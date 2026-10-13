Axia Development, a boutique real estate firm in Bucharest, overcame a major website security breach by migrating to hosting.com’s managed WordPress platform, powered by Rocket.net. This move consolidated performance, security and optimization into a single environment, removing technical complexity and enabling the team to focus on business growth with confidence and peace of mind.

Background

Axia Development is a boutique commercial real estate firm based in Bucharest, Romania. The company specializes in helping businesses relocate their offices within the city, working with multinational organizations, local companies, and entrepreneurs looking for commercial office space.

Operating in a niche but competitive market, the company’s website plays an important role in communicating with potential clients and showcasing available opportunities.

For a small team focused on client relationships and deal execution, the website must remain fast, reliable, and secure without requiring constant technical management.



Challenges and Requirements

Earlier in the company’s digital journey, the website experienced a significant security breach involving phishing activity. It forced the team to shut down the entire website and rebuild it from scratch.

For a business whose reputation depends heavily on trust and professionalism, the incident highlighted the importance of stronger hosting security and infrastructure control.

Managing multiple providers

Like many small businesses, the team initially relied on multiple service providers to handle different aspects of website performance, security, and optimization.

This created complexity when troubleshooting issues. When problems occurred, each provider often pointed to another as the source of the issue, making it difficult to quickly identify and resolve problems.

Performance and WordPress optimization

The company also wanted to ensure the website could load quickly and perform reliably for visitors searching for office space opportunities.

However, managing performance optimization across multiple tools and providers added unnecessary technical overhead for a business focused on real estate rather than website infrastructure.

What Axia Development needed was a hosting partner that could deliver:

Strong security protection.

Reliable WordPress performance.

Integrated optimization tools.

A simplified infrastructure stack managed in one place.

The solution

Axia Development migrated to hosting.com’s managed WordPress platform powered by Rocket.net technology, bringing performance, security, and optimization together into a single environment.

The solution provided:

WordPress hosting powered by Rocket.net infrastructure.

Integrated Cloudflare edge performance features.

WP Rocket optimization tools.

Security protection to prevent future attacks.

A managed hosting environment designed for WordPress.

By consolidating performance, security, and optimization into a single hosting platform, the business eliminated the need to manage multiple service providers.

This simplified infrastructure makes it easier to diagnose issues and ensures all components of the website environment work together seamlessly.