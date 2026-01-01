How to Migrate a WordPress Site to a New Host

Is the idea of migrating your WordPress (WP) site intimidating? You are definitely not alone. From downtime to data loss, many people see WordPress migrations as a complicated technical process.

Even if you are paying too much, dealing with unreliable customer service, or if your current host is too slow, it’s easy to feel trapped. But migrating your WordPress site is much easier than you think.

Hosting companies can often migrate your WordPress site for you and perfectly copy your theme, content, settings, and plugins. You can also manually move your site or use a WordPress migration plugin to move to a different host.

We take a closer look at these options, explain how they work, highlight the pros and cons, and offer recommendations that make migrating a WordPress site to a new host as easy as possible.

What Is WordPress Migration?

WordPress migration refers to the process of moving a WordPress website from one hosting environment to another. This can include transferring the website from one hosting server to another, moving from a local development environment to a live server, or even switching between different web hosting providers.

The WP migration process typically involves:

Backing Up the Website - This includes all files, databases, themes, plugins, and media. A complete backup ensures that if anything goes wrong during the migration, the website can be restored to its original state. Transferring Files - All WordPress files, including themes, plugins, and media, need to be copied from the old server to the new one. This can be done via FTP or using a WordPress migration plugin. Exporting and Importing the Database - The WordPress database contains all the website’s content and settings. It needs to be exported from the old host and imported into the new host’s database. Configuring the New Server - After the files and database have been transferred, the wp-config.php file may need to be updated with the new database credentials. Additionally, the domain name settings might need to be updated, such as updating the URL paths in the database if the domain is changing. Updating DNS Settings - If you’re moving to a new hosting provider, you’ll need to update the Domain Name System (DNS) settings so that is points to the new server. Testing the Site - Once the migration is complete, it’s important to thoroughly test the website to ensure everything works as expected. This includes checking links, forms, and any other interactive elements.

WordPress migration can be complex, especially for large websites, but there are tools and services available to simplify the process. Many hosting providers, including Hosting.com, offer free or paid website and WP migration services to assist with the transition.

The Three Most Common Options for Migrating Your WordPress Site

You have three main options for migrating your WordPress site: migrating manually, using a WordPress migration plugin, or having your new hosting company migrate your site for you.

Each approach has its advantages and disadvantages, and the choice ultimately depends on your technical expertise, the complexity of your site, and the level of control you want over the migration process.

1. Manually Migrate Your WordPress Site

If you're looking for complete control over your stie migration, migrating manually might be the choice you’re after. This approach allows for customization and fine-tuning the migration to your specific needs.

However, it requires technical knowledge and can be time-consuming, involving steps such as backing up site files, exporting the database, transferring files via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and updating configuration files. This option is best suited for people with extensive technical expertise who are comfortable with the process.

2. Use a Plugin to Migrate Your Site

For those who want a balance between convenience and control, using a WordPress migration plugin is a great option. These plugins automate your site migration, making it easier and less time-consuming than manual migration. They also offer easy restoration options, which can come in handy if something goes wrong.

However, keep in mind that some plugins may require technical knowledge and might cost extra for premium features. Additionally, there's a risk of plugin compatibility issues. Also, migration plugins are not always best for large sites due to the risk of data loss.

3. Have Your New Host Migrate Your Site

The convenience of having your new host handle your WordPress migration is hard to beat. With this option, you can save time and reduce the risk of errors, because the professionals at your new hosting provider will take care of all the technical details.

Some hosts include WordPress migration in their plans, while others may charge you extra to move your site. Read the hosting plan details carefully before purchasing so you know whether a migration is included.

How To Manually Migrate Your WordPress Site

1. Back Up Your Site Files

Before you even consider moving your WordPress site, create a complete backup of your existing files so you can have a safety net in case anything goes wrong during the migration or there’s a risk of data loss.

An SFTP client like FileZilla will allow you to securely download your WordPress files from your current host's server to a local backup folder on your computer. Here’s how to get started:

Connect to your current hosting account using your SFTP client. Enter your host, username, and password to establish a secure connection. Navigate to the root directory containing your WordPress files. This is typically the "public_html" or "www" folder. Select all of the files and folders within this directory and download them to a local backup folder on your computer.

2. Back Up and Export Your WordPress Database

Next, it's time to focus on your WordPress database, which contains all of your website's data, including posts, pages, comments, and user information. Without a backup, you risk losing all of this valuable information.

You have a few options to back up your WordPress database. You can use phpMyAdmin, a popular tool for managing MySQL databases, or plugins like WP Migrate DB, which provide a more user-friendly interface for backing up and migrating your database.

To back up your WordPress database using phpMyAdmin, follow these steps:

Log into your hosting account and open phpMyAdmin. You can usually find this tool in your hosting control panel or by searching for it in your browser. Once you're logged in, select the WordPress database from the left-hand menu. This is usually the database that was created when you set up your WordPress site. Click on the Export tab and choose the Quick export method. This will allow you to download a complete backup of your database. Click Go to download the database backup file. This file will be saved as a .sql file on your computer. Save the exported .sql file to your computer in a safe location where you can easily find it later.

