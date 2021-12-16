Should I Choose Managed or Unmanaged VPS Hosting?

That is the question. And we don’t blame you for asking it. With dozens of web hosting packages available, choosing the correct plan is a daunting task. Plus, on top of it all, you’ll have to choose between a managed or an unmanaged plan. But what are they really and which option is right for you? We’re going to review the key differences to help you make the best choice for your needs.

In this blog we’re going to review:

What is VPS hosting?

How does a VPS work?

What are the key differences?

How to choose the right management level

What is VPS Hosting?

If you’re already deciding between management levels, chances are you already know what a VPS is. In case you don’t, we’ll give you a quick refresh.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) uses virtualization technology to allocate the resources of a server into smaller servers. In other words, it’s one physical server functioning like several separate servers. It’s called a private server because your server’s resources are reserved solely for you so you won’t share resources like RAM, CPU, or any data with other users on the physical server.

How Does a VPS Work?

VPSs are mini dedicated servers. They simulate the experience of a dedicated server even though you’re sharing the physical server with other users.

We install a virtual layer (our older Managed and Unmanaged VPSs use OpenVZ virtualization while our newer VPSs use Virtuozzo) on top of the operating system (OS). This separates the server into its individual compartments. Picture an apartment building. Every apartment in the building shares the same building, but each is separated by walls and doors with locks. VPSs are split by virtual walls. By separating the server into separate compartments, the layer allows every user to install their own operating system and software.

In a VPS environment, your website lives within a secure container with its own resources.

So let’s take a look at the key differences between management levels

Managed vs Unmanaged VPS Hosting

Managed VPS

With managed VPS hosting, we give you the keys to your own fully furnished server.

Managed = additional resources. We provide these additional services free of charge including:

24/7/365 support on chats, phones, and tickets

server configuration

server maintenance

server security

server upgrades

malware scanning

and more

Built with CentOS 7 and cPanel, it’s a stress-free solution for users wanting to design their website but not worry about server-related issues.

Important: We don’t assist in matters related to your website’s design including CMS applications, so you’ll need to speak with a developer.

Root Access Option

With managed VPSs, you have the option to add root access upon checkout. With root access, you have administrative-level access to install and configure files on your server to your liking with access to our 24/7/365 support on chats, phones, and tickets.

Root access is intended for experienced users, engineers, and developers in the event of server misconfiguration, deletion of critical files, and certain server customizations not supported or able to be corrected by our staff.

Unmanaged VPS

You have the keys to your own unfurnished server.

Unmanaged VPS hosting= few additional features. These servers don’t include 24/7/365 support on phones, chats, and tickets.

We only provide the physical infrastructure, the initial installation of the server, and manage hardware issues and uptime only.

You are solely responsible for installing software as well as

your own control panel

script installation

database installation

software upgrades

maintenance

security

and migrations.

How to Choose the Right Management Level

Now that we’ve defined each, let’s review how to choose which is best for you. You may be scratching your head, still confused between management levels, but hopefully, this section clarifies which one you should choose.

Because Managed VPSs come fully managed with many additional resources, they are best for:

Beginners who need the power of a VPS but aren’t too technically savvy

Intermediate developers who know how to design websites but don’t have server-side knowledge

Businesses without a server technician

Advanced developers who don’t want to worry about the server configuration

They’re more expensive plans, but you’re paying for our 24/7/365 technical support and access to extra resources like security.

With U****nmanaged VPSs, you have full root access to configure and install the server in any way you choose. Unmanaged VPSs are intended for:

The most experienced users with knowledge of and experience with servers

Users wanting to fully customize their VPS to their liking

Developers familiar with server functionality

These plans are less expensive because they don’t come with the extra services guaranteed with a VPS. You don’t get any access to our support team, no security guarantee, and no help with your server beyond the initial installation.

To review, there are differences between management levels, and choosing the best plan for you is tricky. Just remember: