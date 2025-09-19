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Hosting.com water mark for website

Join the global hosting platform built for growth.

We’re building a global hosting platform. Powered by exceptional brands, supported by a world-class team, and backed by serious infrastructure and hands-on expertise.

Each company brings something different to the table. Customers, culture, hard-won trust. We bring the scale, technical depth, and operational support to take it further.

This isn’t about changing what works. It’s about building on it. We invest in what makes your brand special, while giving you the tools to grow faster, smarter, and with global reach.

If you’re thinking about what’s next for your business, we’re ready to help shape it. Let’s talk about what the future could look like, together.

Talk to us

Panel discussion on web hosting and cloud M&A

with Seb de Lemos, CEO at hosting.com, and Hillary Stiff from Cheval Capital

Seb explains why there is M&A in the hosting space, the sorts of businesses hosting.com is interested in acquiring, and what sellers are looking for

What are we looking for?

We look for strategic acquisitions that bring something new to hosting.com. That might be a new location, an existing product, a growing brand, or a client base that fits closely with ours and could compliment it.

We don’t stray too far from hosting as we know what we are good at - so the purer your hosting business the better. Domains, SSLs, servers, reseller accounts, sitebuilders, email marketing, hosting addons, managed setups - those are all interesting for us.

What are we looking for?

Who do we work with?

If you are a hosting business founder we know that your business is your baby. You have likely built it up over many years with 20-hour days. Your team is an extension of your family, and you are close to your customers. As entrepreneurs ourselves we understand this very well and our key aim is always to look after customers and to be fair to staff.

We also work with larger groups who typically want to carve out part of their business, including from publicly listed entities. And we’ve acquired ‘collections’ of hosting brands from other groups also.

As technical operators ourselves we are usually very quick at understanding hosting businesses and being able to integrate and run others. We also bring a lot of professionalism and certainty of completion due to our prominent status and financial backers.

Who do we work with?

How acquisitions have shaped us

The businesses that came into hosting.com over the last few years shaped how we grew and improved us as a company. They make us more international, more aware of different cultures and markets, and allow us to make hosting.com an even stronger brand. Here are a few examples.

  • HostingRaja

    HostingRaja is one of India’s highest rated hosting businesses, run by Dhaneskar Mani and Shweta Shetty. Based in Bangalore, HostingRaja serves business owners throughout India and the culture and experience is as fast-paced and exciting as you imagine it would be.

    After HostingRaja joined the hosting.com group in 2023, the team then brought in some additional Indian hosting companies: Everdata, the customer base of Znetlive, Balasai, Hostcats and others. We consolidated servers from a number of Indian datacentres to our Indian hub in Equinix Mumbai. HostingRaja are also the team behind OVIPanel, which we have moved to our platform.

    We now have over 120 colleagues based in Bangalore, supporting both through HostingRaja and hosting.com. We work with our customers in a truly Indian way - phone calls, WhatsApp, and sometimes bartering.

  • Colombia Hosting

    ColombiaHosting has always been Colombia’s premier hosting business. Situated in Cali, Jose and Leonardo grew a team selling top quality hosting and their email solutions and grew it rapidly.

    At hosting.com we were able to take Colombia Hosting and not only strengthen the brand, but use the team in Cali as the basis for ramping up global Spanish speaking support. Within one month of launching Spanish live chat at hosting.com we were doing 100 support chats a day!

    In 2025 we outgrew our office and took a lease of our own building in Cali, helping to continue our growth and building on the amazing foundations we inherited.

  • Nimbus Hosting

    Nimbus Hosting is a UK hosting company focused on providing agency hosting. It operates the Nimbus hosting platform, which is largely a WordPress platform that runs on a custom NGINX stack, and a number of managed servers for customers with software like Laravel and Magento.

    We used the core of the sales and account management team at Nimbus to become the core of our sales operation at hosting.com. Olly, ex-sales lead at Nimbus, is now our global head of sales. We’ve gone from sponsoring small agency events in rural English towns to being headline sponsors at WordCamp US.

  • Rocket.net

    Rocket joined forces with hosting.com in August 2025. As the 160th fastest growing company in the US, it was very important for us that we didn’t disrupt the day to day operations of Rocket.

    Ben Gabler, Rocket founder, became Chief Product Officer at hosting.com. In his space as CEO of Rocket he hired Jess Frick, a WordPress veteran, to continue to grow the Rocket brand and team.