3. Create a New SQL Database and Import Your Previous Data

Creating a new database on your new hosting company and importing your previous data is an important step in the manual migration process, as your website's content and functionality are stored in the database. Here’s what you need to do to get started:

Log into the cPanel of your new hosting account. Navigate to the MySQL Databases section. Create a new database and make a note of the database name. This will be important for the next step. Create a new MySQL user and assign it to the new database with all privileges.

To import your database backup, you'll use phpMyAdmin:

Log into phpMyAdmin on your new hosting account. Select the new database you created in the previous step. Click on the Import tab. Click Choose File and select the .sql file you exported earlier. Click Go to begin the import process.

4. Upload Your Site Files to Your New WordPress Host

This will allow you to securely transfer your files from your local computer to the new host.

Connect to your new host using an SFTP client. Enter your host, username, and password to establish a secure connection. Navigate to the root directory where your site files should be uploaded. Again, this is usually the "public_html" or "www" folder. Upload all the WordPress files from your local backup folder to the new host.

5. Edit Your WordPress Site’s wp-config.php File

The wp-config.php file contains information about your database, including the name, user, and password. By updating these details, your WordPress site will be able to connect to the new database and function properly.

To update the wp-config.php file, open it in a text editor. You can usually find this file in the root directory of your WordPress site.

Open the wp-config.php file in a text editor. Update the following lines with the new database name, user, password, and host:

define('DB_NAME', 'new_database_name');

define('DB_USER', 'new_database_user');

define('DB_PASSWORD', 'new_database_password');

define('DB_HOST', 'localhost');

Save the updated wp-config.php file. Upload the updated wp-config.php file to the new host.

6. Configure and Change Your DNS

Finally, update your website's Domain Name System (DNS) settings to point to your new host.

Log into your domain registrar's account. Navigate to the DNS settings or domain management area. Locate the A record (the record that points your domain to a specific IP address) and update it to reflect the IP address of your new hosting provider. Save the changes and allow up to 48 hours for the DNS updates to propagate across the internet.

How To Migrate Your WordPress Site With a Plugin

There are a number of WordPress plugins that will migrate your site from one hosting company to another. While most of the process is automated, there are still a few manual steps.

The exact steps vary from plugin to plugin, but generally, you need to do the following:

Install the plugin on your existing WordPress site

Run the automated backup procedure

Download the backup file

Install the plugin on your new WordPress site

Upload the backup file

Run the automated restore procedure

Update the DNS for your site

For many website owners, using a WordPress migration plugin is more convenient and efficient than doing it manually. However, it’s not the best option for all websites. Not all plugins have the same features, and some even charge for premium features.

Also, not all plugins are designed for large sites. Many free or basic versions of WP migration tools have restrictions on the maximum file size they can handle. This can be an issue for large sites with extensive media libraries or other large files.

Some plugins offer premium versions that can accommodate larger sites, but this comes at an additional migration cost. Make sure you read the plugin requirements and limitations before starting your WP migration.

If the plugin cannot handle large websites or custom configurations, it will mostly make migrating your website a huge hassle. In most cases, this results in incomplete transfers that can break your site.

Top Plugins for WordPress Site Migration

UpdraftPlus

UpdraftPlus is a popular backup and restoration tool that allows you to safeguard your website data. Because it backs up all your data, it is also a reliable solution for m, migrating your site or creating a WordPress staging environment.

Key features:

Easily schedule automatic backups or perform manual backups.

Reliably migrate your site to a new host or create a duplicate staging environment.

Integrates with many cloud storage services, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon S3, Rackspace Cloud, and more.

Migrate Guru

Migrate Guru is a free, easy-to-use WordPress migration plugin that simplifies moving or cloning websites.

Key features:

Easily transfer your WordPress site to a new host or location with its one-click migration.

Supports sites up to 200 GB in size, making it suitable for large and complex websites.

Compatible with all web hosts, ensuring smooth migration regardless of your new host.

Duplicator

Duplicator is a comprehensive backup and migration plugin for WordPress that simplifies the process of creating full site backups, scheduling automated backups, and migrating websites.

Key features:

Provides a reliable one-click restore feature, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum security.

Creates recovery points similar to a Time Machine, allowing you to protect your website against mistakes or bad updates.

Supports integration with various cloud storage services, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon S3, Microsoft OneDrive, and more, for secure and reliable backups.

Jetpack VaultPress Backup

Jetpack is a popular and versatile plugin that offers a wide range of features designed to enhance and secure WordPress websites. The VaultPress Backup feature allows for reliable site backup and fast migrations.

Key features:

Real‑time cloud backups with up to 10GB of storage.

Automates many of the migration steps, limiting the potential for errors or downtime.

One-click site restore or migrations to streamline your workflow.

All-in-One WP Migration

With over 60 million websites using it, All-in-One WP Migration is one of the most trusted and utilized plugins for migrating WordPress sites.

Key features:

Supports custom uploads, plugins, theme folders, and more.

Accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Compatible with most WordPress plugins and themes, and supports many hosting providers.

WP Migrate DB Pro

WP Migrate DB Pro is a powerful WordPress site migration plugin with advanced features and flexibility. It is highly regarded for its ability to handle complex migrations but requires more technical knowledge.

Key features:

Push and pull functionality, which allows you to easily transfer your database and files between different environments, such as from a development site to a production site.

Supports multisite networks, making it an ideal choice for large-scale WordPress installations.

Offers customizable backup options, allowing you to tailor your backups to your specific needs.

How To Have Your New Hosting Company Migrate Your WordPress Site

Most hosting companies offer easy website migration services when you sign up for a new hosting plan. In most cases, the process is extremely simple. All you need to do is provide the login credentials, and they will automatically migrate your WordPress site.

Your hosting company follows the manual steps above, ensuring that your new site is an identical copy of your original. This offers the best control without worrying about the technical aspects of your move.

Here are some benefits of choosing professional WordPress migration:

Minimizes Risk and Downtime: Professional migration reduces the risk of extended downtime. They often use advanced tools or staging environments to test the migration for a seamless transition.

Ensures Data Integrity and Security: Experts use secure protocols to protect sensitive information, like user data and passwords, throughout the migration process.

Handles Complex Technical Challenges: They are equipped to handle technical challenges, handle custom themes, plugins, and databases, and resolve compatibility issues between different server environments.

Saves Time and Reduces Stress: What might take an inexperienced user days or weeks can often be completed by professionals in hours. This time-saving translates to cost-efficiency, allowing you to focus on your core business activities instead of grappling with technical challenges.

Maintains SEO Rankings and User Experience: Professionals understand the importance of preserving your site's SEO. They ensure that URLs are properly redirected, metadata is preserved, and site speed is optimized post-migration, helping to maintain your search engine rankings and providing a seamless experience for your users.

Offers Post-Migration Support: Many professional migration services include post-migration support. This means they'll be there to troubleshoot any issues that may arise after the migration, ensuring your site continues to function optimally in its new environment.

What to Do After Your WordPress Migration Is Complete

No matter how you choose to migrate your WordPress site to a new host, you should always review your website afterward. Here is what you should look at once your migration is complete:

Check the DNS Settings - Ensure that the domain name points to the new host by verifying the DNS settings. This might involve updating the A record or nameservers.

Verify SSL Certificate - Confirm that the SSL certificate is installed correctly and that your site loads securely over HTTPS. If you moved the certificate manually, ensure it’s still valid and correctly configured.

Test Website Functionality - Navigate through your website to make sure all pages, posts, and features work as expected. Test forms, login pages, search functions, and any interactive elements.

Test Plugins - Test important plugins to ensure they’re functioning as expected on the new host.

Check Permalinks - Go to your WordPress dashboard and navigate to Settings > Permalinks. Simply save the permalink structure to ensure there are no broken links.

Database Integrity - Verify that the database migration was successful by checking for any missing content, images, or media. Also, ensure that custom tables and fields are correctly transferred.

Review Media Files - Ensure all media files, such as images, videos, and documents, have been properly transferred and are accessible.

Check for Broken Links - Use a tool to check for broken links throughout your site. Sometimes links can break during migration, especially if the site structure has changed.

Evaluate Site Speed - Run a site speed test to ensure the website is performing well on the new host. Compare it with previous benchmarks to see if there’s an improvement or any issues.

Review Security Settings - Ensure that your security settings, such as firewalls, login protections, and plugins, are still active and functioning. If necessary, update any configurations related to your new host.

Monitor Error Logs - Check the server error logs for any issues that might have arisen during the migration. Address any errors that appear.

Update Any Hard-Coded URLs - If your site’s content includes hard-coded URLs, ensure they’re updated to reflect the new domain or hosting path, if necessary.

Check Caching and CDN Configuration - If your site uses caching plugins or a CDN, make sure these are correctly configured on the new host.

Backup the New Site - Once everything is working correctly, take a fresh backup of the site on the new host. This ensures you have a recent restore point in case any issues arise later.

By following this checklist, you can ensure a smooth transition to your new WordPress host, minimizing the risk of issues and downtime.

A2 Hosting Offers Free White Glove Migration Services

A2 Hosting is a leading provider of high-performance WordPress hosting solutions, offering a wide range of plans to suit the needs of websites of all sizes.

And with our free white glove WordPress migration, moving to a new host couldn't be easier. Simply provide our team credentials to your old site, and we will handle everything else.

Here’s what sets our services apart:

Our team of experts will handle the entire process of transferring your site to our servers , including moving your site files, databases, and configurations.

Our migration service is designed to minimize downtime , which, as you know, is crucial for maintaining SEO rankings and delivering a great user experience.

If you ever need assistance throughout the process or with any other aspect of your hosting, our in-house Guru Crew is available 24/7/365 to provide immediate, expert support via live chat, phone, and email.

Ready to simplify your WordPress migration process? Get started with Hosting.com today!