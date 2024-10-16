Securing your online business or personal website with an SSL protects sensitive data and builds trust with your visitors. SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificates encrypt sensitive information transmitted between your website and its users, such as credit card details or login credentials. These digital certificates build trust with and protect your site visitors and customers. But where can you purchase an SSL certificate? Let’s explore the different sources where you can buy one, helping you make the right decision based on your needs.

Where to Buy an SSL Certificate?

Secure Socket Layers (SSLs) build a level of trust with your visitors. But where do you buy them? There are many different certificate providers.

The overall cost depends on the validation type, how long it is valid, and the warranty coverage provided. Although free SSLs are available, paid certificates provide better protection, especially if you deal with sensitive customer data like credit cards or personal information.

Nearly all SSLs offer the industry standard 256-bit encryption, but some certificate providers still offer lower 128-bit encryption.

Whether you need a certificate to protect a single domain or wildcard SSL that covers unlimited subdomains, here are the best places to buy your SSLs.

1. Web Hosting Providers

One of the most convenient places to buy an SSL certificate is from your web hosting provider. Many web hosting companies offer certificates as part of their hosting packages, or you can purchase one separately. This is often the easiest option since it allows for streamlined installation and management, especially when bundled with other hosting services.

Hosting.com: Hosting.com provides free SSLs with their hosting plans, powered by Let’s Encrypt, ensuring that every site can be secured without additional cost. For users needing advanced security, they also offer premium certificates with additional validation for better protection and warranties.

Other Hosting Providers: Similar companies like Bluehost, SiteGround, and HostGator also offer SSL certificates, often bundled with their hosting plans, making it simple to protect your site.

Why Choose Your Hosting Provider for SSL?

Easy integration with your hosting environment.

Convenient management through your control panel (like cPanel or Plesk).

Some providers include SSL for free, saving you additional costs.

2. Certificate Authorities (CAs)

Certificate Authorities (CAs) are trusted third-party organizations responsible for issuing SSL certificates. These companies directly sell SSLs to businesses and individuals and are ideal if you're looking for a higher level of trust and security, such as Extended Validation (EV) certificates.

DigiCert: One of the most trusted names in SSL certification, DigiCert offers a range of certificates, including EV, OV (Organization Validation), and DV (Domain Validation) certificates. They cater to businesses of all sizes, ensuring robust encryption and validation.

Rapid SSL: Rapid SSL offers a reliable certificates for businesses and personal use across many validation levels. They include the necessary encryption to protect your site and support to make installation easy.

GeoTrust: GeoTrust is another popular CA, offering many types of SSL certificates. Choose from a variety of options to fit your needs, all backed by their specialized support.

GlobalSign: Another leading CA, GlobalSign provides SSL certificates for businesses needing high-security solutions with enterprise-level support.

Comodo SSL: A widely popular CA known for its affordable SSL options, including wildcard SSLs, which allow you to secure an entire domain and its subdomains with a single certificate.

A2 Hosting offers DV, OV, EV, and wildcard certificates from Rapid SSL, GeoTrust, and DigiCert.

Why Choose a Certificate Authority for SSL?

Direct support from security experts.

Advanced certificate types such as multi-domain or wildcard certificates.

3. Domain Registrars

Domain registrars—where you register your website’s domain name—often offer SSL certificates as an additional service. Buying from your domain registrar can be convenient because it consolidates your services, making it easier to manage your domain and security in one place.

GoDaddy: One of the largest domain registrars, GoDaddy offers both free SSL (with certain hosting packages) and paid certificates for added features. They provide a range of options from basic to advanced SSL solutions.

Namecheap: Known for its budget-friendly options, Namecheap sells SSL certificates at competitive prices, catering to small businesses and startups needing cost-effective website security.

A2 Hosting offers reliable domain registration so you can easily bundle your hosting, domain, and SSL costs.

Why Choose a Domain Registrar for SSL?

Simplifies management of domain and SSL services in one platform.

Some registrars offer discounts when bundling SSL with other services.

Often provides a range of SSL options from basic to advanced.

