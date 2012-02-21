WordPress Internal Linking Tips

SEO experts are constantly suggesting that webmasters get quality, relevant external links pointed to their site to boost their organic rankings. But did you know that links from your own site pointing to other pages on your site are also a key SEO component? And more importantly internal linking can help retain users who visit your site by pointing them to additional content they might be interested in.

If you're a WordPress user, check out the Yet Another Related Posts Plugin. Instead of shuffling through your post archive, this plugin will post links to related content automatically. This plugin calculates a match score by scouring your posts and considering post titles, content, tags and categories. Just search for the Yet Another Related Posts Plugin, install it and activate it all from within your WordPress control panel.

Visit our WordPress Hosting page to learn more about how Hosting.com can speed optimize your WordPress blog!