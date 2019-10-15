Why You Should Use Two-Factor Authentication (& How to Get Started)

With the ever-increasing number of cyber-attacks these days, security is critical for every website owner. If you are hacked, you could lose valuable personal data. Even worse, your entire website could be compromised.

Fortunately, there are security measures you can put in place to protect your site. One of the most effective options is Two Factor Authentication (2FA). This security feature adds a second step to the login process, making it much harder for hackers to access your account.

In this piece, we’ll discuss why 2FA is important, and explain how it works. We’ll then provide a step-by-step guide for setting it up on your hosting account. Let’s jump right in!

Why two-factor authentication can improve security

2FA is an important security feature, which can help prevent hacks and data breaches. Passwords, no matter how complex, can be hacked. Data thieves can employ brute force attacks, or even find the answers to your security questions by researching your social media profiles.

In 2024 alone, over 16 billion dollars were stolen by cybercriminals. As a result, online security for your accounts and your website is more important than ever. In light of this fact, 2FA can provide some solid defense against hackers and other online threats.

So how does this technology work? 2FA is a second step to the login process, which double-checks to make sure your identity is legitimate. When logging in, after you input your password and username, you will be required to provide one more piece of information in order to access your account.

This information is often a one-use password or pin number, which is generated by another object in your possession, such as your mobile phone or tablet. In some cases, however, this second step can be something more advanced, such as a fingerprint or a retina eye scan.

The additional information needed to access your account will make it difficult for hackers to get in. They would need your username and password but also access to your phone or other personal device. For that reason, it's an excellent method for securing all kinds of accounts.

How to set up two-factor authentication on your hosting hccount (in 4 steps)

Now that you understand how 2FA works, let's talk about how you can set it up on your hosting account. Here at hosting.com, we use a password generated on a mobile device as your second layer of protection.

We do this because only you will have access to that device. All you need to do is set it up.

Step 1: Install an authenticator app on your tablet or smartphone

First, you'll need to install an authenticator app on your smartphone or other device. Fortunately, there are several to choose from, depending on your device and personal preferences.

Some of the common options include Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator.

After you have installed the app on your mobile device, you'll be ready to add an account to it. However, before you can do that, you'll need to activate 2FA on your hosting account.

Step 2: Enable 2FA for your account

Begin by logging in to your hosting.com account. From there, click on your initials in the top right > Profile.

Next, click on Security in the sidebar to the left. This will bring you to a page where you can enable 2FA for your account:



Simply toggle it on which will start the 2FA setup process. You will be prompted to scan a QR code with your authenticator app.

Step 3: Input the Verification Key

Return to your authenticator app, and choose to add a new account. Depending on the app you are using, this will either bring up your camera to scan the QR code, or you'll be prompted to manually type the code in (likely the former).

Once you do that, the app will return another code (which you'll notice is timed and changes every few moments). Input it into your hosting.com account, in the field next to the QR code.

Once you've completed this process, you will see a success message pop up in the bottom right of your screen.

Step 4: Test to Make Sure 2FA Is Working

Finally, it's time to test to make sure 2FA is working on your account. Go ahead and log out of your account, and return to the login screen. Now, after you type in your username and password, you should be presented with another screen asking for a second factor to complete your login:

Pull up your app, and it will provide you with a code. Enter it, and then select Login. With that, 2FA setup is complete, and your hosting account is far more secure.

Conclusion

Security is paramount for every website. Fortunately, 2FA is an effective method you can use to protect yourself from hackers. In addition, it is easy to set up, and comes built into your hosting.com hosting account.

As we've seen, there are four simple steps for enabling 2FA on your account. To review, they are: