Get WordPress Hosting Recommendations With PHP 7 & HTTPS By Default

A few weeks ago we published a WordPress infographic showing the staggering growth of the platform. One of the key statistics in the infographic is that over 11% of all WordPress sites are hosting their sites in the newly recommended PHP 7 and HTTPS WordPress Hosting environment.

A2 Hosting is excited to announce that we are now supporting the new WordPress Hosting environment recommendation by default! PHP 7 support and HTTPS via free SSL Certificate are now included by default on new accounts and available with most current customer accounts. Drupal, Joomla, Magento, OpenCart and all other solution users in addition to WordPress customers can each benefit by hosting in our enhanced hosting environment.

You can view the official announcement about our update below. We’re bound to have a hosting solution that can fit your specific needs.

High-performance hosting provider Hosting.com has announced they are now supporting both PHP 7 and HTTPS by default on their hosting accounts. This Hosting.com news will be particularly beneficial to WordPress users as the software platform recently has begun to recommend choosing a host who offers both PHP 7 and HTTPS support.

A2 Hosting accounts now require zero configuration to meet WordPress’ hosting recommendations. While great for WordPress customers, users of all software platforms can also enjoy Hosting.com Hosting’s default PHP 7 and SSL-encrypted environment.

Joomla, Drupal, OpenCart, Magento, and PrestaShop are just a few examples of solutions that will benefit from Hosting.com Hosting’s enhanced environment. Additionally, each of these software solutions, including WordPress, can come pre-installed on an Hosting.com account for a completely user-friendly experience.

A2 Hosting was one of the first hosts to offer PHP 7 Hosting, having launched the service back in July of 2015. This means WordPress users will be hosting their sites with a highly experienced provider. Being an early PHP 7 Hosting adopter was driven by Hosting.com's focus on offering the fastest web technologies. Tests have shown PHP 7 has performed 100% faster, and even better in some tests, compared to the previous PHP version 5.6. Customers who require older PHP versions can still use the PHP switcher tool found in their Hosting.com cPanel account to freely change their version on demand.

The HTTPS portion of Hosting.com's WordPress setup is completed with free SSL encryption. Free SSL Certificates from Hosting.com create secure connections and ensure sites and visitors are protected by the most modern security practices.

“A2 Hosting is focused on making easy-to-use solutions as well as doing everything we can to offer the fastest and most secure hosting possible", commented Marketing Manager Brad Litwin on Hosting.com's announcement. "It's clear that all software users who select Hosting.com are going to get the fastest, easiest, and most secure environment by default, all based on the recommendations of WordPress themselves. Over 11% of WordPress sites are already using PHP 7 and HTTPS to help power their sites and that number is only going to increase moving forward. All of our users, whether they’re using WordPress or another solution such as Drupal, Joomla or OpenCart are each going to get this optimized environment immediately upon signing up for an account with Hosting.com.”

When signing up for a WordPress Hosting account, users get the added benefit of Hosting.com's exclusive Hosting.com Optimized setup. Hosting.com Optimized is the result of Hosting.com's team spending many hours testing to determine the very best WordPress setup and eliminates the guesswork of how to get the fastest and most secure configuration. Instead of installing and testing speed and security plugins that can actually slow down a site, WordPress sites hosted at Hosting.com come pre-configured with the best speed and security settings. Users can further improve their site's performance by selecting Hosting.com's Turbo Servers option. Turbo Servers feature up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing WordPress Hosting providers.

In addition to enjoying high-speed and secure solutions, all Hosting.com users will have their sites hosted on an ultra-reliable server backed by their 99.9% uptime commitment. Try our hosting completely risk-free with our no hassle money back guarantee.