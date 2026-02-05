Women in WordPress and SEO: four smart growth priorities for 2026

Search is changing fast. AI is reshaping how content is discovered, evaluated, and trusted. SEO is becoming more data-led. Content strategy is being pushed to grow up. And through all of it, the human side still matters more than people think.

On February 9, 2026, we’re kicking off our first Women in WordPress and SEO session at hosting.com with a focused webinar created exclusively for women in Bangladesh.

This session looks ahead to 2026 and breaks growth down into four practical priorities:

• How AI is changing search and what that means for SEO today

• Why data-led decision-making now sits at the center of sustainable growth

• How content strategy needs to evolve to stay visible and credible

• Why human insight, experience, and trust still underpin long-term success

This session is grounded, real-world guidance shaped by what’s already happening across search, content, and performance and will be led by Daphne Monro, SEO expert and Head of Website and Content at hosting.com.

Expect clear explanations, practical takeaways, and a forward-looking perspective you can actually use.

If you’re working with WordPress, SEO, or content and thinking seriously about growth in 2026, this session is designed for you.

Date: February 9, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM (London)

Audience: Women in Bangladesh

Format: Live webinar

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eODzQmAlQ4OIf1OBmg-mhA#/registration