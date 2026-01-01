Your domain is the front door to your business: your website, your email, your brand. Our security add-ons keep that door locked, your identity private, and your domain safe even when something goes wrong. Add any of them when you register your domain or turn on Theft Protection or Privacy Protection anytime from your control panel or through our support team.
Domain security add-ons
Domain Theft Protection
Domain Theft Protection locks your domain so that any transfer request from another provider is always denied. It works alongside the transfer Auth-code code as a second, always-on layer of security.
Free with every domain
Included by default with every domain and enabled by default
Easy handling
You don't have to set up anything but can lock and unlock anytime in your control panel.
An additional layer of security
With your domain locked, any transfer request from another provider will always be denied, even with the correct Auth-code code.
Domain Privacy Protection
Domain data are published by default in the WHOIS database which is visible to anyone on the internet. Domain Privacy Protection replaces any private details, so your personal information stays yours. This does not influence your domain functionalities – your website and email work exactly as before.
Make sure your private data remains private
Your details are completely hidden from public WHOIS lookups and even the domain registries.
You can still be reached
If someone wants to get in contact with you as the domain owner, they can still reach out to you through a tiered, anonymized system. But you decide if you want to get back.
Avoid spam, automated calls and unsolicited texts
None of “the bad guys” can farm your data from public domain sources.
Stay in control
Your data might not be in the public WHOIS for anyone to see – but the right people know that the domain is yours and yours only. Guaranteed.
Domain Expiry Protection
Once your domain expires, the clock starts ticking and even within the short redemption period significant redemption costs occur. We help prevent this scenario by setting your domain to auto-renewal by default. But what if your credit card expired, your bank declined the transaction or there is simply no payment method on file?
Domain Expiry Protection buys you the breathing room to resolve such problems with an extended time period at no additional redemption cost.
Extra protection
Domain Expiry Protection keeps your domain fully active for an extended period of up to 45 days after a failed or missed renewal.
Renew at convenience
Renew whenever you're ready, before expiry or within the 45-day grace period.
How it works
Add Domain Expiry Protection when you register your domain.
Keep your domain running
Zero downtime for your website or email during that window.
For core TLDs
Available for the most common and popular extensions .com, .net and .org.
This add-on is only available in the domain order process.
FAQs
Yes. Auto-renew depends on a successful payment. If your card is declined or expired, auto-renew fails silently. Domain Expiry Protection is the backup that catches exactly that situation.
Domain Expiry Protection is purchased once and then renews automatically alongside your domain, as long as your domain is set to auto-renew, so it's always in place when you need it.
Domain Theft Protection and Domain Privacy Protection can be added anytime from your control panel. Domain Expiry Protection is currently available only at the time of domain registration, so it's worth adding upfront.
Your domain moves toward suspension on the standard registry timeline, which can mean downtime for your website and email while you scramble to fix it. With Domain Expiry Protection, you get 45 extra days with zero downtime.
No. Your domain resolves and your email works exactly as before. The only change is that your personal contact details are hidden from public WHOIS searches instead of being publicly listed.
Domain Expiry Protection is a one-time purchase that remains valid until your domain’s next expiry date. If auto-renew is enabled for your domain, DEP will automatically renew along with the domain so protection continues for future renewal cycles.