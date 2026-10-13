Overcoming Platform Constraints in Healthcare E-Commerce: MYDENTALWIG’s Growth with Managed VPS

MYDENTAL WIG overcame platform constraints by migrating from Shopify to a managed VPS hosting solution. This move enabled greater flexibility, scalability, and direct control over multiple healthcare e-commerce platforms. The new infrastructure supports long-term growth and technical innovation for the organization

Website: mydentalwake.com

Industry: Healthcare, education & Ecommerce

Headquarters: Texas, USA

Background

MYDENTALWIG operates several web platforms designed to support healthcare-focused products, education, business initiatives, and regulated investment opportunities.

The organization manages multiple domains, each serving a different audience and purpose. These websites play an important role in communicating information, publishing content, and supporting investor-related initiatives that require reliability and regulatory awareness.

As the platforms expanded, the organization needed hosting infrastructure capable of supporting multiple sites while maintaining stability and control over how those websites were built and managed.

For businesses operating in regulated environments and managing multiple online platforms, infrastructure flexibility and reliability are essential.

Challenges and Requirements

Before moving to hosting.com, the organization relied on Shopify-based infrastructure for its websites.

While Shopify offered simplicity at the early stages, the platform began to create limitations as the business expanded its digital presence.

Platform Restrictions

Shopify operates as a closed ecosystem, where functionality is primarily delivered through third-party apps. This created limitations when the organization wanted to build custom functionality or adjust how the websites operated.

Instead of being able to modify infrastructure or develop features directly, the team was dependent on external apps and platform constraints. As the business grew, these restrictions made it harder to develop the websites in the way the organization envisioned.

Cost and Scalability

Operating multiple websites on a SaaS platform also created cost considerations. Each site required its own plan, and expanding functionality often meant adding additional applications or services.

This structure made scaling multiple projects more complex than necessary.

Infrastructure Flexibility

The organization wanted greater control over its websites and the ability to develop functionality directly rather than relying on third-party apps. They also needed an environment that could support multiple domains while allowing room to expand as their online presence continued to grow.

The Solution

MYDENTALWIG migrated its infrastructure to hosting.com’s Managed Linux VPS environment, giving the organization a more flexible foundation for managing its websites.

The solution provided:

Managed VPS infrastructure with dedicated resources

Support for hosting multiple domains within a single environment

Greater development flexibility through WordPress and custom site builds

Infrastructure capable of scaling alongside business growth

A hosting environment that allows deeper configuration and control

Unlike restrictive SaaS platforms, the VPS environment allows the organization to develop its websites more freely, adding new pages, content, and functionality as needed.

The migration process was handled smoothly, with the existing cPanel environment transferred without disruption.

Impact

Greater Development Flexibility

The move to hosting.com allowed the organization to build and customise its websites in ways that were not possible on its previous platform. Instead of relying on external apps, the team can now develop functionality directly within its hosting environment. This flexibility allows the organization to evolve its websites as new initiatives and projects emerge.

Multi-Site Infrastructure

The Managed VPS environment supports several domains within a single infrastructure, allowing the organization to operate multiple platforms efficiently. This simplifies management while providing room for further expansion.

Scalable Hosting Foundation

With dedicated VPS resources, the organization now has the ability to scale its infrastructure as its online presence grows. This provides confidence that the hosting environment can support future development without requiring another platform change.

Business Outcome

By moving to hosting.com’s Managed Linux VPS platform, MYDENTALWIG now operates on infrastructure that supports both flexibility and long-term growth. Instead of working within the constraints of a closed SaaS ecosystem, the organization can build, customize, and scale its websites according to its own requirements.

This provides the technical foundation needed to expand its digital platforms while maintaining control over how those websites are developed and managed.

"As a business owner, our vision is to build and scale our company. Hosting.com provides the tools to support that growth, with the flexibility to upgrade and expand whenever we need."

-MYDENTALWIG