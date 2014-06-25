Using Google Analytics & WordPress

Below you'll find another batch of help articles to help you learn more about WordPress and optimize your WordPress Hosting account! If there are any topics you would like us to feature, just leave your ideas in the comments below.

Learn more about your websites' visitors and how they found your site in the first place.

Easily generate XML sitemaps for your WordPress sites to help search engines index your web site content faster.

Learn how you can post to your WordPress site by simply sending an e-mail message.

Did you know you can disable WordPress plugins both individually and all at once? Learn how to disable plugins for WordPress, both individually and all at once.

Add the Disqus Comment System to make commenting easier and more interactive

Looking for a new WordPress host? Click here to learn about the high speed WordPress Hosting solutions available from Hosting.com.