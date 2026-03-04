How to run a content audit (it's easier than you think)

You have spent months publishing blog posts, building landing pages, and writing product descriptions. But how much of it is actually working? Research shows that 96.55% of web pages receive no traffic from Google. Most sites have underperforming content without realising it. If you want to know how to run a content audit, this guide breaks it down into five clear steps.

We will cover how to identify what is performing, what has untapped potential, and what is holding you back. By the end, every URL on your site will have a clear next step, and you will know exactly where to focus your time for the biggest return. Whether you manage a personal blog or a business site, you can run this entire process with free tools.

What a content audit will do for your site

Semrush's State of Content Marketing report found that 61% of the most successful companies audit their content at least twice a year. Regular audits pay off because they surface opportunities you would otherwise miss.

Quick wins that boost rankings: Pages sitting in positions 11-20 often need only a refreshed title tag or an updated statistic to reach page one. An audit finds these pages for you so you can prioritise the changes with the greatest impact.



Stronger pages through consolidation: When multiple posts target the same keyword, they compete with each other. Combining them into a single page gives you a single, more authoritative page rather than three weaker ones.



Proven ROI from existing content: HubSpot saw 106% more organic views just from refreshing old posts. Orbit Media found that bloggers who update existing content are 2.5x more likely to report strong results. Improving what you already have is one of the highest-return activities in SEO.

Five steps to a cleaner, stronger website

Now that you understand why most content underperforms, here is how to fix it. Follow these five steps to clean up your site and get more from every page you have already published.

Step 1: Set clear goals so every decision is easy

Clear goals make everything else simpler. Your objectives decide which metrics matter and which actions you take, so pin them down before opening a spreadsheet.

Goal Key Metrics Example Action Improve SEO Organic sessions, keyword rankings, CTR Rewrite title tags for keywords ranking 11-20 Increase engagement Engagement rate, time on page, pages/session Add visuals, improve readability, tighten intros Improve conversions Conversion rate, form submissions, goal completions Strengthen CTAs, align content with buyer journey Consolidate content Duplicate keyword targets, thin page count Merge overlapping posts, set up 301 redirects Ensure accuracy Last-updated dates, broken links, outdated stats Refresh data points, fix dead links

Most audits serve multiple goals at once. Write yours down now. You will thank yourself when you are 200 rows into a spreadsheet and need to decide what counts as a priority.

With your goals set, the next step is building the dataset you will evaluate against them.

Step 2: Build your inventory (the quick part)

A content audit has two phases: the inventory (cataloguing what exists) and the audit (evaluating how it performs). This step handles the first part, and it is faster than most people expect.

Start with a crawl: Run Screaming Frog SEO Spider (free for up to 500 URLs) against your site. This pulls titles, meta descriptions, word counts, response codes, headers, and canonical tags in one sweep. Export the results as your base spreadsheet.

Layer in search data: Open Google Search Console and export Performance data by page for the last 12 months. Match each URL to its impressions, clicks, CTR, and average position. This is where you start to see which pages Google considers relevant and which it overlooks.

Add traffic and engagement metrics: In Google Analytics 4, go to Reports > Engagement > Pages and Screens. Export 12 months of data and merge it into your spreadsheet by URL. You now have sessions, engagement rate, and conversions per page.

Fill in the gaps: Add columns for content type (blog, landing page, product), target keyword, topic cluster, and last-updated date. Pull the last-updated date from your CMS. If you are comparing blog hosting platforms, look for ones with built-in export features that make this step faster.

You do not have to audit everything at once. For larger sites, start with a single section. A focused blog audit is far more actionable than a full-site review that never gets finished.

Once your inventory is built, you have everything you need to start evaluating.

Step 3: Find out what is working and what is not

This is the step that gives you the clearest picture of your site. Work through each page against five lenses. Use the scoring rubric as a quick reference, then read the detail beneath it.

Lens Healthy Needs Work At Risk Traffic Stable or growing trend Declining 10-30% Zero sessions or down 40%+ Backlinks 5+ referring domains 1-4 referring domains Zero backlinks Keywords Top 3 positions Positions 4-20 Not ranking or irrelevant On-page health Passes all checks 2-3 fixable issues Multiple critical gaps AI visibility Cited in AI answers Citable but not yet cited Generic or thin content

Traffic trajectory

Look at the 12-month trend, not just the current number. A page with 500 sessions on a declining curve is a bigger opportunity than a page with 100 sessions holding steady. Clearscope defines content decay as a sustained 20-40% drop in organic clicks over 8-12 weeks. Catching it at this stage means a quick refresh instead of a full rewrite.

Backlink profile

Check referring domains per page using Ahrefs, Moz, or Semrush (all have free tiers). Ahrefs' research shows that over half of one billion pages analysed have zero backlinks. Pages that do have links carry valuable authority, so even if the content needs a refresh, keep those URLs and build on them.

