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When Managed WordPress site ownership changes
Written on by Jessica Frick
Updated on
Estimated read time 2 minutes
WordPress

When Managed WordPress site ownership changes

Sometimes you simply need to change who owns a website.   

  • A project wraps up and moves to a client. 

  • Billing responsibility shifts. 

  • A team member takes over management. 

In those moments, the priority is speed and clarity. You want to get it done on your schedule, without extra steps or back-and-forth.   

For customers using hosting.com Managed WordPress, that ownership change can now be completed directly inside the control panel. 

The real issue: ownership vs. migration 

Many people assume that moving a site between accounts requires a full migration. 

In most cases, it does not. 

A migration involves copying files, reconfiguring environments, and potentially introducing downtime. An ownership transfer within Managed WordPress simply updates which account controls the site. 

Understanding this distinction keeps the process aligned with the task. If the goal is simply to assign the site to a different user, the solution should reflect that simplicity. 

How ownership transfers work 

When you initiate a site transfer in the Managed WordPress control panel, the system updates the ownership after both parties approve the request. 

Here is the flow: 

  1. The current site owner opens the site view and selects “Transfer Site.” They enter the email address of the new owner and submit the request. 

  2. The recipient receives an email asking them to log into their hosting.com account, where they can approve the transfer.  

  3. Once approved, the ownership update completes in roughly 100 milliseconds. The website remains online and unchanged throughout the process. 

No files are duplicated. No infrastructure is moved. The only change is which account manages the site. 

Keeping Managed WordPress admin simple 

Routine administrative changes should not feel complicated. 

By allowing site owners to manage transfers directly, hosting.com reduces friction without introducing risk. If you manage multiple sites or work with clients, this provides a cleaner way to align ownership with real-world responsibilities. 

If you need detailed guidance, the hosting.com knowledge base includes step-by-step instructions. 

 

 

Jessica serves as the Director of WordPress for hosting.com and is dedicated to creating the best managed WordPress hosting experience possible. She’s been using WordPress since 2008 and has been serving in WordPress-focused roles since 2010. She's served as a past Make WordPress Hosting team reps and loves helping new contributors get involved in giving back.

View more posts by Jessica Frick