in customer satisfaction

11% decrease in page reviews

The Web Hosting Features You Love

In addition to speed and ease-of-use, Hosting.com Hosting’s servers are highly dependable. Each of our ultra-reliable servers comes fine-tuned and backed by our 99.9% Uptime Commitment. This rare combination of speed and reliability makes Hosting.com the perfect host for your WordPress, Drupal and Joomla websites, as well as a number of other solutions. Additional features included with your account are:

Easy-To-Use cPanel Control Panel

Free SSL Certificate (HTTPS)

24/7/365 Guru Crew Support

Complimentary, Worry-Free Site Migration From Your Current Host

Free Server Rewind Backups

Host Unlimited Website, Databases & Email Accounts

Free CloudFlare CDN

Getting Started With Turbo Hosting

Whether you’re an existing Hosting.com customer or just getting started, you’re going to love our new and improved Shared Hosting featuring our Turbo Servers. Give your sites a speed boost and try our hosting completely risk-free. We’re excited to work with you!