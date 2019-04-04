Newspaper Theme: An Honest Review Of WordPress Theme

One of the greatest things about using WordPress to create your website is that you’ll get access to a lot of handy plugins and themes. By installing a new theme, you can change up your site’s look and functionality in a matter of minutes. However, it’s important to select the right one.

That's because your chosen theme will need to compliment your site's purpose. For example, if you're running a news website, you'll require a theme built to feature articles and imagery. While there are a number of options out there, the Newspaper theme by tagDiv is a particularly strong choice.

In this post, we’ll introduce the Newspaper theme, and highlight some of its key features. We’ll then help you decide whether it’s the best choice for your site. Let’s get to it!

Introducing the Newspaper Theme

It’s fair to say that most WordPress users post written content some kind on their websites. This is especially true of anyone who uses the platform to create a news-focused site. However, in order to make your news site a success, you’ll likely need some additional features.

This is where the Newspaper theme comes in:

Created by tagDiv (a premium WordPress theme developer) the Newspaper theme was built with featuring articles in mind. What's more, it contains just about everything you'll need to put together a professional site that attracts readers.

This theme combines a clean, structured grid system with a highly-responsive interface. It's also highly customizable, and thanks to the wealth of demo designs and pre-made layouts for pages and articles, you don’t need to have coding skills to create something unique.

Exploring The Newspaper Theme's Key Features

Now that we've introduced Newspaper, let’s look more closely at what it has to offer. First up, Newspaper contains a selection of pre-built website demos, as well as a large library of available templates. This enables you to create a website that's designed to appeal to a particular audience:

This theme is also responsive, so it will look good and respond well on mobile devices. Plus, you'll get access to further functionality through the use of widgets. You can add image sliders, lightbox effects, social counters, video playlists, and more to your posts and pages.

Purchasing Newspaper will also grant you access to eight premium plugins. This includes the specially crafted tagDiv AMP plugin, which is designed to improve performance speeds on browsers and mobile devices.

In addition, you'll find that the Newspaper theme is fully compatible with the new block editor, as well as some of the most popular (and useful) plugins on the WordPress market, including WooCommerce. It can also easily be integrated with your social platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook. This means you can keep a steady flow of traffic going between your website and your social channels.

How to Use the Newspaper Theme

As we mentioned, Newspaper comes with a lot of pre-made demo designs – more than 80 of them. There’s also a gallery of 810+ design templates, all of which are available through the tagDiv Cloud Library. This makes it simple to get a website that's packed with content off the ground quickly.

If you do wish to make some changes, this theme is also fully customizable. You can access many of those options through a front-end page builder, called the tagDiv Composer:

This tool will enable you to simply drag-and-drop your chosen elements right onto the page, and then tweak them as needed. This means that complex CSS coding is not required (although you can still make custom CSS changes if you like).

The drag-and-drop editor makes this theme an ideal solution for beginners, and anyone who doesn't have the time or skill to craft a new design from scratch. If you do run into some trouble or have questions, however, the tagDiv team offers user support to help you out. You can also find a host of useful advice via the TagDiv customer service forum.

How to Determine Whether The Newspaper Theme Is Right For Your Site

The Newspaper theme is a quality option, but it’s important to make sure it’s the right choice for your site before taking the plunge. As with most themes, extensive demos are available giving

you a clear idea of the Newspaper Theme capabilities..

Along with getting some hands-on experience, the easiest way to make an informed decision is by directly comparing the pros and cons. With that in mind, here are the primary advantages of using the Newspaper theme:

Full access to over 810 design templates

The use of a simple drag-and-drop page builder

Easy integration with other key software

The inclusion of eight premium plugins

However, the range of available features may be daunting to some users. With so much to do, it can be difficult to know where to start. The cost of the theme ($59 for a one-site license) is another key factor to consider – especially if you're running a smaller business. When budgets are tight, every investment you make needs to be worth it.

For that reason, Newspaper is well suited to established news-focused websites. This is because you'll have already found some success in your industry, and you can build on that by using a specialized theme. However, this theme is also a strong fit for up-and-coming news sites that can afford a premium theme, as it’s simple to use and brings a vital air of professionalism to your content. Constantly improved, the Newsletter theme reached the 10th version, which is faster and lighter. Tested with popular tools, Newspaper has a loading speed of 97 in Google Page Insights..

Conclusion

A lot goes into crafting a WordPress website from scratch. Fortunately, themes like Newspaper take away much of the hard work. Comprised of responsive templates, and offering easy integration with other key tools, Newspaper is a top option for news sites.

One of the key benefits of using this particular theme is its ease of use. The drag-and-drop tagDiv Composer makes coding unnecessary, while the demo content and customization options offer plenty of flexibility. This means that both experienced and beginning users can create professional layouts.

Image credit: Pexels.