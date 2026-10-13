Cube Creative Design: They managed 300+ client sites across multiple hosts. One move fixed it.

Cube Creative Design, a growing digital agency managing over 300 client websites, transformed its operations with hosting.com by consolidating fragmented reseller environments into a unified VPS infrastructure. The move delivered faster site speeds, greater control, and operational efficiency, giving the agency a reliable foundation to focus on client work and scale with confidence.

Website: CubeCreative.design

Industry: Content marketing & web design

Headquarters: USA

Background

Cube Creative Design is a 20-year-old agency that evolved from a web design studio into a full content marketing operation. As part of their services, the team builds and manages custom sites for clients and now hosts more than 300 sites.

As the agency grew, the team needed a hosting partner that could deliver consistent performance, reliability, and scalability across their portfolio. Hosting is core to their service offering; it directly affects SEO, user experience, and client satisfaction. Consolidating onto a single, trusted platform became essential for long-term growth.



Challenge & Requirements

Before working with hosting.com, Cube Creative managed client sites across multiple hosting providers and environments. Each platform had its own systems and support processes, which made day-to-day operations more complex than needed.

Most of their sites were on shared reseller servers, limiting configuration options and reducing visibility into performance issues. When a site slowed down or behaved unpredictably, diagnosing the root cause was difficult because multiple customers shared the same server resources. A performance change that helped one site could negatively affect another, and the team often could not tell whether an issue originated from the application level or the shared server environment.

This setup affected efficiency and SEO performance, especially since site speed is a core ranking factor. Without deeper server access, the team couldn’t consistently optimize or troubleshoot.

Cube Creative reached the point where they needed a centralized, more powerful hosting environment that offered:

A single provider to consolidate all sites

Greater control over server configuration

Faster, more predictable performance

A support team familiar with their entire setup

Infrastructure that could scale with their portfolio

The Solution

Cube Creative partnered with hosting.com to unify its hosting infrastructure and eliminate the limits of fragmented reseller environments.

Working with hosting.com’s account and technical teams, they transitioned to VPS servers sized to match current needs and future growth. They chose a structure that split their portfolio across three VPS servers, giving each environment ample capacity and allowing performance tuning without risking instability for unrelated sites.

The move gave Cube Creative full control over PHP versions, global performance settings, and server-level optimizations - capabilities they didn’t have on shared reseller plans.

Today, hosting.com provides:

A unified platform for 300+ client sites

VPS infrastructure tailored to their operational model

Increased flexibility for configuration and updates

A support team familiar with their full environment

A scalable foundation designed to grow with the agency

Impact

Consolidating with hosting.com gave Cube Creative a stable, predictable hosting environment that reduces friction and supports its pace of growth.

Key outcomes include:

Faster site speed: Noticeable improvements across their portfolio after migration.

Operational efficiency: Their developers now receive same-day responses for most requests.

Greater control: Server-wide PHP and configuration changes can be applied quickly and consistently.

Future-ready infrastructure: Their VPS setup gives them room to scale without re-architecting.

Reduced internal workload: Reliable backups, redundancy, and a single support partner streamline operations.

Overall, hosting.com provides the dependable infrastructure Cube Creative needs to focus on their client work, knowing their sites are maintained to a high standard.

"This is the base of our business, and having a solid, reliable foundation supports everything we deliver for our clients. Cube Creative appreciates the relationship we have with hosting.com. Our business and our clients’ sites are looked after, which lets us focus on what we do best.”



-Adam Bennett, Cube Creative Design