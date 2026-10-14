Absolute Websites: Scaling Client Hosting with Reliable Support and Performance

Absolute Websites needed a hosting partner that could grow with the agency and give clients confidence that their websites would stay fast, stable, and supported. With hosting.com, the team scaled from shared hosting to multiple VPS servers, now supporting around 50–60 client websites across Europe and beyond. The partnership has helped Absolute Websites strengthen its hosting and maintenance offer, improve performance as a sales proof point, and reduce the stress of client-facing technical issues. For the team, hosting.com is more than a provider; it is part of the infrastructure that enables the agency to deliver reliable digital services.

Website: www.absolute-websites.com

Industry: Web design, development, SEO, and paid advertising agency

Location: Cyprus

Background

Absolute Websites is a Cyprus-based web design and development agency supporting businesses across Europe and beyond.



The agency originally started as a freelance-style business before becoming a registered company. Over time, it expanded from website builds into a broader digital services partner, offering SEO, paid advertising, hosting, maintenance, and technical support.



As the business grew, hosting became a core part of the agency’s client offering. Absolute Websites was no longer just building websites. It was also responsible for keeping those sites live, fast, secure, and reliable.



For an agency managing dozens of client websites, hosting performance directly affects client trust.

Challenge & Requirements

Before working with hosting.com, Absolute Websites used other hosting providers, including HostGator, and had experience with platforms such as SiteGround through client projects.



In the early stages, the business faced limitations around server location, support quality, and scalability. With much of the agency’s work based in Europe, using servers located outside the region was not ideal for performance or client delivery.



More importantly, support became a key factor. As Absolute Websites grew and took on more client-hosting responsibility, the agency needed confidence that, if something went wrong, support would be available, responsive, and able to resolve the issue properly.



Because the agency hosts client websites directly, any hosting problem could quickly become a client-facing issue.

The risks included:

Multiple client sites are being affected at once

Client calls and emails during outages or performance issues

Disruption to live marketing campaigns

Potential revenue impact for client businesses

Stress and operational pressure on the agency team

Reduced confidence in the agency’s hosting and maintenance offer





As Jack, the owner, explained, “everything starts and ends at the website” for clients, so hosting reliability directly impacts both brand presence and business operations.

Why hosting.com



Absolute Websites first discovered A2 Hosting (now hosting.com) through Google, supported by research across forums and groups where people shared hosting experiences.

The relationship began with shared hosting and grew over time as the agency expanded. Absolute Websites moved from a shared server to a VPS, then continued upgrading through different VPS packages. Today, they use multiple VPS servers and a shared server with hosting.com.

The key reasons for choosing and staying with hosting.com were:



Strong support experience:

European server locations

Scalable hosting options

Reliable migration support

Good performance

Confidence that issues would be investigated properly



Support was the biggest differentiator. Jack highlighted that hosting.com consistently went beyond basic hosting advice, especially earlier in his career, helping him understand where issues could be coming from and what checks to carry out.

The Solution

Hosting.com supported Absolute Websites as it scaled from a smaller hosting setup into a more mature agency hosting environment.



The agency now uses a combination of:



Shared hosting

VPS servers

WHM / reseller-style setup

Migration support

European server locations, including Frankfurt

Impact

Greater Capacity to Host Client Websites



Hosting.com enabled Absolute Websites to scale its hosting operations as the business grew.



The agency now hosts around 50–60 websites, including eCommerce sites, across its hosting.com environment. This has allowed hosting and maintenance to become a stronger part of the agency’s client offering.



Improved Server Response Times



Server response times improved significantly, and Absolute Websites now uses performance comparisons as a selling point when speaking to prospective clients.



They can show clients the difference between their existing hosting setup and what they could achieve by moving to Absolute Websites’ hosting.com-backed environment.



Stronger Client Relationships



Because hosting is directly tied to client trust, having a reliable hosting partner has strengthened Absolute Websites’ relationship with its customers.



When client websites are stable, fast, and supported, the agency experiences fewer stressful escalations and can provide a more professional service.



New Revenue Opportunities



The experience gained through hosting.com has helped Absolute Websites expand into additional hosting, maintenance, and server support work.



Jack explained that clients now reach out to them for hosting, maintenance, and server issues, and that he has been hired on multiple projects to debug server problems, recover hacked sites, and resolve hosting-related issues.



More Confidence and Less Stress



For an agency managing many client websites, reliability creates peace of mind.



The more seamless the hosting experience, the fewer urgent client calls the agency receives, allowing the team to focus on delivery, growth, and client service rather than firefighting.



Business Outcome



Hosting.com has helped Absolute Websites strengthen hosting as part of its agency value proposition.



Rather than treating hosting as a background technical requirement, Absolute Websites can now incorporate performance, support, and reliability into its client offer.



With hosting.com, the agency has been able to:

Scale its hosting operations

Improve client confidence

Support more websites

Strengthen its maintenance offering

Use performance as a sales proof point

Build greater trust with clients



For Absolute Websites, hosting.com is not just a provider. It is part of the infrastructure that enables the agency to deliver reliable digital services.

“If a server issue arises and the websites are unreachable, then every client we have will be directly affected. The more seamless the server, the less stress I have, the less stress my clients have, and business runs smoothly.”

- Absolute Websites