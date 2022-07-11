Node.js is a cross-platform open source JavaScript runtime environment that runs outside of the browser. Due to its event-driven and non-blocking I/O architecture, Node.js can support more applications while using fewer resources and offers improved performance. It is a JavaScript-based platform built on Google Chrome's JavaScript V8 Engine that works well for large video streaming sites or single-page applications.This blog post contains essential Node.js information to help you understand why Node.js is a good choice for application development.

Why Node.js?

So why use Node.js? Here are some key Node.js features that make it a popular choice for building web, desktop, and mobile applications:

Scalability: Node.js can handle a large number of concurrent connections, improving application performance.

Fast processing: Non-blocking thread requests are processed faster, enabling clients to receive faster responses for simple web application requests.

Easy to maintain: Node.js is a cross-platform environment that enables you to use the JavaScript language to create web, desktop, and mobile applications.

Large support community: Node.js has a large online community and tutorial repository, making it ideal for beginners.

Who uses Node.js

Approximately 1.6 percent of websites currently use Node.js, and usage is on an upward trend. It is frequently used by sites with high traffic, including many well-known companies such as Twitter, Spotify, eBay, Reddit, LinkedIn, Godaddy, and Netflix. Concurrent request processing, its lightweight footprint, and other Node.js.js features make it ideal for applications such as chatbots, data streaming, and the Internet of Things (IOT). For example:

Twitter used Node.js to improve the performance of its mobile web app.

Node.js is the de facto front-end web stack used by eBay to power web applications and orchestrate services on the eBay platform.

Getting started with Node.js web hosting

Node.js has the right features to offer if you want to build a scalable web application using a single language, such as JavaScript, for both the frontend and the backend. These features include scalability, speed, and advanced performance. To see how easy it is to get started and set up a Node.js application using the cPanel control panel, see our Knowledge Base article How to Create a Node.js Application with cPanel.

Conclusion

Choosing the right development environment for your application can be a difficult decision, especially when starting out. This blog post has highlighted some of the key features of Node.js, and why it is a popular choice for web development. For more information about Node.js, please visit https://nodejs.org.