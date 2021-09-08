How to write better product descriptions that drive holiday sales

During the holiday season, you'll spend a lot of time and money bringing shoppers to your store. Once they land on a product page, your description has to do the selling. A good one answers their questions, helps them picture the product in their life (or under the tree), and gives them a reason to buy now.

This guide covers what makes a product description work, with before-and-after examples for gifts, bundles and Black Friday offers, plus up-to-date advice on images and keywords. First, it helps to be clear on what a product description actually is.

What is a product description?

A product description is the copy that explains what a product is and why someone should want it. The real power of a product description comes from the intent behind it. Rather than just listing the characteristics of what you're selling, a good description shows your customers what they'll experience if they buy it.

You want shoppers to imagine using your product, or giving it, and to see how it will make their life (or someone else's) better. That's what turns a browser into a buyer.

Who is your target customer?

Before you can describe that experience, you need to know who you're describing it to. If you don't know who your target customer is, your descriptions will try to speak to everyone and end up connecting with no one. Even if you sell to a wide audience, now's the time to pinpoint the customers who matter most to your business.

A good place to start is your best existing customers. For many stores, a relatively small group of customers accounts for a large share of sales. Look at your past purchase data, find your top buyers, and look for patterns in who they are and why they buy. Use those patterns to create personas: fictional customers with a name, age, job and interests. When you can picture the person you're writing for, it's much easier to write descriptions they'll find appealing.

Over the holidays, add one more persona: the gift buyer. Many of your holiday shoppers aren't buying for themselves. They don't know your product as well as the person who'll use it, and they want reassurance that it's the right choice, that it will arrive on time and that it can be exchanged if it isn't quite right.

How do I show and not tell?

When you write product descriptions, use clear, specific language that shows customers the benefits of your products rather than just telling them what they are. "High quality" and "great value" are easy to write and easy to forget. Concrete details are what make a shopper trust you.

The examples below show the difference for three common holiday situations. After you write your own "after" version, read it as your persona would. Can you picture the product? Do you feel more confident buying it? If so, it's working.

Gift purchases

Gift buyers need to know the recipient will love it, and that buying it is low-risk.

Before: "Merino wool scarf. 100% merino wool. 71 x 12 inches. Available in gray, navy and red."

After: "A scarf they'll actually wear all winter. Soft merino wool keeps them warm without the itch, and at 71 inches long and 12 inches wide, it's easy to wrap twice on the coldest days. Choose gray, navy or red. It arrives ready to give, and exchanges are free if the color isn't quite right."

The after version keeps every fact from the original but adds what the gift buyer actually wants to know: how it feels, why it's useful and what happens if they get it wrong.

Bundles

A bundle description has to sell the set as a whole, not just list what's in the box.

Before: "Coffee lover's bundle. Includes 1 x 12 oz bag of house blend, 1 x ceramic mug, 1 x pour-over dripper."

After: "Everything they need for a better morning coffee. Our best-selling house blend, a pour-over dripper that brings out its full flavor, and a hand-glazed mug to drink it from. Bought separately, these cost $62. Together, they're $49, and they arrive in a gift box."

The after version tells a story about the result (a better cup of coffee) and makes the saving obvious, so the shopper doesn't have to work it out.

Black Friday offers

On Black Friday, shoppers skim. They want the price, the saving and the deadline, without the shouting.

Before: "BLACK FRIDAY SALE!!! 30% OFF!!! BEST PRICE EVER!!! DON'T MISS OUT!!!"

After: "Black Friday price: $56 (usually $80). Our best-selling backpack, with a padded laptop sleeve and a lifetime warranty. Offer ends Monday at midnight, or while stock lasts."

The after version gives the facts a shopper needs to decide quickly and avoids claims like "best price ever" that you may not be able to back up. Calm, clear copy stands out on a day when every other store is shouting.

Can't I just use pictures of my products?

High-quality images matter. They help shoppers see exactly what they're buying, and for gifts especially, a good photo can do a lot of the persuading. But images work best alongside a strong description, not instead of one.

Search engines have become much better at understanding images, but they still rely on text to work out what an image shows and what your page is about. Google's image SEO guidance recommends a few simple habits:

Write useful alt text. Describe what the image shows in plain words, such as "navy merino wool scarf, folded." Google says to avoid filling alt text with keywords.

Describe what the image shows in plain words, such as "navy merino wool scarf, folded." Google says to avoid filling alt text with keywords. Use descriptive filenames. "navy-merino-scarf.jpg" tells search engines far more than "IMG_4821.jpg."

"navy-merino-scarf.jpg" tells search engines far more than "IMG_4821.jpg." Place images near related text. Your product photos should sit alongside the description they illustrate.

Your product photos should sit alongside the description they illustrate. Keep images sharp but light. Clear images attract more clicks, but large files slow your pages down, so compress them before uploading.

If your store platform supports it, product structured data can also help. It lets Google show details like price, availability and review ratings directly in search results. Many ecommerce platforms and plugins add it for you, so check your settings before doing it by hand.

How do I use keywords without overdoing it?

Keywords still matter, but the days of cramming as many as possible into a description are long gone. Google treats keyword stuffing as spam, which it defines as filling a page with keywords in an attempt to manipulate rankings. It can hurt your rankings rather than help them.

Instead, think about the words your customers actually use when they search. A shopper might look for "merino scarf for men" or "gift for coffee lovers" rather than your product's internal name. Use those phrases naturally in your product title and the first lines of your description, where they also help the shopper. Over the holidays, gift-related phrases like "gift for," "stocking stuffer" or "gift set" are worth including where they genuinely fit.

Finally, write your own descriptions rather than reusing the manufacturer's copy. Hundreds of other stores may be using the same text, and original descriptions give both shoppers and search engines a reason to choose your page.

How do I make my product descriptions uniquely mine?

Your brand needs to be authentically itself, and your product descriptions should show it. To get noticed, your copy has to cut through the noise around similar products. Don't just look at your competitors and try to write a description that's 10% better. Add something only your brand can say, whether that's how you make the product, who it's for or the voice you write in.

In conclusion

Great product descriptions can give you a real edge during the busiest season of the year. Know who you're writing for, show them what they'll experience rather than just telling them, use images and keywords the way search engines expect, and let your brand's personality come through.

Once your product pages are ready, make sure the rest of your season is too. Our holiday ecommerce marketing guide covers offers, timing and campaign messages, and our Black Friday store prep guide walks you through getting your store ready for the traffic. A great description can win the sale, but only if the page loads when the shopper arrives.