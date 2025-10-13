Starting your first website can feel overwhelming and intimidating.

After all, there are lots of things to consider and so many things to action before you can launch.

You have to learn terms like DNS, FTP, and SSL, and perform so many tasks, just to be able to start building your site in the first place.

What if we told you it doesn’t have to be difficult?

Starting a website can instead be rewarding and exciting. With the right host (us) by your side, you can have a website up and running in no time, with minimal stress.

At hosting.com, we believe creating an online presence should be easy, accessible, and uncomplicated. In this post, we’ll explore everything you need to launch your first website: from choosing the perfect domain name and hosting plan, to creating a website, and connecting it all.

Let’s get started.

What to do before choosing a hosting provider

There is nothing wrong with diving headfirst into a new task without any prior preparation. It’s a great way to learn on the go. However, it sometimes pays off to know at least a little bit about what you are trying to accomplish. It will save you headaches in the future.

We say this because we’ve seen it happen too many times. We’ve been around for a very long time, and we’ve seen so many issues that could have been avoided with some preparation. Because of that, we recommend spending a bit of time reading up on web hosting and thinking about your website. We’ll explain.

Learn about hosting terminology

You will likely end up talking to a support agent when purchasing a hosting plan. It’s what we suggest doing, instead of going in blindly. And, if it’s our team, they’ll be more than happy to explain every single term to you.

Get ahead of the curve and learn what the most basic, common ones mean, so when you inevitably encounter them, you’ll know what they mean. Fortunately, there aren’t that many beginners to worry about.

Web hosting: Start here. Learn what this term entails. It’s straightforward: a computer (server) that stores your website and has the required infrastructure so others can see your site online. Domain name: This is your website’s address (e.g., hosting.com). It’s a vital part of it and its branding, so consider it carefully. You can also read more about the importance of domain names and how to choose the right one in our blog. Bandwidth: The big B of beginner web hosting terminology. This refers to the amount of web traffic (people visiting and browsing) that your site and hosting plan can handle. It’s crucial because many beginner-friendly hosting plans have an upper limit on the amount of bandwidth they can process per month. Storage: On the other hand, storage refers to the amount of disk space your hosting account has available to store your site’s files. Control panel: This is the dashboard where you manage your hosting. It typically includes tools and utilities designed to make your life as a site owner easier.

Of course, there are many more terms you can learn about, and we encourage you to do so. Head over to this blog post for even more hosting-related jargon.

Set realistic expectations

You want to shoot for the stars, you want your site to be the most fantastic thing on the internet.

We get it.

We started with the same aspirations.

However, if you are here, reading this, then you are likely launching your first-ever site. So, set realistic expectations for yourself and your site. How do you do that? Take a step back, look at the big picture, and ask yourself these questions.

What is the primary purpose of my website? Blog, portfolio, online store, business site? Each has different needs for storage, performance, bandwidth, and features.

What platform will I use? WordPress? Laravel? Something custom?

How much time can I invest in managing it or my hosting? Am I comfortable learning how to tweak settings and troubleshoot, or do I prefer something more hands-off?

What’s my budget today and in the long term? Most hosting companies offer a first-year discount for their plans, so can I afford the renewal price? Do I also need room in my budget for additional features like backups, SSL, or email services?

How much traffic do I realistically expect in the first 6-12 months? Am I starting from scratch, with no audience? Do I already have a following that will drive traffic?

Do I even plan to grow this site significantly? If I do, I should look for a provider who makes scaling easy.

What level of performance do I actually need at this moment? Will a 2-3 second load time hurt my site early on? I can always upgrade later if speed becomes an issue.



Determine what your site’s topic and function will be, then look for a plan that is affordable and fits your needs. For a beginner, that may not be the easiest thing to do, but fortunately, all you need to do is contact our team and tell us about the site you want to build. We’ll point you in the right direction without unnecessary upselling.

Start small, learn the ropes, and upgrade later. The beauty of hosting, and hosting.com, is that you can scale as you need.

Choosing your first hosting plan

This is the most critical step of the entire process. Your hosting provider is the foundation of your website. Without it, your site is nothing more than a collection of files and code, gathering dust on a disk.

So, as you can imagine, you must choose the correct one for your website. But which one should you choose? A simple Google search will reveal an endless array of companies vying for your attention.

We have the answer for you, and you might have seen it coming: at hosting.com, we offer plans to suit every need. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or a professional, you will find a solution ideally suited to your needs. And, since you prepared beforehand, you know what plan you are looking for.

Nonetheless, while we are confident that we can offer a suitable home for your site, we don’t want you to take our word for it. We encourage you to be inquisitive and conduct thorough research. Don’t pick the first thing you see.

Compare providers, and always look at these things:

Uptime guarantee: Don’t settle for anything less than 99.9%.

Customer support: You will need help sooner or later. Support should be available 24/7 via multiple channels.

Ease of use: What control panel is the host using? Is it user-friendly?

Features: Always read the product’s features carefully. SSD storage is infinitely better than HDD storage. Backups are essential. Every plan should offer a free and reliable SSL certificate.

