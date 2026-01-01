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Compare our reseller plans

Our direct reseller accounts are perfect for reseller clients with between 10 and 300 accounts. You can add reseller accounts together and they can work in tandem. Whether you want to go with the classic cPanel/WHM setup, or take a more modern approach with our Flagship reseller plans, we have a plan for everyone.

  • Fully white-label and brandable
  • 30 Day Money-back Guarantee
  • LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Softaculous, Monarx stack
  • Free migrations and daily backups
  • 24/7/365 expert support
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Compare cPanel reseller hosting plans

Scalable cPanel/WHM reseller hosting with unlimited bandwidth and daily backups

Reseller 15

Reseller 25

Reseller 30

Reseller 50

Reseller 60

Reseller 75

Reseller 100

Reseller 120

Reseller 150

Reseller 200

Reseller 250

Reseller 300

Plan Details
Bandwidth
Unlimited
Accounts
15
25
30
50
60
75
100
120
150
200
250
300
Disk Space
50GB
75GB
100GB
150GB
180GB
225GB
300GB
360GB
500GB
600GB
750GB
900GB
IOPs
1,024
1,024
1,024
2,048
2,048
2,048
2,048
3,072
5,120
5,120
5,120
5,120
Disk IO
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
250MB/s
250MB/s
250MB/s
250MB/s
Inodes
100,000
100,000
200,000
200,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
Backups
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
LVE RAM
2GB
2GB
2GB
2GB
2GB
2GB
2GB
2GB
4GB
4GB
4GB
4GB
LVE CPU
1
1
1
2
2
2
2
2
2
4
2
2
Choose Reseller 15
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Choose Reseller 100
Choose Reseller 120
Choose Reseller 150
Choose Reseller 200
Choose Reseller 250
Choose Reseller 300

Compare our Flagship Reseller Plans

Scalable reseller hosting on our modern, elegant control panel with all the features you love.

Reseller E30

Reseller E80

Reseller E120

Reseller E150

Reseller E200

Reseller E250

Plan Details
Bandwidth
Accounts
30
80
120
150
200
250
Disk Space
100GB
300GB
750GB
1200GB
1600GB
2000GB
IOPs
2,048
2,048
2,048
5,120
5,120
5,120
Disk IO
50MB/s
50MB/s
50MB/s
250MB/s
250MB/s
250MB/s
Inodes
500,000
500,000
500,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
Backups
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
LVE RAM
2GB
2GB
2GB
4GB
4GB
4GB
LVE CPU
1
2
2
2
2
2
Choose Reseller E30
Choose Reseller E80
Choose Reseller E120
Choose Reseller E150
Choose Reseller E200
Choose Reseller E250
Classic cPanel vs. Flagship Reseller

What's the difference?

Choose cPanel/WHM or our Flagship plan. Either way, you're not compromising. Both plans are fully white label, come with powerful WordPress toolkits, let you create end-user control panels, integrate into popular billing software, and support 1-click software installs. Whichever you pick, you get the full feature set built to help you succeed.

  • VPS cPanel hosting is super fast in litespeed

    LiteSpeed Web Server

    Our plans include a paid (full) LiteSpeed server license. It serves sites faster than Apache and works especially well with WordPress via LSCache for dramatic load‑time improvements.

  • Reseller management

    Create control panels for your customers that they can use to manage their own accounts. Manage all of those panels from one powerful dashboard whether that is with WHM or our Flagship platforms primary reseller panel.

  • WordPress Toolkit

    Built in WordPress Toolkit so you or your clients can easily clone, stage, duplicate, update, secure, manage, and do so much more!

  • Monarx malware detection and removal running on every server

    Monarx Security

    Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, plugin changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.

  • MariaDB database engine powering sites on every plan

    MariaDB

    A MySQL‑compatible database engine with performance benefits.

  • PHP multi version support, switchable per site

    PHP Multi-Version

    We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need.

  • Node.js and Laravel application hosting support

    Node.js & Laravel

    Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue within the same control panel environment.

  • Anycast DNS routing lookups to the nearest network location

    Anycast DNS

    Global Anycast DNS for faster responses and higher resilience, because DNS can be served from multiple locations.

  • Daily automatic backups taken for every hosting account

    Daily Backups

    Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files) or download backups.

  • Free SSL certificates issued and renewed automatically

    Free SSL Certificates

    Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.

  • Data centres across 40 global locations for hosting close to your users

    12 Global Locations

    Put your clients closer to their visitors. We offer hosting across 12 high‑standard facilities.

  • White label control panel and branding for reselling under your own name

    Fully White-Label

    Your brand, your business. Our plans come with private nameservers and a brand‑forward experience so your customers see your business, not ours.

You have important questions. Here are your answers

Yes. Our flagship reseller plans allow you to very easily import cPanel accounts into the platform. The process is very straightforward all done through a very nice user interface with a few clicks.

It's very simple. cPanel is a great classic control panel but the reality is, year over year the price to use it has continued to increase. We're not just charged to use the license.... we're also charged on a per-account basis. This begins to add up and unfortunately, we need to pass those costs down. Our new flagship reseller plans are built on a modern control panel that allows us to have better control over pricing since we're charged for the control panel usage itself and not on a per-account basis like with cPanel. This gives us significant savings, savings that we're able to pass down to you. That's it. That's the catch. It comes down to math.

