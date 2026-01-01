Our direct reseller accounts are perfect for reseller clients with between 10 and 300 accounts. You can add reseller accounts together and they can work in tandem. Whether you want to go with the classic cPanel/WHM setup, or take a more modern approach with our Flagship reseller plans, we have a plan for everyone.
Compare our reseller plans
- Fully white-label and brandable
- 30 Day Money-back Guarantee
- LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Softaculous, Monarx stack
- Free migrations and daily backups
- 24/7/365 expert support
Compare cPanel reseller hosting plans
Scalable cPanel/WHM reseller hosting with unlimited bandwidth and daily backups
Reseller 15
Reseller 25
Reseller 30
Reseller 50
Reseller 60
Reseller 75
Reseller 100
Reseller 120
Reseller 150
Reseller 200
Reseller 250
Reseller 300
Compare our Flagship Reseller Plans
Scalable reseller hosting on our modern, elegant control panel with all the features you love.
Reseller E30
Reseller E80
Reseller E120
Reseller E150
Reseller E200
Reseller E250
What's the difference?
Choose cPanel/WHM or our Flagship plan. Either way, you're not compromising. Both plans are fully white label, come with powerful WordPress toolkits, let you create end-user control panels, integrate into popular billing software, and support 1-click software installs. Whichever you pick, you get the full feature set built to help you succeed.
LiteSpeed Web Server
Our plans include a paid (full) LiteSpeed server license. It serves sites faster than Apache and works especially well with WordPress via LSCache for dramatic load‑time improvements.
Reseller management
Create control panels for your customers that they can use to manage their own accounts. Manage all of those panels from one powerful dashboard whether that is with WHM or our Flagship platforms primary reseller panel.
WordPress Toolkit
Built in WordPress Toolkit so you or your clients can easily clone, stage, duplicate, update, secure, manage, and do so much more!
Monarx Security
Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, plugin changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.
MariaDB
A MySQL‑compatible database engine with performance benefits.
PHP Multi-Version
We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need.
Node.js & Laravel
Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue within the same control panel environment.
Anycast DNS
Global Anycast DNS for faster responses and higher resilience, because DNS can be served from multiple locations.
Daily Backups
Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files) or download backups.
Free SSL Certificates
Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.
12 Global Locations
Put your clients closer to their visitors. We offer hosting across 12 high‑standard facilities.
Fully White-Label
Your brand, your business. Our plans come with private nameservers and a brand‑forward experience so your customers see your business, not ours.
You have important questions. Here are your answers
Yes. Our flagship reseller plans allow you to very easily import cPanel accounts into the platform. The process is very straightforward all done through a very nice user interface with a few clicks.
It's very simple. cPanel is a great classic control panel but the reality is, year over year the price to use it has continued to increase. We're not just charged to use the license.... we're also charged on a per-account basis. This begins to add up and unfortunately, we need to pass those costs down. Our new flagship reseller plans are built on a modern control panel that allows us to have better control over pricing since we're charged for the control panel usage itself and not on a per-account basis like with cPanel. This gives us significant savings, savings that we're able to pass down to you. That's it. That's the catch. It comes down to math.
We know you have questions, many of them, when it comes to moving to a new platform. Here is the answer to the most important questions that matter to you as a reseller
- Can I create and manage customer accounts? Yes
- Can I create my own hosting packages? Yes
- Can I control the resources and features my customers receive? Yes
- Can I use my own branding and domain? Yes
- Can I automate provisioning and billing? Yes
- Can I manage WordPress efficiently? Yes
- Can I back up and restore customer websites? Yes
- Can I scale as my customer base grows? Yes
- Can my customers manage their own websites easily? Yes
- Can I migrate my existing customers without rebuilding everything? Yes
- Can I transfer customers who are on cPanel to Enhance? Yes, cPanel can very easily be imported using a simple graphical interface.
Both plans come with all of the important features that resellers depend on. They look differently due to being on different platforms. Both plans have WordPress toolkits for you and your clients to easily manage their WordPress accounts on. Both have Roundcube webmail and IMAP for configuring email on phones, computers, tablets. Both give you the ability to create end-user control panels so your clients can manage their own accounts, and you can then manage all of their accounts from one primary control panel interface
cPanel/WHM gives you the classic control panel that everyone is used to. Our flagship plans give you the modern, elegant control panel that makes managing your customers just that much easier, and nicer. cPanel has full Python/Django support due to the CloudLinux selector. Our flagship reseller hosting plans do not but will in due time. Our flagship plans allow you to restore your own full cPanel backups that you generated on a cPanel server without having to contact support. Got a new customer? No problem - you're in control. Backup their cPanel account, download it, and then log into your flagship reseller account so you can then import the account for your customer with just a few clicks in a beautiful graphical user interface.
Need more?
Because of the strength of our systems and network, and resilience of our platform, we are an infrastructure provider of choice for a large number of web hosts.
If you run more than 300 cPanel accounts please book a call with us and we can discuss how we can help you to operate the infrastructure behind your business. Just fill out the form below.
The stack behind the scenes.
We exclusively use AMD EPYC processors with fast NVMe SSD storage - coupled with our generous LVE limits, each account receives up to 50x the performance of some competitors.
For example in the small print of many competitors you may find IO limits of just 1Mb/sec. Meaning that unzipping large files could take a very long time. We set a minimum limit of 50Mb/sec. We also give each cPanel account a minimum of 1024 IOPS, letting you take advantage of our low-latency NVMe disks.
We also set a minimum default standard of 1Gb RAM per account, allowing more than enough resources to run complex WordPress or Magento sites. Some competitors will offer only 512Mb RAM - barely enough for a handful of concurrent visitors, let alone a busy sale period. We believe every website should operate at its maximum potential, whilst allowing easy upgrades should a larger or busier site need more capacity quickly.
Fast hardware isn't a premium add-on here, it's just how we build things. Every reseller account sits on the same infrastructure we use for our own customers.
On the security side: Monarx blocks malicious bots and handles malware detection in real time, CloudLinux keeps accounts isolated so one noisy neighbour doesn't drag down the rest, and regular cPanel updates ensure you always have the latest features available for your clients.