Fine print: Finally, check the rules and restrictions that come with the plan. These three in particular: Many hosts, including us, offer a heavily discounted first-year price. However, while we are transparent about it, the renewal price is sometimes not easily accessible. Then, check for a refund policy. We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and recommend that you choose a host that also provides this guarantee. That way, you can try their services without losing money if it doesn’t work out. Finally, look for any usage limits. Typically found on Shared Hosting plans, going over them can severely slow down your website or incur additional fees.



Once you have settled on a hosting provider and a plan, it’s time to sign up and get started.

Setting up your hosting account

Fortunately, almost anyone on the internet has had to register for at least one thing. It’s the inevitable reality of an online life, creating accounts left and right, for all sorts of sites.

Signing up for a hosting account isn’t much different. It usually goes something like this:

Click the Create Account button. Type in a user name, email address, and password. Enter your payment details (optional). Confirm your email address (optional). Finalise creating your account and log in.

Some hosts will require you to also purchase a domain or hosting plan (or both) upon signup, so be mindful of that. On hosting.com, you can create an account without purchasing a service.

As always, we recommend using a password that is at least 12 characters long, with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers. Symbols are optional but recommended.

Once you’ve logged in, you will be at the hosting dashboard from where you can manage your services and products. At hosting.com, we offer a comprehensive set of Knowledge Base articles to guide you through our Hosting Panel.

And, since you already know what kind of hosting plan you want, you can purchase it from there. All that’s left is to get a domain name.

Setting up your domain

The domain name you choose for your website is how people will remember and find it. It’s not a small detail that should be dismissed. If you haven’t checked the blog post we mentioned earlier about the importance of the domain name, we recommend scrolling back up and reading it.

As for actually registering one, it’s usually very easy. Most hosting providers (us included) are also Registrars. That means you can get a domain directly from them. You can read about what a Registrar is on our blog.

At hosting.com, the process is super simple:

Go to hosting.com and use the Start with a domain bar at the top to check if your chosen domain name is available. If it is, click Add to basket. If it’s not, take a look at the other TLD suggestions below or type in a new domain name. Select the billing duration that you want. Most customers prefer to pay for their domains yearly. Pick if you want any addons (such as WHOIS privacy). You can also add a hosting plan to the domain, too, if you haven’t gotten one already. Review your order and click Proceed to checkout. Finally, click Place order.

Congratulations, you are now the proud owner of your very own domain name. If you want to read more about registering a domain name beyond these simple steps, head to our Knowledge Base.

With all of that set, the last thing you must do is point the domain to your hosting plan. It’s a vital step that allows the name to link to the website files on your hosting plan. Without this step, the domain will lead nowhere.

Speaking of your website’s files, it’s time to upload them. Or were you looking to create a site from scratch?

Creating your website

The final step to launching your own website is the website itself. This part of the process is highly dependent on what platform you are using, the hosting type, what features it offers, and many other factors.

Because of that, we can’t provide you with a definitive, one-size-fits-all guide here. However, we can offer some wisdom.

WordPress is a good starting point for many beginners. While it’s not the easiest method to create a website (AI builders are much quicker and hands-off), it will teach you valuable lessons without a massively steep learning curve.

Additionally, there are hosting plans specifically optimized for WordPress. They come pre-installed with WordPress, performance is optimized for the platform, and they are reasonably affordable. Alternatively, a Shared Hosting plan often features one-click installers for WordPress, making it a more affordable option if you are looking for a truly basic solution.

What if you already have a site ready? Simply upload it to your hosting account, then. Most providers will allow you to use FTP, and some even offer tools that enable you to do it directly from your account.

However you choose to create or upload your site, these are all the major steps you must take to launch a website.

You are ready

Congratulations, you’ve gone from a hosting beginner to a website owner. You now know how to choose the right hosting plan, connect your domain, and get your site ready for launch. These skills may feel small now, but they’re the building blocks of running a professional website.

Of course, there are numerous other things you can do for your site: install an SSL certificate (if your hosting didn’t do that automatically), set up backups, create email accounts, optimize it, and so much more.

Those are all important, but please don’t misunderstand us; they are not essential to launching a website. You can learn about them and everything else related to web hosting as your site grows and evolves. Don’t try to know everything at once.

And remember: every host has a support team, ready to help. Use it to improve yourself and your website.

FAQ

Do I need to know coding to use web hosting?

No. Most hosting providers include one-click installers for WordPress and other site builders. You can get a site online without writing a single line of code. That said, learning a little HTML/CSS later can give you more flexibility.

Can I change my hosting plan later?

Yes. Most providers let you upgrade as your site grows. For example, you might start with Shared Hosting and later move to a VPS or cloud hosting plan when you need more resources.

How long does it take for my website to go live?

Once your files are uploaded and your domain is connected, your site can be live in minutes. However, domain changes (DNS updates) can take anywhere from a few minutes to 24–48 hours to fully “propagate” across the internet.

What happens if I don’t renew my hosting plan?

If you don’t renew, your website will go offline. Some providers keep your files for a short grace period, but after that, you could lose everything. That’s why backups are so important.

Do I really need SSL for my website?

Yes. Even if you’re not selling anything. An SSL certificate (that little padlock icon) makes your site more secure, builds trust with visitors, and helps your search engine rankings. The good news: many hosts now include free SSL certificates.

What if I break something on my website?

Don’t panic, most issues can be fixed by restoring a backup or asking your hosting support team for help. That’s why it’s smart to back up regularly before making major changes.