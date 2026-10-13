How DevoHome Protected Its E-Commerce Operations During Infrastructure Disruption

DevoHome is a family-run sustainable textiles business whose website plays a central role in e-commerce growth and customer education. When infrastructure instability in Ukraine created continuity risks, the company needed a more stable hosting environment to protect its online store. By migrating to hosting.com’s Managed Linux VPS, DevoHome gained reliable infrastructure, stronger security support, and the confidence to keep selling internationally while focusing on future growth.

Website: devohome.com

Industry: Sustainable textiles & e-commerce

Location: Netherlands / Ukraine

Background

DevoHome is a family-run sustainable textile company producing bedding and home products made from hemp fibre. Founded in Ukraine, the business has grown steadily since 2013, combining research and development with direct-to-consumer online sales.



Today the company operates internationally from Amsterdam while continuing to work with teams in Ukraine. Its website plays a central role in the business, supporting both consumer sales and the company’s broader mission of educating customers about sustainable textile alternatives.



As a small but growing business, they needed to work efficiently within budgets. Organic visibility and reliable website performance became critical to reaching new audiences and supporting growth.

Challenge & Requirements

When the war in Ukraine began, the company faced an unexpected infrastructure risk.



At the time, their hosting provider operated infrastructure within the region. While the service itself had been reliable, the broader environment created serious concerns about continuity.



Power disruptions, infrastructure instability, and the risk of physical damage to data centres meant the business needed to move its website infrastructure to a more stable environment.



For an e-commerce business reliant on its website for sales and customer visibility, maintaining uptime and operational stability became the immediate priority.



At the same time, the company was also transitioning its e-commerce platform from OpenCart to WooCommerce, adding additional complexity to the migration process.

The Solution

DevoHome migrated its website infrastructure to hosting.com, deploying on a Managed Linux VPS S environment.



This move provided a stable hosting environment outside the region while allowing the business to continue operating its WooCommerce store internationally.



The setup included:

Managed Linux VPS infrastructure

WooCommerce-based e-commerce platform

Cloudflare-integrated security protection

Technical support for server configuration and security controls

During periods of increased malicious traffic, additional security protections were implemented to protect the platform from attacks while maintaining site availability.



For the company, the most important outcome was simple: the infrastructure worked reliably in the background without disrupting daily operations.

Impact

Infrastructure Stability



Moving to a managed VPS environment ensured the company’s website could operate safely outside the region affected by infrastructure risk.



This gave the business confidence that its e-commerce operations could continue uninterrupted.



Reliable Site Performance



Following the platform transition to WooCommerce and the infrastructure migration, website speed and performance monitoring consistently showed healthy results.



For an online store with image-heavy product pages, maintaining strong speed performance is essential for both user experience and search visibility.



Responsive Technical Support



During periods of increased malicious traffic, hosting.com support responded quickly to tickets and worked with the development team to implement additional security controls.



This ensured the website remained protected while continuing to operate normally.

Business Outcome



With stable infrastructure in place, DevoHome can focus on expanding its sustainable textile business.



The company is now developing a B2B supply channel, aiming to provide hemp-based textile materials to designers and manufacturers across Europe.



At the same time, its e-commerce website continues to support direct-to-consumer sales and educational content around sustainable materials.



Reliable hosting infrastructure allows the business to focus on growth and product innovation - without worrying about the stability of the platform supporting it.