How hosting.com Helps 2Rivers Media Deliver Faster, More Reliable Client Sites

2Rivers Media uses hosting.com to manage 60+ WordPress sites with faster performance, reliable support and less technical hassle. With a managed VDS environment powered by LiteSpeed, the founder can spend less time troubleshooting infrastructure and more time delivering client work, scaling the agency with confidence and peace of mind.



Website: 2riversmedia.com

Industry: Digital Agency

Headquarters: USA

Background

Founded in 2019, 2Rivers Media is a WordPress and SEO agency managing approximately 80 live websites, with growth plans to increase this by 20% by the end of the year.



With a large proportion of the business reliant on hosting, server performance is not just operational, it underpins revenue, consistency, and day -to -day workflow.



As a one-person agency working remotely, primarily from rural locations, Adam needed infrastructure that simply worked, without constant monitoring or technical firefighting.

The Solution

2Rivers Media needed a hosting provider that matched their needs.

When exploring options, what stood out to them immediately was the quality of support.

2Rivers Media describes being able to call and speak to someone knowledgeable, receive clear answers, and resolve issues quickly, without feeling dismissed or redirected. Fundamentally, support that offered accurate advice for his situation.

Performance was also a major factor. Compared to previous providers, they saw dramatically stronger site speed relative to cost and understood the value of having a strong platform supporting them.

Importantly, hosting.com offered managed server environments at a price point that made sense for a growing agency. This allowed them to avoid heavily crowded shared servers while maintaining affordability.

2Rivers Media operates on a Premium Managed VDS environment powered by LiteSpeed, enabling:

High-performance hosting for WordPress, using premium VDS servers

Rapid site deployment

Reliable backups

Seamless server upgrades

Minimal downtime during migrations

As the agency grew, they had support in selecting the right products for them and upgraded servers over time. Recent server transitions resulted in near instant DNS configuration, with zero sites down longer than a few minutes.

Because the server is managed, the agency does not need deep, server-side expertise and importantly, can focus their time on growing the business. They noted when technical issues arise, support resolves them quickly, often saving hours of troubleshooting time.

Impact

Moving to hosting.com has allowed 2Rivers Media to:

Manage 60+ WordPress sites efficiently

Reduce time spent troubleshooting infrastructure issues

Improve overall operational efficiency

Maintain strong uptime and performance

Scale sustainably without migrating providers

2Rivers Media note that they rarely need to contact support because “nothing’s broken ever”, a reflection of stability and confidence in the platform.



The biggest benefit, however, is peace of mind. With most of their revenue tied to hosted websites, infrastructure reliability removes stress and allows them to focus on billable work and client growth.



"You could change your slogan to effortless hosting.

I’m one guy that can manage 60 WordPress sites… It’s because of my hosting.

Nothing’s broken ever."



-2Rivers Media