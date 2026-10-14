How rajIT Solutions Built Long-Term Reseller Growth with hosting.com

rajIT Solutions Ltd. is a Bangladesh-based web hosting, software development, and IT services provider supporting several hundred active hosting clients. As its client base grew, the company needed stable infrastructure, reseller flexibility, and dependable support to maintain uptime and customer trust, especially during challenging periods such as COVID and the transition from A2 Hosting to hosting.com. With hosting.com, rajIT Solutions has been able to continue supporting its clients, reduce frequent migrations, and focus more on service improvement and business development. The long-term partnership has helped the team maintain continuity, build trust, and grow sustainably through reseller hosting.

Website: rajit.net

Industry: Web Hosting, Software Development, and IT Services

Headquarters: Bangladesh

Backgound





rajIT Solutions Ltd. provides web hosting and related IT services, mainly for small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise clients. The company has been in operation for over 20 years and continues to grow steadily.



Hosting is the foundation of rajIT Solutions’ services, so reliability is extremely important. Its clients depend on their websites for daily operations, communication, and, in some cases, online sales. Any hosting issue can directly affect their trust in rajIT Solutions, making the choice of infrastructure partner a critical decision.

Challenge & Requirements

As rajIT Solutions’ client base grew, the team faced the usual challenges that come with managing hosting services at scale. These included maintaining consistent uptime, resolving performance issues, and efficiently managing support requests.



During the COVID lockdown, pressure increased significantly. Clients needed uninterrupted service while business conditions were uncertain. Later, during the transition from A2 Hosting to hosting.com, rajIT Solutions also experienced some technical difficulties. At one point, the team even considered moving to another provider.



What rajIT Solutions needed was a hosting partner that could offer stability, flexibility for reseller operations, and dependable support, especially during difficult periods.

Stable, reliable hosting infrastructure

Flexibility for reseller operations

Dependable support, especially during difficult periods

The Solution

rajIT Solutions initially chose A2 Hosting, now hosting.com, because of its reseller-friendly platform and overall performance. Over time, hosting.com continued to provide the tools and infrastructure to efficiently manage multiple client accounts.

Although the transition phase had its challenges, many of the issues were gradually resolved. The support rajIT Solutions received during critical times, including flexibility during the COVID period, played an important role in the decision to continue the partnership.

The primary services used include reseller hosting and standard hosting management tools, which allow rajIT Solutions to support a wide range of client needs.

Impact

Over the years, hosting.com has supported rajIT Solutions’ steady growth. The company has been able to retain its client base, reduce frequent migrations, and focus more on service improvement rather than constant infrastructure changes.



From a business perspective, the partnership helped rajIT Solutions:

Maintain service continuity for hundreds of clients

Build long-term customer trust

Create sustainable revenue through reseller hosting

On a personal level, it has provided peace of mind and allowed the team to focus more on business development instead of daily troubleshooting.

“Hosting.com has been part of our journey for many years. While there were challenges along the way, the long-term partnership, improvements over time, and support during difficult periods made us continue and grow together.”

- rajIT Solutions Ltd.