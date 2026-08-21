Pro Website Creators, a web development and digital strategy agency, overcame challenges with limited infrastructure control and unreliable performance from their previous hosting provider by migrating to a premium hosting environment. This transition resulted in improved website speed, uptime, and operational efficiency, directly enhancing client outcomes and supporting business growth. With a stable and optimized infrastructure, the agency can now focus on delivering effective digital strategies and helping clients achieve greater success online

Website: https://prowebsitecreators.com

Industry: Web development & digital services

Headquarters: United States

Background

Pro Website Creators is a web development and digital strategy business that helps small and mid-sized organisations build and grow their online presence.

The company provides a range of services including website development, SEO optimization, and ongoing site management. For many of their clients, the website acts as the primary driver of customer acquisition, making reliable hosting infrastructure essential.

Because the business manages multiple websites for different organisations, hosting performance, uptime, and flexibility directly affect both operational efficiency and the client experience.

Selecting the right hosting infrastructure is therefore critical to delivering consistent performance across all client projects.

Challenges and Requirements

Before migrating to hosting.com, Pro Website Creators relied on another hosting provider to manage their client websites. Over time, several limitations began to affect performance and operational efficiency.

Limited Infrastructure Control

One major issue was the inability to configure infrastructure settings directly.

For example, the team could not implement custom web application firewall (WAF) rules through the provider’s Cloudflare configuration. This limited their ability to optimize security settings and control traffic filtering for client sites.

For an agency managing multiple websites, these restrictions made it difficult to build the infrastructure foundation needed for reliable performance.

Upgrade-First Support Model

When traffic spiked or CPU usage increased, the typical recommendation from the previous provider was to simply upgrade to a larger plan.

However, many of these spikes were temporary or related to individual site processes rather than overall resource capacity.

Without deeper infrastructure visibility or configuration control, it became difficult to properly diagnose or resolve these issues.

Need for Stable Performance for Client Sites

As the agency continued to manage more websites, reliable performance and uptime became increasingly important.

The team needed hosting infrastructure that could support multiple sites efficiently while giving them the flexibility to configure server environments appropriately.

The Solution

Pro Website Creators migrated their infrastructure to hosting.com using the Premium VDS 64 environment. This setup provided a more flexible, powerful infrastructure for agencies managing multiple client websites.

The new environment offered:

High-performance virtual dedicated server infrastructure

Greater control over server configuration

Improved resource visibility and monitoring

Infrastructure capable of supporting multiple client sites

Migration support from the hosting.com team

During the onboarding process, the hosting.com team also worked closely with the agency to ensure the environment was correctly configured for their workloads.

This collaborative approach helped resolve initial configuration issues and ensured the infrastructure was optimized for performance.

Impact

Improved Page Speed

After migrating to hosting.com, the agency observed improvements in overall site performance.

Faster page speeds improved the experience for website visitors while supporting better SEO performance for client sites.

Stronger Infrastructure Stability

Website uptime also improved significantly compared to the previous hosting environment.

The new infrastructure's reliability reduced operational disruptions and ensured client websites remained consistently accessible.

Greater Confidence in Hosting Infrastructure

For the agency, one of the most valuable outcomes was confidence that their hosting platform was providing the best possible performance within their clients’ budgets.

Knowing the infrastructure is stable and optimized allows the team to focus on building marketing strategies and improving client websites rather than troubleshooting hosting issues.

Better Client Outcomes

Because the agency’s clients rely on their websites for business growth and lead generation, reliable infrastructure directly contributes to their success.

Stable hosting ensures their websites remain fast, accessible, and able to support ongoing marketing efforts.

Business Outcome

With hosting.com’s Premium VDS infrastructure in place, Pro Website Creators can manage client websites with greater control and reliability.

Instead of worrying about hosting limitations or frequent performance issues, the agency can focus on improving SEO strategies, building better websites, and helping its clients generate more leads online.

Reliable infrastructure has become a stable foundation supporting both the agency’s operations and its clients’ digital growth.

"Hosting.com helped us move from our previous provider seamlessly. We’re seeing better performance, better uptime, and overall the experience is much better for our clients."

- Pro Website Creators