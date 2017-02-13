5 Top WordPress Security Plugins to Protect Your Website

As the most popular Content Management System (CMS) available, WordPress draws its fair share of attention from attackers. To keep your website safe, you need to take active measures to secure it. Otherwise, you might fall prey to brute force attacks or other harmful exploits.

The key to protecting your WordPress website is to stay on top of any potential vulnerabilities. Trying to do this manually is both unreliable and impractical, which is why you should consider using a plugin to do the heavy lifting for you.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to five of our favorite WordPress security plugins. We’ll cover their key features, which users should consider them, and how much they’ll cost you. Let’s go ahead and find the perfect tool to secure your website!

iThemes Security is one of the most polished tools we've encountered. The plugin is simple to set up and configure, thanks to the inclusion of thorough descriptions for every single setting.

Furthermore, the iThemes team is very reliable when it comes to answering support queries, which means you’ll have plenty of help available should you need it.

Key Features:

Scans your website looking for vulnerabilities and malware

Enforces strong passwords

Blocks specific IP addresses

Detects unexpected file changes

Enforces the use of the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol

Recommended For:

iThemes Security is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an easy-to-use tool to secure your site. While the plugin does come with a broad range of customization options, it also includes a quick setup feature. This covers database backups, brute force protection, and strong password enforcement, among other settings.

Price:

iThemes Security is free, but there's also a premium version available, with licenses starting at $80 per year.

Wordfence Security is one of the most outstanding security plugins available, both in terms of popularity and sheer number of features. This tool enables you to customize every aspect of your WordPress security protocols, from top to bottom, and it comes with excellent documentation to help you do so.

Key Features:

Implements a site-wide firewall to protect you from common threats

Blocks individual users and entire networks of known attackers

Enforces tough security measures for login pages

Scans for known WordPress security threats

Supports WordPress Multisite

Recommended For:

Wordfence Security is the way to go if you want to monitor every single aspect of your website from a security standpoint. The plugin includes a staggering number of settings, which means you'll be able to micromanage your experience.

If you're new to WordPress and security plugins in general, chances are you'll have to consult Wordfence Security's documentation to get the most out of it. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it's something to consider before making your decision.

Price:

Wordfence Security is a free plugin, but the developers also offer a premium version, for which licenses start at $99 per year.

Of the plugins we've covered so far, not one can top All In One WP Security when it comes to firewall functionality. This plugin enables you to prevent image hotlinking, block fake Googlebots, and even enforce custom blocking rules.

Key Features:

Enhances user account security

Enforces secure login security measures

Protects and backs up your database periodically

Scans your files for potential vulnerabilities

Adds advanced firewall functionality

Recommended For:

All In One WP Security offers an excellent middle point between ease of use and power. Secondly, you also get access to one of the best WordPress firewalls available at no cost.

Furthermore, this tool does a particularly great job of providing an overview of your website’s security at a glance. If you're the kind of person who doesn't like to dig for the details, All In One WP Security is definitely an option to consider.

Price:

All In One WP Security is 100% free.

BulletProof Security doesn’t have the most visually appealing interface, but it gets the job done. This particular tool comes with a decent set of features targeted towards users of all levels, including a handy one-click setup wizard for those who don't want to mess with any settings.

Key Features:

Features a one-click setup option

Enables strong login security measures and monitoring

Schedules backups for your database

Logs out idle users after a certain time period

Protects your .htaccess file

Recommended For:

BulletProof Security is an all-around solid pick for security-conscious users. During our testing, we didn't come across any truly standout features, but we were still pleasantly surprised by the number of settings available.

Price:

BulletProof Security is a free plugin, but you can also buy a lifetime license for its premium counterpart for a single payment of $59.95.

Last but not least, we've got Sucuri Security. This plugin comes from one of the most renowned teams when it comes to web security, and it doesn't disappoint. It offers a fantastic set of features, including some extremely useful ‘post-hacking’ measures (which we'll expand on below).

Key Features:

Monitors file integrity

Includes functions to recover your site from an attack

Comes with a wide variety of notification settings

Scans for malware and vulnerabilities

Recommended For:

Sucuri Security is a great pick for all types of users. It comes with a slick interface, is easy to navigate, and even includes functionality to help if your site is exposed to an attack.

The plugin's Post-Hack feature enables you to reset plugins and passwords, and even log out users by force. Think of it as an ace up your sleeve in case you ever come across a dreaded security breach.

Price:

Sucuri Security is completely free, but the team behind the plugin does offer professional security consulting and malware removal services.

Conclusion

WordPress security plugins aren’t the only way to keep your website safe, and taking simple precautions can go a long way. However, these types of tools can still come in handy to help you constantly monitor and protect your site.

In case you do decide to use WordPress security plugins to secure your website, here’s a quick recap of the five top choices we’ve covered in this article:

iThemes Security: A polished security tool for users with little experience. Wordfence Security: The perfect plugin for power users. All In One WP Security: This one comes with one of the best firewalls in the business. BulletProof Security: An all-around solid pick. Sucuri Security: Excellent for users that want to protect their websites and restore them if necessary.

Remember that at Hosting.com, your WordPress install comes pre-installed with the best security settings with the Hosting.com Optimized plugin.

Image credit: Pixabay.