Keyword performance

In GSC's Performance report, filter by page and review which queries each URL ranks for. Pay close attention to positions 4-20. These keywords often require only minor on-page improvements to rank in the top three. If you are new to optimising your site for SEO, focus on whether each page matches the search intent behind its target keyword.

On-page health

Check the fundamentals:

Title tags, meta descriptions, and header structure

Image alt text and internal links

Content freshness and accuracy

Core Web Vitals via PageSpeed Insights

Indexation status and canonical tags in GSC

Understanding how web crawlers work helps make sure robots.txt isn't accidentally blocking important pages. Keeping content accurate and up to date also strengthens the experience, expertise, authority, and trust signals that Google's Quality Rater Guidelines reward.

AI visibility

This is the lens most audits still miss, and it is becoming one of the most important. With AI Overviews now reducing organic CTR by up to 61% for informational queries, check whether your key pages are being cited in AI-generated answers. Pages with clear, structured answers, cited statistics, and strong E-E-A-T signals tend to get referenced. If your content is not showing up in these answers yet, there is a real opportunity to get ahead of competitors who have not started working on this.

With every page now scored, you are ready to decide what to do with each one.

Step 4: Give every page a clear next step

Every page gets one of four actions. Add an "Action" column to your spreadsheet and tag each row:

Action When to Use What to Do Watch Out For Keep Traffic stable/growing, rankings strong, content accurate Monitor. Set a review date for 6-12 months. Do not neglect it entirely. Schedule a check-in. Update Has potential (some traffic/rankings) but stats outdated, content thin, or on-page SEO weak Refresh stats, expand content, improve title/meta, add internal links Pages ranking 11-20 are prime candidates. Often, only minor tweaks are needed. Combine Multiple pages targeting the same keyword, or thin pages that together form one strong piece Pick the strongest URL, merge content, 301 redirect old URLs, update internal links Always redirect. Deleting without redirecting loses link equity. Delete Irrelevant, zero traffic, no backlinks, cannot be improved or merged Verify no backlinks first (redirect if any), remove from sitemap, fix internal links Last resort. Always check for inbound links before removing a page.

This framework turns your audit from a spreadsheet exercise into a concrete plan. Every row now has a next step, and you can prioritise by impact.

Now it is time to put the plan into action and track what happens.

Step 5: Measure your wins and keep the momentum

Track results against your Step 1 objectives. Be specific:

If your goal was to improve SEO, monitor organic sessions, average position, and click-through rate for the pages you updated.

If you consolidated content, track whether the surviving URL gained the combined traffic of the pages you merged.

If accuracy was the focus, check that updated pages maintain or improve their rankings over the following months.

Allow three to six months for changes to take effect. Semrush's content audit guide stresses that the most effective teams treat audits as an ongoing cycle, not a one-off project. Set a recurring calendar reminder:

Blog posts: every 6-12 months

Comparison and how-to content: every quarter

Landing pages: quarterly

Help documentation: annually

Use your findings to shape your content calendar going forward. If the audit uncovered topic gaps, plan new content to fill them. If certain formats consistently outperform, do more of what works. Each audit makes the next one faster and more focused.

What real audits deliver

The improvements from a well-run audit can be significant. Ahrefs documented a case in which a site streamlined 400 pages of underperforming content, roughly two-thirds of the site. Organic traffic grew from 3,000 visits per month to nearly 10,000. QuickBooks saw a similar pattern: after merging and removing half its content library, traffic nearly doubled.

The common thread is clarity. Once these teams knew which pages were performing well, which had untapped potential, and which could be combined into something stronger, the improvements followed naturally. The audit gave them the confidence to act, and the results proved them right.

Frequently asked questions

Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console, and a spreadsheet cover the essentials. Add Screaming Frog (free for up to 500 URLs) for crawl data and a backlink checker like Ahrefs or Moz for link metrics. You do not need a paid subscription to run a useful audit.

How long does a content audit take?

Budget roughly one hour per 25 pages for the evaluation phase. The inventory step is faster if you use a crawler. A 50-page blog might take a day; a 500-page site could take one to two weeks, depending on how thorough you want to be.

Should I delete old posts with no traffic?

Not straight away. Check for backlinks first and redirect if any exist. Consider whether the content could be refreshed or merged with a similar post. Save deletion for pages that are genuinely irrelevant, have no inbound links, and cannot be improved.

How do I handle AI-generated content in an audit?

Evaluate it the same way as any other content: traffic, rankings, backlinks, and quality. If AI-generated pages are thin or not meeting search intent, they are good candidates for a refresh or merge. Google's helpful content guidelines focus on usefulness, not how the content was produced, so the same standards apply.

Start your first audit today

A content audit is simpler than most people expect. Set your objectives, inventory your pages, evaluate honestly, assign a next step to every URL, and track the results. The framework above works whether you have 30 pages or 3,000.

The one thing you do need is a site that stays fast and indexable while you make changes. Hosting.com's WordPress hosting takes care of page speed and uptime, so you can focus on the content itself. Pair solid hosting with regular audits, and you will get more from every page you publish.