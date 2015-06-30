PHP 7 Hosting Overview and Release Date

With the recent Alpha release of PHP 7, Hosting.com is proud to be one of the first providers to offer PHP 7 Hosting. PHP 7 is available on Hosting.com's Turbo Web Hosting service. Our PHP Switcher makes it easy to move between multiple PHP versions including PHP 5.1-5.6, and of course PHP 7.

With speed being a key focal point of PHP 7, the PHP development team decided to move past PHP 6 which had entirely different goals. It appears the PHP developers have been successful so far in meeting their performance goals. Tests show PHP 7 performs 100% faster, and even better in some tests, than PHP 5.6. That also includes the ability to handle many more requests per second. For example, tests have shown that PHP 7 can perform over 95% more WordPress requests per second than PHP 5.6. This is not surprising as PHP 7 is based on the PHPNG project (PHP Next-Gen), designed to speed up PHP applications.

PHP 7 Alpha is a development preview so it's not quite ready for production use and there is no guarantee of specific application compatibility as of yet. However a full PHP 7 release is scheduled for November of this year.

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