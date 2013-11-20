Save 20% Off WordPress Templates At TeslaThemes!

Hosting.com is proud to announce a new partnership with TeslaThemes. They are an exclusive shop of Premium WordPress Themes coupled with clean design and advanced features. They offer multipurpose WordPress themes for all bloggers, developers, creative agencies or business owners looking to run professional websites with beautiful layouts.

TeslaThemes provide clean WordPress Themes for all demands & categories. Each theme comes with extensive documentation, dedicated 24/7 support, their own Tesla framework, responsive design, unique features, regular free updates and much more.

Use the coupon code "A2HOSTING" to get 20% OFF all their products and subscription packages. Personalize the look and functionality of your site using their awesome WordPress themes.

Also make sure to visit our WordPress Hosting page to learn more about how Hosting.com can speed optimize your WordPress blog!