4. SSL Resellers

SSL resellers are companies that partner with major CAs to offer SSL certificates at discounted prices. These platforms allow you to compare prices from different providers, making it easier to find the best deal for your specific needs.

SSLs.com: SSLs.com resells SSL certificates from reputable CAs such as Sectigo (formerly Comodo), providing options for DV, OV, EV, wildcard, and multi-domain certificates.

CheapSSLShop: This reseller offers SSL certificates from major CAs like RapidSSL and GeoTrust at heavily discounted prices, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

SSL Store: The SSL Store aggregates certificates from multiple CAs, including Symantec, Comodo, and Thawte, giving you access to a wide variety of SSL types at competitive prices.

Why Choose an SSL Reseller?

Ability to compare prices from multiple CAs in one place.

Often lower prices due to discounts and special offers.

Access to a wide range of SSL certificate types.

5. Free SSL Providers

For those on a tight budget or running smaller websites, free SSL certificates are a great option. While free SSLs typically only offer Domain Validation (DV), they still provide the essential encryption needed for a secure connection. However, free SSL certificates may come with limited features and shorter validity periods, requiring more frequent renewals.

Let’s Encrypt: Let’s Encrypt is a nonprofit CA that provides free SSL certificates. It’s widely used for securing small websites, blogs, and personal projects, as it supports basic encryption without any costs. Many hosting providers, including Hosting.com, integrate Let’s Encrypt directly into their control panels, making installation seamless.

Still, there are limitations to consider. Not sure if a free SSL is right for you? See our free SSL vs paid certificate guide to learn the differences and decide which is right for you.

Why Choose Free SSL?

Ideal for small websites, personal blogs, or testing environments.

No cost involved, making it accessible to everyone.

Quick and easy to obtain, often automated through your hosting provider.

Choosing the Right SSL Certificate for Your Needs

When choosing where to buy an SSL certificate, consider your website's needs:

For Basic Sites: A free SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt, or a hosting provider that includes SSL with your hosting package, may be sufficient.

For eCommerce or Business Sites: Consider purchasing an SSL certificate from a Certificate Authority or domain registrar that offers higher validation levels (OV or EV) for increased customer trust.

For Budget-Conscious Buyers: SSL resellers provide competitive pricing on a variety of certificates, making them a great option for securing your site without overspending.

A2 Hosting offers free SSL digital certificates with all hosting plans. For more protection, we sell Domain Verification, Organization Verification, and Extended Verification certificates.

Reviewing Where to Buy an SSL Certificate?

SSL certificates are available from a variety of sources, each offering different levels of service, support, and validation.

Whether you're securing a personal blog or an eCommerce site, it's essential to choose the right SSL certificate and provider to ensure your website’s security and your customers' trust.

From hosting providers like Hosting.com to domain registrars and certificate authorities, there’s a wide range of options to suit your needs.

Web Hosting Providers: Many hosting companies, such as Hosting.com, offer SSLs as part of their hosting packages or as standalone purchases. Hosting.com provides free SSL certificates with their hosting plans, as well as premium options for advanced needs. SSL Certificate Authorities (CAs): Trusted certificate authorities like DigiCert, GlobalSign, and Comodo offer certificates directly. These companies specialize in issuing digital certificates and often provide advanced support for large enterprises. Domain Registrars: Companies where you buy domains, like GoDaddy and Namecheap often sell SSLs alongside domain registration services. SSL Resellers: There are platforms that act as resellers for major CAs, such as SSLs.com, CheapSSLShop, and SSL Store, where you can find competitive prices for various types of SSL certificates. Free SSL Providers: If you're looking for free SSL certificates, Let's Encrypt is a widely used, free, automated, and open certificate authority, though it offers only Domain Validation (DV) certificates.

Make sure to select an SSL certificate that meets your security needs, depending on whether you need domain validation (DV), organization validation (OV), or extended validation (EV).

Protect Your Site and Visitors with SSLs from Hosting.com

Ready to get started with an SSL? Hosting.com offers a variety of certificates to fit any need. You can easily add any SSL verification to your existing Hosting.com account or bundle hosting, SSL, and domain when buying a new plan.