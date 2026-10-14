How managed hosting helped Veboli leave server maintenance behind and focus on what comes next

Veboli moved to hosting.com’s Managed Linux VPS to reduce time spent on server maintenance and focus more on product development, performance improvements and growth. With managed support in place, the platform gained a stronger foundation to scale.

Website: veboli.com

Industry: Entertainment technology platform

Headquarters: Netherlands

Background

Veboli is a movie and series recommendation platform that helps people keep track of what they have watched, build watchlists and find something new to watch.

The platform uses viewing and rating data to create personalised recommendations, helping users discover films and series they are more likely to enjoy. Recommendations can also be matched to streaming services such as Netflix, and in the Netherlands, a beta feature connects users with films currently showing in cinemas.

Founded in 2012 as a passion project, Veboli is now becoming a full-time business. As the platform grows, the business needs more time to improve the product, expand its features, grow the user base and build new revenue streams.



For a platform built around recommendations, search and user experience, reliable hosting matters. The website needs to support a large number of pages, background calculations and ongoing crawler activity, while giving Veboli the confidence that its technical foundation can keep up as the business develops.

Challenge & Requirements

Before moving to hosting.com, Veboli was hosted with GoDaddy on a self-managed setup.



That approach worked in the early stages, but over time, managing the server environment became a drain on time. Updates, SSL certificates and general backend maintenance were all things Veboli had to stay on top of, taking time away from improving the platform and building the business.



As Veboli became more ambitious, the business needed a setup that would take some of that manual work off its plate. The priority was to spend less time managing infrastructure and more time on product development, marketing, partnerships and growth.



The previous provider also created frustration during an attempted upgrade.

Cancelling an order took around two months and required repeated follow-up, which made the support experience feel harder than it needed to be.



Veboli needed a hosting partner that could provide:

Managed hosting to reduce backend workload

Reliable support from technical specialists

Strong value for money

Infrastructure capable of supporting a calculation-heavy website

Hosting located close to its user base

A clear upgrade path as the platform grows

Why hosting.com



Veboli reviewed several managed hosting providers before choosing hosting.com.



The decision was based on a detailed comparison of CPU, RAM, price, hosting location, customer service and whether each provider could support a website with many pages and calculations running behind the scenes.



Hosting.com stood out for its strong reviews, cost-effective packages and responsive support. During the evaluation process, Veboli spoke with several providers to understand whether they could support the platform’s technical needs.



The support experience made a real difference. Instead of being held in automated loops, Veboli could quickly reach a real person who understood the question and could give a clear answer. That gave the business more confidence that hosting.com would be able to support the platform as it continued to grow.

The Solution

Veboli moved to hosting.com’s Managed Linux VPS S, giving the platform a managed server environment with the flexibility needed for a technically active website.



The move reduced the day-to-day burden of server administration, helping Veboli shift more time from maintenance into product development and growth.



Hosting.com also helped Veboli identify where parts of its own setup could be improved. Early speed challenges were largely traced back to internal inefficiencies, and support helped point the business in the right direction so the website could be optimised further.



That guidance was especially useful for a platform with many pages, recommendation logic and crawler activity from bots, all of which can create extra load on the server environment.