What Makes Our Turbo Hosting Special & What It Means For Your Site

Last month, we published a blog post titled Why Should You Care About Fast Hosting? The post listed a number of key statistics about why having a fast website is so important. A recap of these stats are:

A 1-second page load improvement leads to a 7% increase in conversions.

11% fewer page views for each additional second of page load delay.

40% of visitors will leave a site if it takes longer than 3-seconds to load.

Your visitors expect your site to load in 3-seconds or less. If it doesn't, they will likely walk away dissatisfied.

Dissatisfied users are 79% less likely to purchase from you again and 46% more likely to tell their friends and family about their poor shopping experience.

Obviously having a fast site is important even if you're not an eCommerce website owner. There are a number of things you can do to help make your website run faster. Some of the most common ways include optimizing your images, optimizing your CSS and JS, choosing your plugins carefully and keeping your plugins and software up to date.

Often times you can have a completely optimized website, but if you've selected a slow host with loaded down servers, your site is going to load slowly regardless of what you do. The bottom line is that selecting the right web hosting provider and web hosting package plays a major part in how fast your website loads. It's obviously important to choose a fast hosting provider. Going back to the original question "What makes our Turbo Hosting special, and what it means for your website?" The simple answer is they offer up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing hosts.

So what makes our Turbo servers so much faster than competing solutions? A whole range of features.

Hosting.com Optimized Site Accelerator (Caching!)

This Hosting.com exclusive solution is available in your cPanel control panel and helps you set up caching solutions for your site with a few clicks of your mouse. Your caching solution options include:

Memcached – At many hosts, Memcached is only available on Dedicated Servers. At Hosting.com, we allow it on our Turbo Servers. Memcached increases the performance of your MySQL databases by keeping your most important data in memory so it is retrieved quicker.

Turbo Cache – Improves performance by storing all of your HTML content and serving it without even having to run PHP.

OpCache/APC – Performance tests have shown that these solutions can cut your PHP response times in half.

Increased Resources

Users on our Turbo Servers get the benefit of increased resources for their site.

Improved Performance Over Apache

Our Turbo Servers offer a drop-in Apache compatible replacement that provides much better performance compared to Apache.

Few Users Per Server

While we never load down our servers with users, our Turbo Servers have even fewer users than our traditional hosting servers.

Performance Plus Option

Subscribe to our Performance Plus service and your site will perform well even during traffic spikes because you'll have an extra GB of RAM added to your account.

Free Solid State Drives (SSD)

Instead of traditional HDDs, our Turbo Servers are hosted on SSDs. As opposed to handling just hundreds of operations as HDDs do, SSDs can handle thousands of operations through the use of flash technology.

Obviously it's important to have a fast website regardless of whether it produces revenue or not. What's the most effective way to get a fast site? Choosing the fastest hosting provider and service. What's the fastest provider and service? Turbo Servers from Hosting.com.

If you need more power than a Shared Hosting account and want to use our Turbo Servers, you're in luck! Our Turbo Servers are also available on our other services including Reseller Hosting, Managed Linux VPS Hosting and Dedicated Hosting solutions.