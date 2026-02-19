Sometimes you simply need to change who owns a website.

A project wraps up and moves to a client.

Billing responsibility shifts.

A team member takes over management.

In those moments, the priority is speed and clarity. You want to get it done on your schedule, without extra steps or back-and-forth.

For customers using hosting.com Managed WordPress, that ownership change can now be completed directly inside the control panel.

The real issue: ownership vs. migration

Many people assume that moving a site between accounts requires a full migration.

In most cases, it does not.

A migration involves copying files, reconfiguring environments, and potentially introducing downtime. An ownership transfer within Managed WordPress simply updates which account controls the site.

Understanding this distinction keeps the process aligned with the task. If the goal is simply to assign the site to a different user, the solution should reflect that simplicity.

How ownership transfers work

When you initiate a site transfer in the Managed WordPress control panel, the system updates the ownership after both parties approve the request.