We know you have questions, many of them, when it comes to moving to a new platform. Here is the answer to the most important questions that matter to you as a reseller

  • Can I create and manage customer accounts? Yes
  • Can I create my own hosting packages? Yes
  • Can I control the resources and features my customers receive? Yes
  • Can I use my own branding and domain? Yes
  • Can I automate provisioning and billing? Yes
  • Can I manage WordPress efficiently? Yes
  • Can I back up and restore customer websites? Yes
  • Can I scale as my customer base grows? Yes
  • Can my customers manage their own websites easily? Yes
  • Can I migrate my existing customers without rebuilding everything? Yes
  • Can I transfer customers who are on cPanel to Enhance? Yes, cPanel can very easily be imported using a simple graphical interface.

Both plans come with all of the important features that resellers depend on. They look differently due to being on different platforms. Both plans have WordPress toolkits for you and your clients to easily manage their WordPress accounts on. Both have Roundcube webmail and IMAP for configuring email on phones, computers, tablets. Both give you the ability to create end-user control panels so your clients can manage their own accounts, and you can then manage all of their accounts from one primary control panel interface

cPanel/WHM gives you the classic control panel that everyone is used to. Our flagship plans give you the modern, elegant control panel that makes managing your customers just that much easier, and nicer. cPanel has full Python/Django support due to the CloudLinux selector. Our flagship reseller hosting plans do not but will in due time. Our flagship plans allow you to restore your own full cPanel backups that you generated on a cPanel server without having to contact support. Got a new customer? No problem - you're in control. Backup their cPanel account, download it, and then log into your flagship reseller account so you can then import the account for your customer with just a few clicks in a beautiful graphical user interface.

You buy a reseller plan from us, and it gives you a WHM account (If on cPanel) or a Primary account (If on our Flagship reseller plan) you can split into individual accounts for your clients. You set the prices, run it under your brand, and we handle the servers. Think of it as running your own hosting company without owning any hardware.

Yes, you can create packages that add up to more than your plan's disk allocation, as long as real usage stays within your limits. Most resellers work this way.

Everything runs from "WHM" if you are on our cPanel/WHM plan or from "Primary Panel" if you are on one of our flagship reseller plans. Create and edit client packages, set feature lists, and suspend, terminate or upgrade any account in a few clicks. Connect WHMCS, Blesta or Upmind and the billing and provisioning run automatically.

Very secure. We provide the foundation with built-in SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and firewalls. You get the tools to manage your clients' security. It's a partnership: our rock-solid infrastructure and your smart practices keep everyone safe.

Shared hosting is for hosting your own websites. Reseller hosting is for hosting your clients' websites. It gives you the tools (like WHM) to create and manage multiple, separate hosting accounts so you can run your own hosting business. Some customers who don't manage clients websites like to order a reseller hosting plan because it gives you much more control over how your websites operate. A shared hosting plan means everything is all under 1 account that shares resources. A reseller hosting plan means every account you create gets its own resources. This is a big difference that makes reseller hosting so beneficial

We’re built to help you succeed. You get an ultra-reliable platform backed by our 99.9% uptime guarantee, so your clients stay happy. Our expert support team is here for you 24/7. And our white-label solution means you can build your brand on our powerful tech. We handle the hardware so you can focus on the hustle.

Connect your Flagship reseller hosting plan or your WHM to WHMCS, Blesta, or Upmind using our API, and account creation, suspension, and billing all run automatically. We have setup guides for each integration in our knowledge base.

Yes. You can register private nameservers, set up glue records, and brand the whole DNS experience under your own domain. Your clients never need to see our name.

Log in and upgrade from your account dashboard. Your existing accounts carry over automatically and upgrades are prorated so you only pay the difference.

Yes, for all new resellers. Whether you're moving a handful of accounts or a few hundred, our team will handle it for you.

Need more?

Because of the strength of our systems and network, and resilience of our platform, we are an infrastructure provider of choice for a large number of web hosts.

If you run more than 300 cPanel accounts please book a call with us and we can discuss how we can help you to operate the infrastructure behind your business. Just fill out the form below.

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The stack behind the scenes.

We exclusively use AMD EPYC processors with fast NVMe SSD storage - coupled with our generous LVE limits, each account receives up to 50x the performance of some competitors.

For example in the small print of many competitors you may find IO limits of just 1Mb/sec. Meaning that unzipping large files could take a very long time. We set a minimum limit of 50Mb/sec. We also give each cPanel account a minimum of 1024 IOPS, letting you take advantage of our low-latency NVMe disks.

We also set a minimum default standard of 1Gb RAM per account, allowing more than enough resources to run complex WordPress or Magento sites. Some competitors will offer only 512Mb RAM - barely enough for a handful of concurrent visitors, let alone a busy sale period. We believe every website should operate at its maximum potential, whilst allowing easy upgrades should a larger or busier site need more capacity quickly.

Fast hardware isn't a premium add-on here, it's just how we build things. Every reseller account sits on the same infrastructure we use for our own customers.

On the security side: Monarx blocks malicious bots and handles malware detection in real time, CloudLinux keeps accounts isolated so one noisy neighbour doesn't drag down the rest, and regular cPanel updates ensure you always have the latest features available for your clients.

The stack behind the scenes.