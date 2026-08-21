Rest Less Group, Silversurfers and Pixxels: From Downtime to Reliability

Pixxels helped Silversurfers migrate to hosting.com, solving persistent downtime and high costs. The new infrastructure delivered faster speeds, zero downtime, and significant savings. The partnership resulted in improved reliability, security, and seamless support

Website: www.pixxels.net / restless.co.uk

Industry: Online community and digital publishing with their Agency

Headquarters: UK

Background

By migrating from an expensive, unreliable legacy setup to hosting.com modern, transparent infrastructure, Silversurfers and Pixxels achieved exactly what they needed: performance without the pain. Today, hosting.com powers one of the UK’s largest over-50s online communities - reliably, securely, and quietly in the background, just as it should be.

About Silversurfers (Rest Less Group)

Silversurfers is now part of the Rest Less Group, and is a trusted online community for people aged 50 and over. Together, the brands share a mission to deliver high-quality content, services and support that help this group make the most of later life.

With a large, engaged audience and thousands of articles across the platform, Silversurfers relies on fast, secure and dependable digital infrastructure. Supported by Pixxels as its agency partner, the team needed a hosting environment that could protect user trust, improve performance and scale with the community’s needs.



Challenge & Requirements

Before partnering with hosting.com Silversurfers was hosted by a large global provider they chose for its reputation in reliability and security. However, the experience was far from smooth. The site suffered from persistent downtime, slow speeds, and escalating costs, all while support became increasingly unresponsive and inconsistent. Hardware limitations caused repeated outages, and every interaction meant starting from scratch with a new account manager. For an audience made up of users in their 50s, 60s, and 70s and investors who demanded confidence in site security, these reliability issues became a serious risk.

Key challenges:

Frequent downtime and slow site performance

Costs five times higher than hosting.com’s equivalent solution

Dual-server setup connected by an underpowered firewall, creating bottlenecks

Incorrect issue diagnosis “it’s your code” became a repeated refrain

High staff turnover leading to inconsistent communication

Lost productivity and added costs for Pixxels, their supporting agency

Heightened anxiety over data security and investor trust

The Solution



Pixxels recommended migrating Silversurfers to hosting.com having experienced first-hand the platform’s transparency, technical expertise, and personal support.

Hosting.com delivered:

To support Silversurfers’ demanding traffic volumes and long-term scalability, hosting.com deployed Virtual Dedicated Servers (VDS) powered by AMD EPYC processors. This architecture provided dedicated power with the flexibility of virtualisation, delivering higher performance, enhanced reliability, and stronger data isolation than their previous setup. The result was faster processing speeds, improved efficiency under load, and a stable foundation for future growth - all at a fraction of the previous cost. Clear onboarding with direct communication between Silversurfers, Pixxels, and hosting.com’s technical team. Scalable infrastructure designed to grow with their business needs. UK-based servers, ensuring data residency compliance and dependable uptime.

Impact:

The migration was seamless and the improvement was immediate. Silversurfers gained a faster, more stable platform and a level of transparency and support they hadn’t experienced before. For Pixxels, hosting.com became more than a vendor; they became a true technical partner.

Outcomes:

Zero downtime reported in more than five years

Faster page load speeds post-migration

Significant cost savings while increasing server power, approximately 5x cheaper than before

Stronger confidence in security and infrastructure

Simplified management and faster issue resolution

“They gave us a clear layout of what the server would be, what technologies it used, and where it was based. Everything was explained simply enough that we fully understood it.”

- Simon, Pixxels

"All we want is for it to work and it just works. We’ve hardly had to call anyone in five years, which is exactly how it should be.”

- Martin, Silversurfers

“Having hosting.com by your side feels more like working with a colleague than a company. They’re always on hand to help.”

- Simon, Pixxels