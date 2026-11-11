Explore our library of customer spotlights to see how small businesses, global entrepreneurs, e-commerce giants, and creative agencies have launched and grown their websites with hosting.com.
Case studies
Welcome to our customer spotlight
Winter Film Festival: How NYC film festival rebuilt its website and made hosting the one thing it doesn't worry about
winterfilmfest.org
XSITED: A WooCommerce developer who found his host through LiteSpeed, because when a shop is slow, the customer is already gone
xsited.website
Web Impetus: Client hosting went from headache to the easiest part of the business
webimpetus.com
Tokens on Chain Media: Agency finally finds its host
tokensonchainmedia.com
The Food Connector: How an AI-powered workflow on hosting.com's VPS cut client website builds From a Month to 5 Days
Ron Richardson
Rest Less Group, Silversurfers and Pixxels: From downtime to reliability
www.pixxels.net / restless.co.uk
Overcoming platform constraints in healthcare e-commerce: MYDENTALWIG’s growth with managed VPS
mydentalwake.com
Loebig Ink: How an SEO agency uses uptime data from 100 sites to choose a host
loebigink.com
Liatto: Why one age tech marketing agency keeps choosing hosting.com, year by year
www.liatto.com
Lake Martin Boaters: How this 56,000-member safety community went from hacked every few days to zero breaches in 2 years
lakemartinboaters.com
Katie Davis: For the love of writing
Katie Davis & The Picture Book Summit
How Soxcessful solved website downtime and boosted campaign reliability
soxcessful.com