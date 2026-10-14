Event Calendar Newsletter partnered with hosting.com to transform its WordPress hosting performance, cutting average page load times from 350–400 ms to just 49 ms while reducing infrastructure costs. With hosting.com’s managed services ensuring reliability and scalability, the team now supports 20,000+ active users with a faster experience and more freedom to focus on product innovation.



Website: eventcalendarnewsletter.com

Industry: WordPress plugin development

Headquarters: Canada

Background

Event Calendar Newsletter develops WordPress plugins designed to help websites promote events more effectively.

The company’s flagship plugin extends the functionality of the popular Events Calendar ecosystem by adding advanced filtering, display options, and integration with email marketing tools such as Mailchimp and Brevo.

First launched in 2016, the plugin now supports more than 20,000 active users, serving website owners, organisations, and event-driven businesses that rely on WordPress to promote activities and communicate with their audiences.

Because the business is built entirely around WordPress plugins and online distribution, reliable and high-performance hosting is essential to ensure smooth product delivery, documentation access, and customer support resources.

Challenges and Requirements

Before moving to hosting.com, the business hosted its infrastructure with another provider that had recently been acquired by a larger hosting group.

Following the acquisition, the team began noticing a gradual decline in service quality.

Declining Performance

Page load times began increasing, which impacted overall site responsiveness and user experience. For a business whose customers are primarily WordPress users and developers, performance expectations are high.

Slower infrastructure created friction when customers accessed plugin documentation, downloads, and support resources.

Rising Costs

At the same time, the cost of the hosting environment continued to rise significantly. The previous provider was three to four times more expensive than alternative platforms being evaluated.

However, cost alone was not the deciding factor. Performance, reliability, and support quality remained the most important considerations.

Inconsistent Support

Support quality also became less predictable following the acquisition. Depending on which support engineer responded, solutions could vary significantly.

For a small business relying on stable infrastructure, this inconsistency created uncertainty when troubleshooting technical issues.

The team began evaluating alternative hosting providers that could deliver:

Faster WordPress performance

Reliable technical support

Migration assistance

Strong infrastructure stability

Better long-term value

The Solution

The company migrated to hosting.com’s managed WordPress hosting powered by Rocket.net technology.

The new hosting environment provided:

WordPress infrastructure optimized for performance

Integrated CDN capabilities

WP Rocket performance optimization

Advanced caching configuration controls

Developer-friendly configuration flexibility

Migration support from the hosting.com engineering team

One particularly valuable feature was the ability to customize caching behavior through server configuration.

Because the website includes dynamic pages like checkout and account pages, the team needed precise control over caching rules to ensure user data remained secure and accurate.

The hosting environment allowed these adjustments while still maintaining strong performance optimisation.

Migration support from the hosting.com engineering team ensured the transition completed smoothly without operational disruption

Impact

The company migrated to hosting.com’s managed WordPress hosting powered

by Rocket.net technology.

Significant Performance Improvements

Following the migration, the team recorded a dramatic reduction in page load times.

Average response times improved from 350 - 400 milliseconds to approximately 49 milliseconds, delivering a noticeably faster user experience.

For a WordPress plugin business serving a technically sophisticated audience, this performance improvement was particularly valuable.

Lower Infrastructure Costs

The move to hosting.com also resulted in substantial cost savings.

Despite delivering stronger performance and infrastructure capabilities, the new hosting environment operates at a fraction of the cost of the previous provider.

Operational Simplicity

The hosting dashboard provides clear visibility into traffic patterns, cache performance, and CDN activity.

This makes it easier to monitor site performance and adjust configuration settings when needed, without navigating complex server management systems.

Reliable Infrastructure

Since migrating to hosting.com, the team has experienced stable performance without requiring ongoing support intervention.

When questions arise, the team knows they can quickly reach knowledgeable engineers who understand the platform and can provide clear guidance.

Business Outcome

With faster infrastructure and simplified hosting management, the Event Calendar Newsletter business can focus on improving its WordPress plugins and supporting its growing user base.

Reliable hosting ensures customers can access documentation, downloads, and resources without interruption. For a small, independent plugin business operating within the WordPress ecosystem, stable infrastructure provides the confidence needed to maintain long-term operations while supporting thousands of active users.

"After the migration, we haven’t had to reach out about any issues. And when I do have a question, I know I can reach out and get a helpful response quickly."

- Event Calendar Newsletter