    Even before our partnership was announced, we had found a way to integrate the Rocket.net product with hosting.com, meaning that customers of hosting.com were immediately able to get the full benefit of the Rocket.net product.

Our M&A strategy is to integrate and have people identify as one team

Hosting.com. But that doesn’t mean brands need to fold-in, that teams need to totally merge, or that cultures have to give way. When a business joins the hosting.com group we look for the best things that each side has to offer and we try to bring the best into our wider group. We look for strategic acquisitions that make us better as a group and improve the experience for our clients and our customers.

Our growing family

It’s not about volume, it’s about vision. We back the brands that are building something lasting, and we help take them even further. Each adds something real to the hosting.com story, with its own strengths, aligned in purpose. These are just a few of the 30+ acquisitions we’ve made over the past three years, from standout brands from around the world.

What our founders say

  • FastComent

    "FastComet has always been about empowering people to build their online presence with speed, simplicity, and reliability. From day one, we’ve believed that great service means more than uptime...In hosting.com, we’ve found a partner who shares these values, making this the natural next step in our mission — to scale what we do best while remaining grounded in the principles our customers trust."

    Georgi Yanev,FastComet
  • A2 Hosting

    "It became apparent that in order for us to grow as a company, we would need to join up with an organization that has the size, scale, and resources that we do not have independently....While still keeping the special sauce of customer focus and performance that has gotten us this far, hosting.com will take it to the next level."

    Bryan,A2 Hosting
  • Rocket.net

    After launching Rocket.net in 2020, we grew to $10mm ARR in just 5 years, putting us at one of the fastest growing hosting companies in history with our YoY growth rate, landing us at #167 on the Inc5000 in 2025. As we continued to grow rapidly, we needed to scale our business to avoid a subpar customer experience. After talking with Seb and the team for about a year, I realized that it was a no-brainer to join forces as this truly is a better story together. The hosting.com team immediately enabled the scale we needed to continue our growth at Rocket.net, and the Rocket.net platform paves the way for hosting.com to be an industry leader.

    Ben Gabler,Rocket.net

How to speak to us

You can reach us to arrange an informal introductory call at any time at [email protected]. We’re happy to give advice and talk through options, or just make your acquaintance.


You can find representatives from hosting.com at industry events across the globe. Either approach us at the event if we have a booth, or reach out to us via email before. We’re friendly and always open for a chat. If you can’t find us, look for the bright green t-shirt. And ask for someone in business development or M&A.

How to speak to us

Frequently asked questions

We usually start with an informal call or meeting to make introductions and then to work out if there is a fit or opportunity on both sides. If there is, we would then ask for some headline info (such as a simple monthly profit and loss statement). We quite quickly want to be able to give you an indicative valuation or path forward just so that you know where we would be. There is no obligation of course here and we are very happy to just give you a valuation so that you know what your business is worth.

Of course. We will send you a mutual NDA which ensures total confidentiality.

We work to understand what the business would look like under our ownership. That would include things like growth, synergies, supplier opportunities, cross-sell and so on.

We need good people and often working for a hosting group like hosting.com is a fantastic new opportunity for many of your team.

We can look at various models. Some operators wish to move on and others wish to continue within our larger structure. Please be upfront about what you would ideally like to do.

There are no hard and fast rules, but we would typically be looking at the $2m+ revenue size. Fast growing smaller businesses, those with a product offering that compliments ours, or those with a very straightforward setup, might also be interesting. Please do reach out at any size to start a conversation however.

We are always happy to travel. You can find us at many events, or after an introductory call we are happy to travel to meet you in person, wherever you are in the world.

We’re flexible. It helps if you are running standard software like cPanel, Enhance, DirectAdmin and using billing software like Upmind or WHMCS - but it is not a deal breaker.

Financial Info and Backing

Hosting.com is owned and run by its founders and management team. We also count on the support of our external investors, including Oakley Capital, a pan-European institutional investor with a 20-year track record partnering with fast-growing tech businesses. We are also supported by lenders Barings and Bain Capital.

Our parent company is in Luxembourg and we have physical offices in London, Nairobi, Cologne, Cali, Melbourne, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jupiter, Sofia, Plovdiv, Manila and Denpasar.

Brokers and advisors

If you are a broker or representing a seller and would like to send an IM or make contact, please reach out to [email protected].