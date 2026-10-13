How Soxcessful Solved Website Downtime and Boosted Campaign Reliability

Every minute of downtime is a missed opportunity for Google to crawl your site, leading to tanked rankings and lost enterprise credibility. This customer spotlight reveals how Soxcessful escaped the cycle of recurring outages and "silent" SEO killers by moving their Magento-driven activations to a specialized, managed VPS. It shows how the correct infrastructure blueprint can eliminate downtime and restore search visibility for high-stakes marketing campaigns.

Website: soxcessful.com

Industry: marketing, branding and procurement

Headquarters: Boston, USA

Background

Soxcessful is a marketing and operations company that helps organisations execute complex campaigns, events, and brand activations.

The business centralizes multiple services, including procurement, branding, and event management, into a single operational model designed to simplify campaign execution for clients.

With large-scale campaigns and enterprise partners, the company’s website plays a critical role as the first point of contact for prospective customers, partners, and institutions.

Reliability and performance are therefore essential. A slow or unavailable website directly impacts credibility, visibility, and potential business opportunities.

Challenges and Requirements

Before migrating to hosting.com, Soxcessful hosted its infrastructure with Cloudways.

Over time, reliability issues began to emerge.

Frequent Website Downtime

The team experienced recurring site outages which caused serious operational problems. When the website went offline, even temporarily, it created technical and reputational consequences. Downtime created broken links and negatively impacted search engine indexing, reducing the company’s online visibility.

For a business whose website acts as the primary entry point for potential clients, this created risk.

SEO and Indexing Impact

Because outages disrupted crawling and indexing, the business began seeing measurable SEO challenges. When a site repeatedly goes offline, search engines struggle to maintain consistent indexing. Over time, this can lead to broken links and lost visibility in search results.

Infrastructure Requirements for Magento

Soxcessful’s platform runs on Magento, which requires a more specialized hosting environment. The team needed infrastructure that could support Magento’s caching and performance requirements without constant troubleshooting or manual intervention.

The Solution

Soxcessful migrated its platform to hosting.com using a Managed Linux VPS environment designed to support Magento workloads.

The solution provided:

Managed VPS infrastructure

Magento-optimized hosting environment

Server-level performance configuration

Dedicated access controls for developers

Infrastructure designed for reliability and uptime

An important operational improvement was the ability to assign individual system access to developers.

Previously, login authentication workflows required executive involvement for developer access. With role-based permissions in place, developers can now work independently without creating operational bottlenecks.

Impact

Improved Website Stability

Since migrating to hosting.com, the Soxcessful team has not experienced the same reliability problems that previously disrupted their operations.

This stability protects both SEO performance and the company’s professional credibility when potential clients visit the site.

Recovery of Search Visibility

Following the migration, the team observed improvements in Google indexing performance as downtime-related disruptions were eliminated.

Consistent uptime ensures search engines can crawl the site reliably, helping restore organic visibility.

Operational Efficiency

The managed infrastructure allows the internal team to focus on business development and campaign execution instead of troubleshooting server issues.

With developer access controls and managed infrastructure in place, the business can operate more efficiently while continuing to scale.

Business Outcome

With reliable infrastructure in place, Soxcessful can confidently support its growing portfolio of large campaigns and partnerships.

The business is now expanding into additional initiatives, including athlete programs and large-scale event activations tied to the upcoming World Cup in Boston.

Stable hosting ensures the company’s website remains a dependable foundation for these growth initiatives.

"Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.

Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.

For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient."

-Soxcessful