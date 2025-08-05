Is your content ready for AI?

Search isn’t the only game in town anymore—and if you want your site to stay visible, it’s time to consider how large language models like ChatGPT are using your content.

Join hosting.com's own Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content, for an exclusive livestream on SEO for LLMs. She’ll explain what AI optimization really involves and how traditional SEO strategies still play a central role.

Join us on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream about staying visible in an AI-powered search landscape.

Secure your spot now and learn how to make structured content work for you, leverage brand mentions, and position your site for both search engines and AI assistants.

Missed the live event? You can watch the full replay on YouTube. If you'd rather read through the transcript, we've got that covered too!

SEO for LLMs: It's just SEO (mostly) Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content

Livestream Highlights:

Join us to gain actionable insights about optimizing your site for AI tools. Here’s what we’ll cover:

What LLM SEO really is: How terms like GEO, LLMO, and AEO are mostly rebranded SEO

Where things shift: Why traditional SEO still matters, but unlinked mentions and structured content matter more

What LLMs use for grounding: A behind-the-scenes look at the content types AI taps into

How to adapt today: Concrete actions that improve your site’s chances of being cited or surfaced by AI tools

This livestream is perfect for marketers, site owners, and SEO professionals looking to refine their approach for an AI-powered future. Whether you're just starting to explore AI optimization or want to sharpen your edge, this session offers tactical advice you can use immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to evolve your SEO strategy for the age of AI. Register now and learn how to position your site for smarter visibility.